High school boys basketball: Shannon, Eeg power Prairie past Hortlck

WIND POINT — Kaleb Shannon could see it in Carsen Eeg's eyes at halftime.

Clearly, the sharp-shooting guard was hurting inside.

"He had his head down," said Shannon, the only senior on The Prairie School boys basketball team. "It was his body language. It was just painted on his face."

Eeg was 0 for 3 from 3-point range in the first half of a nonconference game against Horlick Tuesday at the Johnson Athletic Center. In 15 3-point attempts this season up to that point, Eeg had connected on just three.

So Shannon counseled Eeg to hang in there. And then the sophomore connected on all four of his shots beyond the arc in the second half, turning a tight game at halftime (Prairie led 30-26) into a 76-55 victory.

"With him being the other captain, he helped me stay confident, stay positive and not get negative thoughts in my head," said Eeg, who scored all 15 of his points in the second half.

With all due respect to Shannon, Prairie coach Jason Atanasoff had a feeling Eeg would work things out for himself.

"Carsen on Saturday struggled with his shot," said Atanasoff, referring to Prairie's 91-51 loss to Menasha St. Mary Catholic. "Tonight in the first half, he had a lot of in and outs and we encourage our shooters, 'Hey, shoot yourself out of the slump.'

"It's great to hear Kaleb talked to him, but one thing Carsen does not lack is confidence. He's not arrogant or cocky at all, but he has a lot of confidence in himself."

So does Shannon, who has led a young Prairie team to a 2-1 record so far. The 5-11 guard scored a game-high 25 points on 10-for-14 shooting and also had four assists, four steals and two rebounds.

Add the contributions of sophomore forward LaTrevion Fenderson and things are looking promising so far for the Hawks. The 6-foot-4 sophomore scored 17 points and grabbed a team-high 11 rebounds.

Fenderson's father, LaVontay, was the 2004 All-Racine County Player of the Year at St. Catherine's who went on to become the second all-time leading scorer at UW-Parkside behind the late Abdul Jeelani.

"Tre in our first two games unfortunately picked up two early fouls in the first half and early fouls in the second half," Atanasoff said. "Tonight in that first half, it was really nice to see him get extended minutes. And against their zone, he got it going from that 14- to 17-foot range."

It was a different scenario for Horlick coach Jason Treutelaar, who is replacing four starters on last year's 13-13 team. Through two losses to open the season, Treutelaar is still seeking answers.

"At times, we struggle on the offensive end," said Treutelaar, whose team defeated Prairie 84-72 last January at Horlick's John R. Belden Fieldhouse. "We're still trying to figure out our identity.

"Give Prairie credit. They forced us out of our offense. They pressured us and made us do things we weren't comfortable doing. So that's all the credit to them. We have to become more poised and stronger with the basketball."

One bright spot for the Rebels was 6-4 senior center Camren McIntosh, who was a standout tight end in football. Moved into a starting role this season, McIntosh showed an impressive shooting touch — he connected four 3-point baskets — and scored 24 points.

Horlick's next-highest scorer was senior forward Blake Fletcher with eight points.

"Coming into this season, we knew Cam was going to be one of our top outside shooters," Treutelaar said. "He finishes well around the basket, he can post up, he's strong, he has a wide body, he has a nice soft touch … we're going to need him to put the ball in the hole along with a few other guys."

Added Atanasoff: "Of course, the film we had on them, McIntosh did not shoot the ball well. But man, he's got a nice soft stroke and his shot is always on line. He's never missing left to right."

For Atanasoff, this game was a pleasure for two reasons. First, his team showed progress, especially after its lopsided loss against Saint Mary Central. And, second, his has come to enjoy his rivalry against Treutelaar.

"I have the utmost respect for Jason Treutelaar," Atanasoff said. "He's one of my favorite coaches. He does things the right way. He's completely in it for the kids and I just really enjoy competing against him, whether we're fortunate enough to win, like we did tonight, or whether we lost like we did last year."