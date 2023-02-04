On Jan. 3, the Park High School boys basketball team defeated Kenosha Bradford 77-66 to snap a 13-game Southeast Conference losing streak. It was just the second victory against an SEC team in the last 30 tries for the Panthers.

Exactly one month later, the circumstances surrounding Park could not have changed more drastically following its rematch with the Red Devils.

The Panthers used a 22-8 run early in the second half Friday to pull away from Bradford for an 81-66 victory, its eighth win in its last 11 games and third straight SEC win.

Park (8-11, 6-5 SEC) has a winning record in conference play for the first time since the 2018-19 season. The Panthers have also won three games in a row for the first time since February 2020 and it’s their first three-game SEC winning streak since they won the conference title in 2019.

“Tonight our pressure created a lot of turnovers and fast break points,” Park coach Casey Robbins said. “We went 10 deep and each player gave us great minutes off the bench.”

Bradford (2-18, 1-10) entered the game in last place in the conference, but the Red Devils only trailed 34-33 at halftime after Park opened the game on a 9-0 run. The Panthers responded by opening the second half on a 7-0 run.

The Red Devils had no counterpunch in the second half and never got with 10 points the rest of the way.

Sophomore guard Isaiah Robinson led the Panthers with 19 points and 11 steals. Senior guard Willie Williams added 16 points, senior wing K’mareon Mayweather had 13 points and junior forward Brayden Burgher added 10 points and nine rebounds.

“Isaiah just had an overall great game and he’s starting to get his legs under him,” Robbins said.

Jon Delgado led Bradford with 16 points.

CASE 61, KENOSHA TREMPER 53: The Eagles used a strong second-half performance to take control of a Southeast Conference game Friday at Case.

Case (10-8, 7-4 SEC) trailed 24-16 late in the first half, but rallied to trail 25-22 at halftime.

The Trojans (4-14, 2-9) increased their lead to 36-28 early in the second half, then junior guard Kaden Coppage made a pair of 3-point baskets to spark a Case rally. Behind senior Cam Werner, junior Termarion Brumby and an increase in defensive pressure, the Eagles went on a 24-8 run to take control of the game.

“It was kind of a grinder in the first half,” Case coach Jake Berce said. “We’re a tough team when we bring that energy and intensity on the defensive end of the court. We just need to do it for 36 minutes instead of 25 or 20.”

Brumby led all scorers with 25 points and made 7 of 11 free throw attempts, all in the second half. Werner finished with 14 points and senior Josiah McNeal added 11 points. Javion Trice finished with just two points, but Berce credited Trice for providing energy late in the first half.

Will Starks led Tremper with 15 points.

KENOSHA INDIAN TRAIL 62, HORLICK 50: The Rebels’ shooting woes continued and junior center Manasseh Stackhouse had a career night for the Hawks Friday in a Southeast Conference game at Kenosha.

Horlick (4-15, 3-8 SEC) trailed 25-22 at halftime, then Indian Trail (14-5, 8-3) extended the lead behind the 6-foot-8 Stackhouse, who scored 23 of his career-high 33 points in the second half. All but one of his 15 baskets were from inside the arc, including seven dunks, Rebels coach Jason Treutelaar said.

Once again, Treutelaar said his team had a solid effort, but that didn’t translate into points.

“Our guys played hard, but it was our inability to put the ball in the hole,” Treutelaar said. “It’s hard to get a lot of points in the paint when they use their size in the post. We didn’t get enough scoring from our guards and we struggled to put down shots.”

Senior 6-5 center Cam McIntosh had to work for most of his team-high 20 points, Treutelaar said, and he had 12 of those in the second half.

Senior forward Marii Shelton had one of his better games, the coach said, scoring 11 points, and senior forward Blake Fletcher, who played every minute of the game, added 10 points.

Senior guard Jackson Wilhelmson added 19 points for the Hawks.

UNION GROVE 44, LAKE GENEVA BADGER 42: The Broncos continue to buck in the right direction with a Southern Lakes Conference game at Lake Geneva.

The Broncos (12-6, 7-3 SLC) led 27-23 after the first half. The two sides struggled for clean looks throughout with the Badgers (9-10, 5-5) stepping up on defense.

"It was closer than we wanted but the Badgers played great defense," Union Grove coach Dave Pettit said.

Zac Montgomery led the the Broncos with a game-high 18 points and came up with clutch free-throw shooting. The senior forward shot 6 of 7 from the free throw line with his lone miss coming late and Jack Waters grabbing the offensive rebound with the Broncos making good on the follow-up possession.

The Badgers were able to cut the deficit to two points, but the Broncos were able to inbound and dribble out the clock to secure the win.

Waters finished with eight points and a team-high 11 rebounds, and Owen Nowak added eight points.

Brad Lyon led the Badgers with 16 points.

Union Grove opened their January schedule with three straight losses. They've responded with wins in five of their last six games.

"We're going one game at a time," Pettit said. "We're just trying to win the rest of our games, Our losses were to ranked opponents or in overtime. We're finally getting healthy. We are hoping that we're getting hot at the right time."

PRAIRIE 64, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 57, OT: Kaleb Shannon scored a career-high 33 points, including nine in overtime, to lead the Hawks Friday in a Metro Classic Conference game at Prairie.

Shannon, the lone senior for Prairie (11-7, 6-6 MCC), scored 24 points in the second half and overtime to surpass his previous career high of 27 points that came against Kenosha Reuther in a 91-50 Prairie win Dec. 27.

He was efficient from the field, going 9 of 11 from 2-point range and 11 of 18 overall, plus he had nine rebounds, four steals and three assists.

Shannon did not play because of an injury in the teams’ first meeting of the season, a 46-42 Prairie victory on Dec. 17, and he definitely made up for that Friday.

“Kaleb Shannon was outstanding tonight offensively,” Prairie coach Jason Atanasoff said.

The Hawks were ahead 47-42 with a minute left in regulation, then the Pacers (8-10, 1-10) made a 3-pointer to get within two points. After Prairie missed a free throw on the front end of the bonus, the Pacers scored on a contested shot in the paint with one second left to tie the game at 47-47 and send it to overtime.

In the extra period, it was all Hawks. Shannon made a 3-pointer to start the scoring in overtime and sophomore LaTrevion Fenderson put an early exclamation point on the final outcome. Prairie went 10 of 13 from the free-throw line in overtime.

“Shannon hit a quick 3 and Fenderson had a monstrous dunk and we were able to hit our free throws to secure the win,” Atanasoff said. “This is a gutsy win — for the last several games in a row, we are just struggling to shoot it well."

“Hats off to Coach (Paul) Strutz and his boys — they really battled and gave us all we could handle.”

Fenderson finished with 15 points, six rebounds and three blocks. His points were well-earned as Shoreland focused a lot of its defensive energy on trying to keep him in check.

“They loaded up on Fenderson in their packed-in zone and I thought he did a great job of not forcing and trusting his teammates,” Atanasoff said.

Atanasoff also commended juniors Ben Fiegel and Caden Roehl-Landrum, and sophomore Carsen Eeg, for their defensive effort. Fiegel also had nine points, seven rebounds, three assists and two blocks. The Hawks had just four turnovers.

Kamare Evans had 18 points and Bryce Pfeilstifter had 14 to lead the Pacers.

KENOSHA ST. JOSEPH 65, RACINE LUTHERAN 62: The Crusaders nearly completed a second-half comeback during Friday's Metro Classic Conference game at Kenosha.

The Crusaders (6-12, 3-8 MCC) trailed 32-22 after the first half. They turned the tables in the second half and statistically finished on pace with the Lancers (11-7, 5-6).

Lutheran shot 51% from the field with 22 rebounds, seven steals and 16 turnovers, compared to St. Joseph with 52% shooting, 20 rebounds, nine steals and 15 turnovers.

Eric Kenesie proved to be a major difference for the Lancers as the junior guard scored a game-high 24 points, including 15 of 20 from the free-throw line.

Sam Pitrof and Justin Jones each scored 18 points for the Crusaders. Pitrof finished with six rebounds and two assists and Jones added three rebounds, two assists and two steals. Freshman guard Isaiah Cosey scored 11 points.

LIVING WORD LUTHERAN 68, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 51: The Hilltoppers were undone by a difficult second half during Friday's nonconference game at Burlington.

The Hilltoppers (3-16) trailed 29-23 after the first half. Their strategy was to do their best to slow down the top scorers for the Timberwolves, Jace Krueger and Easton Oliver. It worked for awhile, but the duo broke away from the press and double-team work to strike hard.

"Living Word is a very similar team to us," Catholic Central coach Steve Smith said. "They've struggled this year, but have been playing well lately.

"We didn't want (Krueger and Oliver) to beat us and they scored 39 of their 68 points."

Krueger finished with a game-high 25 points to lead the Timberwolves (6-13) and went 7 of 11 from the free-throw line. Oliver added 14 points.

"We tried to create pressure and we're trying to play the game fast," Smith said. "We made mistakes and they made us pay."

Evan Krien led the Hilltoppers with 20 points and added eight rebounds. Senior forward Riley Sullivan scored 15 points with a game-high nine rebounds and senior guard Danny Von Rabenau had 11 points and eight assists.