High school boys basketball roundup: Angels reach sectionals for fourth straight season

Consistency has been a key for the St. Catherine’s High School boys basketball team. In fact, consistency has been key to the program in recent years.

Saturday marked the defending Division 3 state champions fifth consecutive appearance in a WIAA regional final game. The run for the Angels started in the 2017-18 season which marked the last time they were defeated in a regional final — falling 59-55 to East Troy.

What stood in St. Catherine's way of reaching sectionals for a fourth straight season was Waukesha Catholic Memorial. And the Angels won 67-60 on the road in Waukesha to keep their title defense alive.

The game got off to an end-to-end start with each team trading the lead. St. Catherine’s (18-9) held onto the lead for the majority of the first half but would see Catholic Memorial (16-10) rally with an 8-2 run before halftime to take a 29-27 lead.

Angels junior guard Evan Moherek hit a 3-pointer to open the second half. But it wasn’t until the six-minute mark that the Angels were able to really take over.

Domonic Pitts shot a quick 3-pointer to get things going and the Angels responded right back on defense with a block and transition offense that resulted in a quick five-point swing in a matter of moments.

“We made some halftime adjustments," St. Catherine's coach Ryan Thompson said. "We really were able to slow them down a little bit in the second half.”

Once the Angels found its momentum — they refused to give up the lead again and advanced once again to sectionals.

“This was the regional final and an outstanding win for us,” Thompson said. “Our team and the kids just really came to play. The game went good and we played really hard. We played as a team and we played exceptionally tough tonight.”

The Angels had four of their five scoring players reach double figures in the effort. Alijah Matthews scored a game-high 29 points and went 9 of 9 at the free throw line. Matthews scored 22 of his 29 points in the second half of the game.

“It was an overall team effort,” Thompson said. “Alijah was our only senior that played a lot of minutes for us and he was exceptional in the last minutes of the game.”

Three others joined Matthews in double digit scoring in the win with Domonic Pitts (15), Evan Moherek (11) and Davion Thomas-Kumpula (10). The three juniors also contributed six of St. Catherine's eight 3-pointers on the night.

“It was really a tremendous quality win for us in what was supposed to be a rebuild year where we were picked in the bottom half of our conference,” Thompson said.

St. Catherine’s will move forward to face Big Foot in a WIAA sectional semifinal at East Troy on Thursday. Facing a team that has eliminated two Metro Classic Conference opponents would usually give a team a good scare — but Thompson’s mentality is unchanged.

“We’re just taking it one day at a time,” Thompson said. “We are going to respect Big Foot and start preparing for them.

"We’re doing our homework to look and see what they do on defense — and then we can really understand what they do offensively and find out what we can do to stifle them. We’re happy to be all together for another week to practice and be around each other. We’re a tight-knit group and we are grateful and blessed to be together another week.”

CASE 77, JANESVILLE PARKER 53: The Eagles pushed the pace against the Vikings to comfortably win their WIAA Division 1 regional final at Case High School in Racine.

The Eagles (20-6) were quick to make use of the two-three zone defense of Vikings (13-13) and scored eight 3-pointers during the first half. It was a balanced attack from the Eagles' offense and one that put them ahead 40-21 at halftime.

"We saw that we could run on Janesville Parker," Case coach Jacob Berce said. "They're a big team. We had our transition game going and they play a lot of two-three zone. We were able to kick out for a lot of open looks."

The 3-point shooting came in the form of Terryon Brumby, Adrian Bryant and Jack Schmidtmann. The Eagles' trio scored all 13 3-pointers for the team on the night. Bryant finished with a game-high 25 points. Brumby and Schmidtmann added 13 and 12 points respectively.

"We played well start to finish," Berce said. "We have to keep fighting like this going forward."

The Eagles offense also had a steady night from Amari Jedkins. The senior forward scored 19 points and went 5 of 7 at the free throw line.

Awaiting Case in the WIAA sectional semifinals will be a familiar opponent: Franklin. The Southeast Conference foes have already played against each other twice this season and on both occasions the Sabers won. It provides an added layer of motivation for the Eagles in preparation for the showdown on Thursday.

"We know exactly what to expect (out of Franklin)," Berce said. "It's been a nice rivalry. If we play like we did tonight — we'll be fine. The guys want it bad. They want to keep advancing."

WAUKESHA SOUTH 62, HORLICK 51: Fatigue and finding rhythm proved costly for the Rebels on Saturday in a WIAA Division 1 regional final at Waukesha.

“We didn’t get much of a flow tonight,” Horlick coach Jason Treutelaar said. “We had a bit of a fatigue issue from last night in what we did down at Bradford. And we just didn’t seem to have that extra pep in our step.”

The Rebels (13-13) led in the opening stages of the contest. But the Blackshirts (21-5) went on 12-0 run to take over the first half and led 31-21 at halftime.

“It’s unfortunate. We went into the locker room and couldn’t muster anything to get inside of ten points,” Treutelaar said.

Horlick's response in the second half was much stronger. The Blackshirts, who finished the regular season ranked ninth in the Associated Press state poll, only outscored the Rebels 31-30 in the second half. But the difficult first half for the Rebels proved to be their undoing.

“The guys – for the most part – fought and gave a great effort or the best that they could. We just didn’t play well enough to beat a team as good as Waukesha. They did what they needed to do and they’re a great team. All of the credit goes to them, but we just didn’t execute tonight. “

Turnovers were one of the biggest factors in the loss, Treutelaar said. The Rebels had eight turnovers in the first half and finished out the game with 20.

“Too many turnovers led to too many easy baskets for them," Treutelaar said. "And you just can’t do that against a team who is the number one seed.”

The Rebels were led in scoring by Matt Burnette. The senior forward, who had previously been ruled out for the season due to injury, powered on for a second consecutive game in the lineup and scored 20 points.

“(Burnette) gave one heck of an effort tonight along with T.J. Williams and Blake Fletcher who were giving 100%," Treutelaar said. "We had some really good efforts out there but we just didn’t get enough of it across the board and it left us short."

Williams and Fletcher finished the night with 12 and 11 points respectively. Jadin Dombrowski, Marcelino Bernal, Cedric Moore and Cam McIntosh each had two points in the effort against Waukesha South.

After a winless start to the season the Rebels finished at an even .500 and in fourth place in the Southeast Conference. The perseverance wasn't lost on coach Treutelaar.

“I couldn’t be more proud of the season we had,” Treutelaar said. “To start 0-7 and battle back to 13-13 was everything I could’ve asked for.”

MILTON 53, BURLINGTON 49: A difficult shooting night cost the Demons Saturday in a WIAA Division 2 regional final at Milton.

"We didn't play our best basketball game," Burlington coach Steve Berezowitz said. "We didn't shoot well tonight."

The Demons (17-9) trailed 17-16 after the first half. But the Red Hawks (21-5), who finished the regular season ranked 10th in Division 2, picked up the pace in the second half. In particular, Red Hawks senior guard Jack Campion — who scored four of the team's five 3-pointers and ended with a game-high 30 points.

"Some of our youth showed tonight," Berezowitz said. "Some times in basketball you only need to see a few shots fall to get going. We were battling. And that's all you can ask for."

Connor Roffers led the Demons in scoring with 19 points. Junior guard JR Lukenbill added 13 points and seven rebounds.

"We came together as a team over the course of this season," Berezowitz said. "That doesn't always happen. You look back on this group and I am real proud of what we've built."

