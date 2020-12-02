High school boys basketball: Riska leads Waterford in season opener

Nick Roeglin began his tenure as coach of the Waterford High School boys basketball team with a victory Wednesday night.

Credit Gabe Riska for making sure his coach was able to celebrate.

The senior guard scored 22 points and the Wolverines persevered for a 56-52 Southern Lakes Conference victory over Lake Geneva Badger at Waterford. The 6-foot-2 Riska also had six rebounds, five assists, three assists and two blocks while turning over the ball just twice.

"He had a great game," said Roeglin, who follows Paul Charapata as the Wolverines' coach. "He led us in minutes and guarded their best player (Ty McGreevy) the majority of the game.

"They didn't give him any space on offense, so he had to work on both ends of the floor the entire game. He handled it very well, I thought. It was just a complete basketball game by that kid. He definitely stepped up for us."

Waterford led by six points early, but the game was close throughout. The Wolverines led 30-29 at halftime but fell behind by as many as seven points in the second half.

McGreevy was held to eight points in the second half after scoring 16 in the first. Riska had a lot to do with that, Roeglin said.