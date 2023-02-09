RACINE — Let’s just cut to the chase right away.

A young man who weighed 424 pounds last June is playing for the Racine Lutheran High School boys basketball team.

And Akari Redmond belongs on the Crusaders as a productive player and respected team leader, not as a subject of intrigue for opponents and fans as he proceeds through this season at about 390 pounds.

Playing with the athletic ability that helped him earn All-Midwest Classic Conference honors as an offensive tackle in football last season, the 6-foot-4 Redmond has averaged 3.9 points and 2.9 rebounds per game. He even started nine games after starting center Alexander Loomis was lost to an injury Dec. 6 during a game against Catholic Central in Burlington and has more than held his own.

Furthermore, Redmond has been a welcome leader as one of two seniors on a young Lutheran team that is 6-14. As someone who has been there and done that in the classroom and in sports, Redmond has been a source of wisdom for his youthful teammates.

Clearly, there is nothing humorous about the way this young man plays the game or the impact he has made so far.

“I’ve been watching him since he was a little guy,” St. Catherine’s coach Ryan Thompson said. “He’s definitely got a lot bigger and the things with him is he’s got a great set of hands — he can catch any pass in the post — and he’s got a great soft touch around the basket.

“He uses his size real good — they like to do a lot of high-ball pick actions with him, which is smart because that’s a hard pick to get around. I like the kid, because I’ve watched him in football and basketball and I’ve watched him compete.

“It’s not easy to be a kid with that type of size. He hits the ground, he picks himself up and get gets up and down the court.”

Speaking of picking himself up, that’s exactly what Redmond did as a senior.

He initially told Justin Hullum, who succeeded Hall-of-Fame coach Jeff Christensen prior to the 2021-22 season, that he would return to basketball for the first time since his freshman season. But when Redmond’s grades starting slipping, he prioritized the classroom over a basketball court.

“Last year, I played in he scrimmage and practiced with the team a few times, but my grades ended up slipping and I was ineligible for awhile,” Redmond said. “I had a talk with coach Hullum and told him I was probably going to take the season off and then I would be back next year.”

Redmond kept that promise.

He worked out with the basketball team prior to the season and has fit right in. While he didn’t play much as a freshman during the 2019-21 season, Redmond has been a member of Hullum’s rotation and started for nine-game stretch while Loomis was out with an injury.

Redmond cites as his finest game so far a 61-53 loss to Kenosha St. Joseph Dec. 16, when he finished with nine points, six rebounds, two assists and a steal. He also made his only 3-point attempt that night (Redmond is 3 for 11 from 3-point range this season).

It was Lutheran’s second game after Loomis was injured.

“It just showed that I could step into a role,” Redmond said. “I think I played about 34 minutes, so it just showed that I could be a good player.”

And, yes, Redmond has been demonstrating regularly that he he is an effective player despite any limitations there might be because of his size.

“He’s a big guy and, on defense, people might think he’s a liability,” said senior guard Eric Ibarra, who is Lutheran’s only other senior. “But he’s a workhorse. He doesn’t let his size slow him down on ‘D’ and he’s going to give 110% on defense.

“And when you look at him, you might not think he’s got the offensive game, but his game offensively is 10 times better than it is defensively. He gets in the post and he can see players and he makes that pass.

“His IQ is really high and he can shoot the rock. It’s definitely unusual to have that size and the way he plays is crazy. Against Catholic Central in one of our most recent games, he came down the lane and he did a reverse layup with his right hand and finished on the right side. That’s something a guard would do.”

Redmond has made an equal impact on the Crusaders as a leader. As someone who overcame shaky grades — he has improved his grade-point average to 3.0 as a senior — and who has excelled so much in football, he has a great deal he can share on a team that features five sophomores and three freshmen. And he has done just that.

“I bring to them team encouragement more than anything,” Redmond said. “If you make a turnover, I’m going to be right there to slap you hand and said, ‘It’s OK, next play.’ And if you miss a free throw, I’ll say. ‘It’s OK. You’ve got the next one.’

“I like to help bring teammates up from the ground. I think I just bring a sense of leadership to the team. Everybody’s basically younger than me except Eric, so they’re basically my guys.”

Said Ibarra: “He’ll definitely get on them, but in an encouraging way. He tries to be there for them when they mess up and clap them up.”

Maybe Redmond has pursued sports with such a passion because he has struggled with weight issues much of his life and was seeking something that would give him pleasure after considerable pain.

“It was pretty hard because nobody likes to get picked on, especially at a younger age,” Redmond said. “It gave me a few problems. But I’ve embraced it at this point. I know I’m big, but I love football, so it’s perfect for that.”

The fact that Redmond has also pursued basketball — and succeeded it at despite the odds — is testament to Redmond’s drive to succeed.

“it’s great for these kids to do more than one sport,” Lutheran football coach Scott Smith said. “We want them to excel at different sports and Akari has got a good work ethic. He wants to be good at different things.

“He’s so coachable that he wants to learn and that’s what makes him the player he is.”

And make no mistake about it: Redmond has made himself into a good basketball player. What’s more, he has earned genuine respect.

“I was glad to hear that Akari was coming out again this season,” Prairie coach Jason Atanasoff said. “While I don’t know him well, I enjoyed watching him play on the lower levels and was impressed with his basketball IQ.

“I wasn’t sure how he’d be this year after taking a year off, but he hasn’t missed a beat. He played really well against us, finishing with eight points on 4-4 shooting to go along with a couple assists and a couple rebounds.

“I admire his strength and courage to go out there and compete after taking a year off.”

Said Hullum: “He doesn’t play heavy. He moves pretty well and the touch that young man has around the rim is just a blessing. And with his passing ability, he’s like a point guard out there that you can put in the post.”

But Hullum appreciates Redmond at least as much off the court.

“The thing I see is not what you see on the court, but what you see in the hallway, it’s what you see in the classroom,” he said. “It’s telling the kids to get their work done, it’s telling them to stay organized and telling them how to pass classes because he’s been through it before.

“It’s like the old wise karate instructor instructing the kids with the white belts. He’s teaching them to come into an environment where the education is at a very high standard.”