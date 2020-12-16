High school boys basketball: Racine Luthreran rallies to defeat Waterford

Jeff Christensen was disappointed with the intensity he saw from his Racine Lutheran High School boys basketball team Monday night against Prairie.
He had similar feelings Wednesday night when the Crusaders traveled to Waterford for a nonconference game and fell into an early hole. But then something happened.
Trailing 61-51 with about six minutes to play, the Crusaders rallied for a 69-67 victory. After Waterford tied the score at 67-67 on two free throws by Gabe Riska with 17 seconds left, Lutheran held the ball until about four seconds remained.
Then Jackson Woodward drove and passed to Scooter Molbeck, who laid in the winning shot with seven-tenths of a second to play.
"The last four or five minutes, we played really good defensively," Christensen said.
The Crusaders (3-2) needed that defense because they went just 25 for 71 from the floor. Senior guard Brady Wilks, who became the ninth Lutheran player to surpass 1,000 career points Monday night in the loss to Prairie, especially couldn't get his shot to drop. He was 5 for 25 from the floor, including 3 for 17 from 3-point range,
What worked for Lutheran was a pressure defense that produced 19 steals, several of which came down the stretch. Gavin Zawicki led the way with eight and Wilks and Owen Jozwiak each had four.
First-year Waterford coach Nick Roeglin was impressed by Lutheran's defense.
"They turned us over 25 times at least," he said. "They rattled us and their guards pressured our guards. We couldn't get the ball entered.
"They played complete team basketball. That basketball never stopped moving. They outworked us. There was no giving up."
A major force in that defense, Christensen said, was Eric Ibarra, a 6-foot sophomore guard. He finished with 13 points and three rebounds.
"For a sophomore who hasn't played many minutes so far this year, I thought he came in and gave us a spark, especially defensively," Christensen said.
Woodward led Lutheran with 16 points and seven rebounds. Wilks added 13 points, Molbeck 12 anf Zawicki 11.
Waterford (3-2) was led by Riska with 21 points, four rebounds and three assists. Trevor Hancock, Waterford's only returning starter, had 18 points and 17 rebounds.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!