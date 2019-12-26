High school boys basketball: Racine Lutheran struggles against Kenosha Tremper WITH VIDEO

KENOSHA — It was closing in on 9 p.m. Thursday when members of the Racine Lutheran High School boys basketball team walked onto the court at Carthage College.
The previous game in the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Classic had gone into double overtime and the Crusaders' game was pushed back almost an hour from its scheduled 7:45 p.m. tipoff.
A late show it was.
A great show it wasn't.
Lutheran, which had opened with three straight victories, had few answers for Kenosha Tremper and went on to lose 97-63.
The obvious reason for that 34-point loss was a couple of seniors — 6-foot-4 forward Jake Gross and 6-2 guard Jyon Young.
Gross scored 22 of his career-high 30 points in the first half and went 11 for 18 from the floor, including 4 for 7 from 3-point range. Young went 8 for 17 from the floor and added 24 points.
But Lutheran coach Jeff Christensen offered another reason for his team's performance, an observation that was supported by his players: They were flatter than a pancake.
Call it the post-Christmas blues, but Christensen did not see much passion on that court.
"I was very surprised by our lack of intensity on the defensive end," Christensen said. "We've tried hard almost all the time on the defensive end and, tonight, we were just a step slow and didn't go after it. We let them get around us too easily.
"We work on it all the time, but you've got to play with enthusiasm and intensity and, quite honestly, we didn't do any of that tonight."
Jackson Woodward, who scored 14 points, couldn't take issue with his coach's assessment.
"We played with a lack of intensity on the defensive side," he said. "We just weren't ourselves. We weren't running back. We just weren't hustling on every play."
There were other issues. Lutheran, which went 24 for 65 from the floor, couldn't buy a basket in the early going, enabling the Trojans to open up a 30-14 lead with about five minutes left in the first half.
Also, Nathan Zawicki, Lutheran's best inside player, picked up his third foul with 5:38 left in the first half and would foul out in the second half.
And Tremper (6-1) went 35 for 63 (55 percent) from the floor, including 11 for 20 from 3-point range. While Lutheran's lackluster defensive performance contributed to that, Gross and Young deserve some credit.
"He played outstanding tonight," Tremper coach Ben Chamness said of Gross. "He's a very good shooter and, when he gets hot, that basket gets bigger. He shot really well for us and opened up the floor for other guys."
Other than Zawicki, who went 5 for 6 from the floor and had 11 points and five rebounds in his abbreviated night, just about everyone struggled to find their range.
Brady Wilks, who scored a team-high 18 points, was 6 for 18 for the floor. Woodward was 5 for 20.
It was just one of those nights. And Wilks believes it's one the Crusaders should remember so it serves as a cautionary tale.
"You obviously want to put this game behind you, but you've also got to look at it and see that we didn't play hard," he said. "The rest of this season going forward, we know we're going to have to play harder or this is going to keep happening because the teams in our conference are just so good.
"There's not much to take away from tonight other than we didn't play as hard as we could."