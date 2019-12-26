High school boys basketball: Racine Lutheran struggles against Kenosha Tremper WITH VIDEO

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

"We work on it all the time, but you've got to play with enthusiasm and intensity and, quite honestly, we didn't do any of that tonight."

Jackson Woodward, who scored 14 points, couldn't take issue with his coach's assessment.

"We played with a lack of intensity on the defensive side," he said. "We just weren't ourselves. We weren't running back. We just weren't hustling on every play."

There were other issues. Lutheran, which went 24 for 65 from the floor, couldn't buy a basket in the early going, enabling the Trojans to open up a 30-14 lead with about five minutes left in the first half.

Also, Nathan Zawicki, Lutheran's best inside player, picked up his third foul with 5:38 left in the first half and would foul out in the second half.

And Tremper (6-1) went 35 for 63 (55 percent) from the floor, including 11 for 20 from 3-point range. While Lutheran's lackluster defensive performance contributed to that, Gross and Young deserve some credit.

"He played outstanding tonight," Tremper coach Ben Chamness said of Gross. "He's a very good shooter and, when he gets hot, that basket gets bigger. He shot really well for us and opened up the floor for other guys."