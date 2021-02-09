High school boys basketball: Racine Lutheran holds off Union Grove

With a game on the line, Gavin Zawicki stayed cool.
And the Racine Lutheran High School boys basketball team escaped with a 70-69 nonconference victory over Union Grove Tuesday night at Union Grove.
With Lutheran leading 68-67 with 2.6 seconds remaining, Zawicki was fouled and went to the free-throw line. He made both free throws to give the Crusaders (10-8) a 70-67 lead.
Union Grove (7-15) threw a full-court pass and, after a scramble for the ball, there was only time for Hayden Domagalski to score on a layup.
"Those were two clutch free throws, for sure, at the end," Lutheran coach Jeff Christensen said. "He's been knocking down free throws consistently all year. That was big."
Despite the victory, Christensen was again frustrated by what he considered to be inconsistent play.
"We showed flashes of being very good some of the game and then we show flashes of not doing anything," he said. "It's disappointing that we can't find some consistency on the defensive end."
Union Grove took advantage of that inconsistency to go 29 for 47 (61%) from the floor.
Tyson Skalecki (22 points) was 10 for 18 and Alex Johnson (19 points) was 8 for 11. Also for the Broncos, Kaden Pfeffer (12 points, nine assists) was 4 for 5, all from 3-point range. And Domagalski (seven points) was 3 for 4.
"We got it inside and we had some easy ones," Union Grove coach Dave Pettit said. "We also shot well from the 3-point line (7 for 15). Our dilemma was that we had 21 turnovers."
BURLINGTON 73, MONONA GROVE 64: Senior guard Joey Berezowitz scored 16 points and surpassed Tony Romo for second place on the Demons' all-time scoring list in this nonconference game in Burlington.
Berezowitz began the night tied with Eric LeDuc for third place on Burlington's all-time scoring list with 1,064 points. With 1,080 points, he moved within 21 of surpassing Nick Klug (1,100) for first place.
But Burlington coach Steve Berezowitz, Joey's father, was more concerned with how well the Demons (16-5) played against Monona Grove (2-7). The Demons had lost close games against Mukwonago and Elkhorn and Steve Berezowitz was looking for his players to make a statement.
"We've had a tough stretch in the last week and a half, Steve Berezowitz said. "We had two teams who shot the ball really well — Mukwonago and Elkhorn got really hot against us.
"This was a big one for us. This was, by far, the most physical team we've played all year. For us to come away with a win was not only important for us, but real impressive, because we haven't handled physical teams all that well this year."
Ethan Safar led Burlington with 19 points and eight rebounds. Danny Kniep had 14 points and seven rebounds, and Dane Kornely scored 11 points.
FRANKLIN 68, HORLICK 32: Coach Jason Treutelaar used this Southeast Conference game at Franklin as an opportunity to develop some all of his players during this shortened season.
"They got out to a 15-2 lead and they were knocking down shots from all over the gym and they were executing exceptionally well, which is what you would expect from a team that has had the success they've had," Treutelaar said of Franklin, which improved to 17-5 overall and 6-1 in the SEC. "Our starters really didn't play much after about the 13-minute mark in the first half. We wanted to use this to get some other guys minutes and work on some things and I thought we did that.
"We played even with them in the second half and I was really happy with the effort."
Jeremie Lackey scored a team-high seven points for the Rebels (0-6 overall and SEC).
CATHOLIC CENTRAL 45, FAITH CHRISTIAN 44: The Hilltoppers survived a tight contest late to earn a nonconference victory over the Eagles Tuesday at Williams Bay.
The game was tight throughout as Catholic Central (3-17) took a 17-16 advantage at halftime. The Hilltoppers increased their lead in the second half, going up by seven with just over three minutes to play in regulation before a hot 3-point shooting streak from the Eagles allowed them to go ahead 44-43 with one minute remaining.
“They shot a lot of threes,” Catholic Central coach Steve Smith said. “I thought we defended the three okay for the most part.”
With 20 seconds left to play and the Hilltoppers in the bonus, Max Robson was fouled driving to the basket and went to the free-throw line. Robson made both free throws to give Catholic Central the lead again at 45-44. The Eagles held the ball for the last possession and the Hilltoppers were able to force a tough shot to get the game-sealing stop, Smith said.
Neal McCourt led Catholic Central with 16 points, going 4 of 8 from 3-point range. McCourt also had a team-high 10 rebounds and four steals. Calahan Miles had nine points and contributed on the defensive end with four blocks.
Seth Olson led Faith Christian (2-9) with 14 points.
WILMOT 68, WATERFORD 58: The Wolverines rallied in the second half, but couldn’t quite catch the Panthers in a Southern Lakes Conference game Tuesday at Waterford.
It was a back-and-forth contest early before Wilmot (13-6, 10-4 SLC) pulled ahead in the first half. The Panthers made eight 3-point baskets in the half, getting out to a 38-28 lead at halftime.
“We had some lapses on defense,” Waterford coach Nick Roeglin said. “We were a step or two out of position and they were just red hot in the first half.”
The Wolverines (8-13, 5-9) battled back after halftime, cutting the deficit to two points midway through the second half. But Waterford couldn’t keep up offensively, Roeglin said, as Wilmot pulled away again late to secure the victory.
“I thought our guys stayed the course,” Roeglin said. “I thought we went cold and just didn’t have enough.”
Ty Johnson led Waterford with 20 points and Eric Kunze added 12.
Kevin Sandman had a game-high 26 points to lead Wilmot.