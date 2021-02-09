High school boys basketball: Racine Lutheran holds off Union Grove

FRANKLIN 68, HORLICK 32: Coach Jason Treutelaar used this Southeast Conference game at Franklin as an opportunity to develop some all of his players during this shortened season.

"They got out to a 15-2 lead and they were knocking down shots from all over the gym and they were executing exceptionally well, which is what you would expect from a team that has had the success they've had," Treutelaar said of Franklin, which improved to 17-5 overall and 6-1 in the SEC. "Our starters really didn't play much after about the 13-minute mark in the first half. We wanted to use this to get some other guys minutes and work on some things and I thought we did that.

"We played even with them in the second half and I was really happy with the effort."

Jeremie Lackey scored a team-high seven points for the Rebels (0-6 overall and SEC).

CATHOLIC CENTRAL 45, FAITH CHRISTIAN 44: The Hilltoppers survived a tight contest late to earn a nonconference victory over the Eagles Tuesday at Williams Bay.