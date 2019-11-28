High school boys basketball preview: Case could be on the rise

OUTLOOK: On paper, it appears that this team could be all but unstoppable. Thompson, who has started since his freshman year, averaged 19.3 points per game last season. Brumby averaged 11.4 points last season as a freshman. Five others — Fugiasco, Rankins-James, Schmidtmann and Farr — averaged between 5.2 and 5.9 points per game and have extensive experience. And Jedkins (5.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, 18 blocked shots) showed flashes of being a reliable inside presence as a freshman.

But what needs to be resolved is each of the Eagles understanding and executing their roles. That wasn’t always the case last season for a team that was 7-2 last Jan. 4, but then lost eight of its last 14 games, the last of which was a first-round playoff loss to Waunakee.

“I have a lot of faith and confidence in them,” Berce said. “But we need to bring to the intensity for a full 36 minutes. It’s bringing an energy and focus for 36 minutes, one game at a time. Another year of experience will help us out this year, but guys will have to step up. They’re going to have to play hard and produce, for sure. We’ve got to prove it on the court.”

Horlick Rebels

HEAD COACH: Jason Treutelaar, 16th season.