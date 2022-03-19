High school boys basketball: Prairie's Oglesby steps into spotlight

On State Championship Saturday at the Kohl Center, Prairie’s Ashe Oglesby become the first boys basketball player from Racine County to participate in the WIAA 3-Point Challenge.

The junior forward qualified for the event by shooting 46% from 3-point range during the season, which tied for the best percentage of eligible players from Division 4. Oglesby finished ninth in the event with a total of 12 points.

West Bend East junior Severin Hilt won the event by scoring 17 points in the first round, 21 in the semifinals and 22 in the final round. Homestead sophomore Tim Franks finished in second place.

“It was fun to make it,” Oglesby said. “The rack was a little lower for me because I’m taller, so it was a little more difficult for me shooting but I was just going out there having fun.”

Oglesby, at 6-foot-7, was at least five inches taller than eight of the other nine contestants.

To qualify for the event, each player had to attempt at least 75 3-point shots during the season and rank in the top two of their division for percentage of shots made during regular season games only. Oglesby made 40 of 87 3-point attempts during the regular season and was Prairie’s leading scorer at 18.8 points per game.

Each contestant had one minute to attempt four shots from five different spots around the 3-point line. The final spot from each spot was worth two points.

The second contestant to go, Oglesby got off to a slow start and made just one of four shots on his first two racks. He made three two-point shots and six regular shots worth one point each. Oglesby was three points short of qualifying for the semifinals.

The event was not Oglesby’s first experience with the WIAA State Tournament. As a sophomore he helped the Hawks reach the Division 4 State Championship game, which ended with a 43-41 loss to Lourdes Academy. Because of the pandemic the state tournament was moved to La Crosse, meaning this was Oglesby’s first time participating in the weekend when the event was held in its regular location in Madison.

“I obviously would have rather been here competing with my team, but it was fun to just be here,” Oglesby said.

Along with family and friends, Prairie coach Jason Atanasoff was in attendance on Saturday morning to support his player.

“There’s over 5,000 players in the state, so for him to be one of 10 to get to do this even is pretty darn neat,” Atanasoff said. “And to get to be around some of the state’s top shooters and shoot on this floor representing Prairie is really neat.”

“I’m so proud of Ashe and who knows, maybe he’ll get one more crack at it next year.”

Oglesby is hoping to return to Madison next March as well, but with the rest of his team on the court with him instead.

“I want to put in a lot of work this offseason and hopefully get a lot better for next season” Oglesby said. “I’m going to have to take more responsibility.”

“He’s really bought into trying to become a better leader and team player,” Atanasoff said. “We’re looking for him to take that next step as someone that the team can lean on and he is willing to do whatever it takes to win.”

Competing against Oglesby in the event was Franks (Homestead), Hilt (West Bend East), De Pere senior Jack Jorgensen, Wisconsin Lutheran junior Joshua Knueppel, Catholic Memorial senior Cameron Pendleton, Dominican sophomore DJ Johnson, Fall Creek senior Cameron Martzke, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran senior Andrew Lau and Columbus Catholic sophomore Blake Jakobi.

