High school boys basketball: Prairie riding a wave of success

When Atanasoff took over the program in 2011, the Hawks went 7-17. Since then, they have not had a losing record and they have especially exceeded expectations during the last two seasons.

When a veteran group led by JC Butler, the all-time leading scorer among boys in Racine County, graduated in 2018, Atanasoff was forced to rebuild from scratch. Two years later, Prairie has extended its streak to four straight regional championships after going the previous 11 seasons without one.

The Hawks are now within two victories of their first state tournament since the 2000 merger between public and private schools. Their record of 15-9 is the least successful of the four sectional teams in their bracket, but that doesn’t matter to this group.

What matters is that they held their own during the regular season against state powers the likes of St. Catherine’s, Whitefish Bay Dominican and Greendale Martin Luther and this team is battle tested.

“We had a little bit of a struggle when we played harder teams like St. Cat’s, but I think we all had the mindset that we could definitely make it this far,” senior captain Aydan Mills said. “And I think if we stick together and keep working hard, we can keep it going.”