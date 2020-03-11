High school boys basketball: Prairie riding a wave of success

WIND POINT — The scoreboard clock showed two minutes, one second remaining in the first half Saturday night and a season was seemingly slipping away for The Prairie School boys basketball team.
The Hawks trailed 37-20 against Brookfield Academy in a WIAA Division 4 regional championship. What’s more, Brookfield Academy, the higher seed, was playing on its home court and featured imposing size with 6-foot-9 Logan Landers and 6-6 Alex Leach.
Surely, the young Hawks’ season was about to quietly expire. Or was it? An inspired group of kids the likes of Liam Shannon, Kody Krekling, Antuan Nesbitt and Jacob Fallico had other ideas.
“We got a couple key defensive stops, Liam hit a ‘3’ in that stretch, Kody hit a ‘3,’ Antuan had a great move and, once we got it to 10, our crowd really started getting into it,” Prairie coach Jason Atanasoff said. “And then we hit one more ‘3’ to get it to seven at the half and you could just see in the kids’ eyes that they believed and they had found something.”
They sure did. The Hawks figured out how to solve the Blue Knights’ 1-2-2 zone defense.
“We had scored 20 in 16 minutes against that darn zone and then we scored 10 in two minutes,” Atanasoff said.
But then, that’s what winning teams do. And that’s what Prairie is.
When Atanasoff took over the program in 2011, the Hawks went 7-17. Since then, they have not had a losing record and they have especially exceeded expectations during the last two seasons.
When a veteran group led by JC Butler, the all-time leading scorer among boys in Racine County, graduated in 2018, Atanasoff was forced to rebuild from scratch. Two years later, Prairie has extended its streak to four straight regional championships after going the previous 11 seasons without one.
The Hawks are now within two victories of their first state tournament since the 2000 merger between public and private schools. Their record of 15-9 is the least successful of the four sectional teams in their bracket, but that doesn’t matter to this group.
What matters is that they held their own during the regular season against state powers the likes of St. Catherine’s, Whitefish Bay Dominican and Greendale Martin Luther and this team is battle tested.
“We had a little bit of a struggle when we played harder teams like St. Cat’s, but I think we all had the mindset that we could definitely make it this far,” senior captain Aydan Mills said. “And I think if we stick together and keep working hard, we can keep it going.”
There are just four seniors on the team and, of that group, only Shannon is in Atanasoff’s eight-player rotation. And Shannon has only become a factor this season. After going just 10 for 50 from the floor as a junior, he is 35 for 93 with 28 3-pointers this season.
But if this team has limited senior leadership, it certainly isn’t limited in talent. That starts with Nesbitt, a 6-4 junior who averages 18.9 points, 7.8 rebounds and 6.0 steals per game.
You have free articles remaining.
“He’s got a real high IQ and he creates for everyone on the team,” Krekling said. “He makes everybody better with his passing and he scores whenever he wants. He helps with rebounding a lot, too. He leads us in every stat.”
There is plenty of accomplished depth behind him when one considers these observations from Antansoff about the other players in his rotation:
Kody Krekling, 6-3 junior forward: “He’s been finally healthy to work on his game and he’s turned himself into one heck of a player. He’s one of our better passers, he’s a volume shooter from ‘3’ — when he’s hot, he’s really hot — and he’s often assigned one of the opponent’s top-two scorers.”
- Jacob Fallico, 5-10 junior guard: “He missed six or seven games this year with lingering back issues. He probably isn’t as quick now as he was a year ago because of those health issues, but he is fearless. With the game tied against (Racine Lutheran) a couple of weeks ago, he hit a ‘3’ to give us the lead and he did the same thing Saturday night against Brookfield Academy. Everyone thinks of him as a shooter, but he’s really bought into playing hard defense.”
- Ashe Oglesby, 6-5 freshman forward: “He surpassed, I think, everyone’s expectations as a freshman. I’m pretty hard on Ashe. I’m not sure if he’s every truly been pushed in terms of bringing out his full potential on a basketball court, but him and I have a great relationship. He’s a smart player, and very skilled.”
- Asanjai Hunter, 5-11 sophomore guard: “He started every game this year except senior night. He’s another one, I think, who has surpassed expectations. He along with Kody are usually assigned to the team’s leading scorer. He hasn’t had the best year shooting from the ‘3,’ but has finished at the rim very well. He’s the guy we want at the free-throw line at crunch time, with him shooting over 80% from the line. He’s got the potential to be really, really good the next two years.”
- KJ Williams, 5-8 junior guard: “He’s a little spark plug. He started the majority of the year and is one of the quicker guards around. KJ’s maybe 5-8 on a good day, so there are some limitations, but he’s a tremendous on-ball defender, his court vision has gotten better and, when KJ plays well, we’re a whole heck of a lot better.”
- Liam Shannon, 6-0 senior guard: “Liam’s started a couple of games, but for the most part, he’s been our sixth man this year and has really embraced that role. After having a real offseason as a junior from ‘3,’ he’s bounced back tremendously. And he’s transformed his body and is able to bang a little in the post this year. And he had a huge game Saturday night with a career-high 18 points (against Brookfield Academy). If not for Liam, we would not be playing this Thursday.”
Considering only Shannon graduates from the group of players who have received the most minutes, the future is promising for the Hawks. But could their future possibly be now?
“This is a fun group to play with,” Nesbitt said. “All of us have been playing together for awhile. When we got to high school, it was difficult as first because we were playing against older people, but as we got older, we all got bigger.
“We’re playing the same way we were when we were younger. But now, it’s just on a bigger stage.”