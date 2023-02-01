High school boys basketball: Prairie barely avoids upset at hands of Catholic Central

The Prairie School boys’ basketball team had to hold on for dear life Tuesday to avoid an upset bid from Catholic Central.

The Hawks made a few key free throws down the stretch and survived the final seconds of a highly competitive Metro Classic Conference game to beat the Hilltoppers 57-55 at Burlington.

The victory for Prairie (10-7, 5-6 MCC) was an important one for both the program and head coach Jason Atanasoff, marking the 11th consecutive season the team has won 10 or more games.

“The goal back in 2011 was to get this program to a point where we could put a competitive product on the floor year in and year out,” Atanasoff said. “Thanks to some very wonderful young men over the years who bought in and put in a ton of work along with amazing assistant coaches, it’s a streak I hope continues for years to come.”

Prairie and Catholic Central (3-15, 0-11 MCC) were tied 22-22 at halftime, and the second half was just as close.

The Hilltoppers took a three-point lead with five minutes to go and the Hawks responded almost immediately, swinging the lead their way.

Catholic Central coach Steve Smith said that the teams traded off the lead from that point on until Prairie made a few last-second free throws to win the game.

“We were going back-and-forth and then Prairie put some pressure on,” Smith said. “They were able to climb from a three-point deficit to take a three-point lead and then it went back-and-forth from there. We would tie and they would score.”

After Prairie took the lead with seconds to go, Smith called a timeout and set up one final play designed to get the ball to Hilltoppers leading scorer Evan Krien at half court. But Prairie’s defense was ready and prevented the senior guard from getting off a potential game-tying or game-winning shot as time expired.

“We were fortunate to get out of here with a win tonight,” Atanasoff said. “Steve (Smith) coached one heck of a game and his boys played well and executed at a high level. As frustrating as the first 28 minutes of this game was, the credit goes to Catholic Central.

“To our boys’ credit, they faced some adversity tonight in a tough environment and found a way to get it done and they deserve to be commended for that.”

Prairie was led by sophomore guard Carsen Eeg with 20 points, sophomore forward LaTrevion Fenderson with a double-double of 17 points and 13 rebounds, and senior guard Kaleb Shannon with 16 points and three assists. Atanasoff said that each of his three leading scorers were “clutch down the stretch” and “made big play after big play.”

Catholic Central saw an impressive 27-point performance from Krien, his highest offensive total since scoring 34 in the season opener against University School of Milwaukee on Nov. 29.

Senior forward Jonathan Benitez played at center Tuesday to fill in for Ayden Muellenbach, who suffered a season-ending ankle injury last Friday, and played a solid game with six points, eight rebounds and two assists. Riley Sullivan scored eight points and had 13 rebounds, Danny Von Rabenau had nine points, seven assists and five steals, and Christian Pedone added five points and four assists.

“Jonathan went from averaging about four minutes a game to having to play about 30 and he played extremely well,” Smith said. “Riley was very balanced today and I was very pleased with his play.

“We probably played our most complete game of the season. We’ve had moments in games where we have played well and then we’ve had two or three or four minute lapses. We didn’t have much of a lapse this game. We made the pace slow and deliberate and we made them work for everything they got.”

ST. CATHERINE’S 77, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 54: The Angels doubled up the Pacers at halftime Tuesday and cruised to a Metro Classic Conference victory at St. Catherine’s.

St. Catherine’s (16-1, 11-0 MCC), ranked third in Division 3 in the Associated Press state poll, led 49-24 at halftime and continued to share the wealth, with three players each scoring at least nine points in the first half.

The teams played even in the second half, but the damage was done for Shoreland (8-9, 1-9).

Ten of the 12 available players scored at least four points for the Angels, led by freshman Lamont Hamilton with 15 points that included three 3-point baskets. Seniors Davion Thomas and Domonic Pitts each had 13 points.

“Total team play on offense and defense, and sharing the ball, were keys to our fast start,” St. Catherine’s coach Ryan Thompson said. “We came out shooting well in first half and we were 6 of 9 at halftime from 3-point range. We shared the ball well as a team with a total for 21 assists.”

Senior Evan Moherek, the Angels’ leading scorer, missed his second straight game because of an injury.

Brayden Van De Water scored a game-high 20 points for the Pacers and Bryce Pfeilstifter added 14 points.

RACINE LUTHERAN 90, MILWAUKEE DESTINY 48: The Crusaders made easy work of the Eagles Tuesday in a nonconference game at Lutheran.

Lutheran (6-11) had a 26-point lead over Destiny (1-10) at the end of the first half, then had 41 points in the second half to record its highest point total of the season, just one game after the Crusaders set their previous high of 79 Saturday against Horlick.

Eric Ibarra played his best offensive game of the season to lead Lutheran, finishing with a team-high 22 points, eight rebounds, six assists and four steals.

Freshman guard Isaiah Cosey scored a career-best 17 points, sophomore guard Justin Jones had 13 points and six rebounds, sophomore guard Mario Orta had nine points and freshman guard Sam Pitrof had eight points and, eight rebounds.

Senior guard Truman Strand scored 19 points to lead Destiny.

HORLICK 82, KENOSHA BRADFORD 61: The Rebels snapped an eight-game losing streak in a big way Tuesday with a season-high point total in their Southeast Conference victory over the Red Devils at Bradford.

Horlick (4-14, 3-7 SEC) jumped out to an 18-0 lead and was ahead 49-33 at halftime. Senior Cam McIntosh was a big reason for that big lead, scoring 21 points in the first half, and freshman Michael Farr added eight.

McIntosh finished with a 27 points, surpassing his previous career high for the second straight game — he had 25 points in Saturday’s loss to Racine Lutheran.

“Cam was hitting shot early and he was really effective down low,” Rebels coach Jason Treutelaar said. “They had a hard time matching up with him in the post and he also made some outside shots (three 3-pointers).

“He played a complete game tonight.”

Farr finished with 16 points, the most of his first high school season, and seniors Jayden Wendt and Blake Fletcher added 12 and 11 points, respectively.

“It was nice to finally break out and get a game where our shots are falling,” Treutelaar said. “We were able to play from in front throughout the game.

“Our shot selection was much better and I think we learned a little something about playing with the lead.”

Treutelaar said Farr and Wendt attacked the basket well and the coach also commended the defensive effort of senior Reggie Hubbard.

Andy Sauer led the Red Devils (2-17, 1-9) with 18 points and Kemonie Parks added 13.

WATERFORD 65, ST. JOHN’S NORTHWESTERN MILITARY ACADEMY 31: The Wolverines picked up a much-needed victory with ease in a nonconference game Tuesday at Delafield.

Waterford (9-10) opened the game with a 10-point lead and led St. John’s 34-14 at the half.

“We did what we needed to do,” Waterford coach Nick Roeglin said. “We got the ball inside and set the tempo early. We had really good energy today.”

Owen Martinson led the Wolverines with 14 points and nine rebounds, and Jamison Beesley added 12 points and five steals.

“Owen did a lot of things well tonight that don’t show up in the scorebook,” Roeglin said. “We needed to break out of a funk and score some points and we did that.”

Caden Gustafson scored nine points, Josh Storm finished with eight points and Brogan Finnegan didn’t score, but had a team-high five assists.

No information was available for the Lancers (5-11).

BELOIT MEMORIAL 71, BURLINGTON 67, OT: On Monday, the Demons rallied to tie the game at the end of regulation, but the Purple Knights scored the final eight points of overtime for the upset in a nonconference game at Beloit.

Burlington (14-3), ranked fifth in Division 1 in the Associated Press state poll, trailed 31-21 at halftime, but came back to tie the game at 61-61 to send it to overtime.

JR Lukenbill tied the game for the Demons on a short basket with under a minute left in regulation, but neither team had a good chance after that.

Lukenbill, who finished with a career-high 33 points, scored the first four points of overtime on a spinning drive and two free throws, and Tommy Teberg made a pair of free throws with 37 seconds left for a 67-63 Burlington lead.

Things quickly unraveled after that for the Demons. After Beloit (4-12) converted a three-point play, Burlington missed a free throw and a Purple Knights player was fouled on the rebound.

Beloit took the lead for good on the ensuing two free throws, then, as the Demons brought ball upcourt, a Purple Knights player stole the ball and was fouled with 5.7 seconds left.

Connor Roffers finished with 15 points for Burlington and Lukenbill also had 10 rebounds.

Rico Yarborough led Beloit with 27 points.