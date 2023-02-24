RACINE — The game belonged to Isaiah Robinson, an athletic young kid with a jewel of a jump shot.

The night belonged to Jason Treutelaar, the gentlemanly coach of the Horlick High School boys basketball team who coached his final home game on an emotional night.

Park won this Southeast Conference game 89-71 in Horlick's John R. Belden Fieldhouse behind another superlative performance from Robinson, a 5-foot-9 sophomore guard. But the 47-year-old Treutelaar was also a winner considering all that he experienced.

There was a lengthy video tribute for him on the scoreboard at halftime, with such former players as Jamil Wilson, Joe Garcia, Marquis Milton, Ryan Niesen and Casey Robbins (now Park's first-year coach) offering tributes.

Treutelaar's wife, Rachel, sang the national anthem and his two children, son Reece, 11, and daughter Hannah, 7, stuck by their father's side. Horlick (5-19, 3-10 SEC) gave a spirited effort and fought back when the game started to get out of hand in the second half.

Afterward, Horlick players were apologizing to Treutelaar for not winning the game for him. And then a dinner was held in Treutelaar's honor at Horlick, with friends and family in attendance.

"He's been a big mentor the last four years," said Horlick senior forward Blake Fletcher, who scored 13 of his 15 points in the second half. "He's a great leader, he really cares about his players and his coaching staff and he comes to practice every day, he works hard and he's ready to help us getting better."

One of Treutelaar's former players is Robbins, who has pulled things together so well at Park in his first season as coach.

After losing to St. Catherine's 76-65 Dec. 20, Park had slipped to 0-8 and their losing streak had been extended to 24 going back to last season. After Thursday night's victory, the Panthers pulled to 12-12 (8-6 in the SEC).

"He understands the game exceptionally well," Treutelaar said of Robbins. "And he's got those guys playing together as a team. "They're very unselfish, defensively, they're in your grill the entire game, they're doing his run and jump and getting everybody active and he's got them buying into what he needs them to do. They're getting the job done off the court in the classroom, too."

Robinson, who has a 3.4 grade-point average, according to Robbins, is a prime example. He started the season injured after suffering a broken collarbone during the football season against Horlick Oct. 14.

He didn't play in his first basketball game until Dec. 3 against Case — the Panthers' third game of the season — but he's been playing some of the best basketball of his life lately.

Letting the game come to him against Horlick's 2-3 zone Tuesday, Robinson went 7 for 11 from the floor, including 5 for 8 from 3-point range, and finished with 21 points, seven steals and six assists. In his last three games, Robinson has averaged 29.0 points, 6.3 steals and 4.0 assists.

"He's playing with all the confidence in the world," senior guard K'mareon Mayweather said. "When he gets hot, it's hard to stop him. As soon as that first '3' goes in, he stays on a roll."

Treutelaar said Robinson is so much more than an outstanding offensive player.

"Defensively, he's an incredible presence," Treutelaar said. "And on the offensive end, if you leave him open for a second, he can knock it down. But he also can put it on the ground, create for others … he's a very unselfish ballplayer.

"He's got a bright future. And for the present, he's really turned his game up. He's one of the top guards in the conference."

Horlick, which trailed 45-38 at halftime, fell behind 56-38 with 13:47 left after Robinson made a 3-pointer. But the Rebels were playing for their retiring coach and fought back, pulling to within 79-69 at one point.

They just couldn't make it happen.

Camren McIntosh matched Fletcher's 15 points while Keeyon Ormond added 14. Marii Shelton scored 12 points.

Park proved to be too much for Horlick for the second time this season (the Panthers defeated the Rebels 75-51 Jan. 13 at Park). In addition to Robinson, Mayweather scored 19 points, Brayden Burgher 15, Trevion Carothers 14 and Tyvon Cade 12.

And as the game wound down, an era drew to a close for one of the most successful coaches in Horlick's history.

"This is what he loves to do," Rachel Treutelaar said. "He loves the game. It's really hard for him to step away."

But that is what Treutelaar is doing — 20 years after the Milwaukee native replaced Dave Krause as Horlick's coach.

"I can't believe that I walked off that floor for the last time," said Treutelaar, who has 361 career victories and four WIAA Tournament appearances, three of which came as Marshall's coach. "It'll settle in at some point. I really enjoyed all my years here and everything that people have done for me.

"I try to tell people that basketball has given to me more than I've given to basketball. I hope people look at me and have respect, but also say, 'Yeah, he was a pretty good guy.' "