RACINE — Tell it like it is, Brayden Burgher. Were you a tad worried Tuesday night during this most tense of games?

"Did I ever lose faith in my team? No, not really," the junior forward for the Park High School boys basketball team said in a matter-of-fact tone.

And how about you, Willie Williams?

"We didn't want to lose," the junior guard said. "Everybody doubted us and we just came out and won the game."

Maybe that inner confidence helps explain how Park defeated surprisingly resilient Elkhorn 66-61 in a WIAA Division 2 regional quarterfinal in Park's fieldhouse. And maybe it helps explain why the Panthers, losers of 24 straight as of last Dec. 20, are now above .500 (12-11) for the first time since they won their first two games of the 2021-22 season.

Elkhorn (8-17), conversely, had lost 7 of 11 going into Tuesday's game. And after Park opened an 8-0 lead to start the game, it appeared as if these Panthers would continue their resurgence this season.

They ended up doing just that. It was just a lot more difficult than expected.

And now Park faces a massive challenge. They hit the road Friday night for a matchup against Whitnall (20-3), which tied for sixth in Division 2 in the final Associated Press state poll of the season.

"We have nothing to lose," Park coach Casey Robbins said. "They're predicted to win our sectional, so we're just going to do what we always do — go out there and make it ugly."

That's pretty much what Elkhorn's mindset was Tuesday night.

The Elks, bolstered by Reid Paddock's game-high 25 points, gave Park all it could handle. As late as 4:30 to play, Elkhorn led 52-47 and appeared poised for an stunning upset.

Meanwhile, Park just didn't seem to be itself for much of the night.

Isaiah Robinson, coming off three straight dominating performances, sat out all but five minutes in the first half with two fouls. It was the same for Tre Carothers after he picked up his second foul five minutes of the game. And a third starter, Tyvon Cade, also was on the bench much of the first half with two fouls.

Elkhorn played as if it had nothing to lose and stuck with Park like glue after overcoming that early 8-0 deficit. Park helped Elkhorn with turnovers and several ill-advised shots well into the second half.

"We weren't really ready for it," said Robinson, who was limited to two points in the first half after successive performances of 35, 31 and 21 points. "They cut good and they made open shots and open passes."

The Panthers appeared to gain their footing early in the second half when one 3-pointer by Daeyzjuan Williams and two by Burgher gave Park a 42-32 advantage. But Elkhorn recovered to keep the score tight.

"We just focused on trying to build a shell and force them to shoot jump shots," Elkhorn coach Josh Skatrud said. "To their credit, especially Burgher, he hit some big ones early in the second half and I think that ended up being the difference in the game.

"They're such an athletic team that we felt if we really built a shell around the paint and force them into contested jumpers, we'd stand a good chance and they made enough to win."

Still, it wasn't until Robbins put in a press without five minutes left did the complexion of this game truly change. Fueled by steals, Park went on 10-2 run to take a 62-56 lead with 1:55 to play.

"We got back into the game with the press," Burgher said. "I could see they were scared and they didn't really want to handle the ball anymore. They just kept handing it right to us and we took it and ran."

Robinson, who was held to two points in the first half, scored five of his nine points during that 10-2 run. He led Park with five steals and three assists despite sitting out a good chunk of thegame.

"Even if his shot's not falling and he's not putting up a bunch of points, he's going to change the game in a different way," Robbins said. "He had a lot of steals. He runs the show and just changes the game."

Daeyzjuan Williams led Park with 17 points and eight rebounds. Burgher added 13 points and eight rebounds and Willie Williams had 10 points.

It wasn't pretty and it was often scary for the Panthers. But they ultimately got the job done and now face their biggest test of the season.

How Park holds up against Whitnall remains to be seen. But as Burgher said, "I feel we're a pretty-well put together team now."

Retiring Horlick coach Jason Treutelaar recently noted how he believes Park is going to be a tough out during the postseason. Burgher takes it a step further than that.

"To tell you the truth, I honestly believe we can go all the way," Burgher said. "We've got a 13-man roster and if we run deep with it. If we get the bench rolling, everything is just going to fall into place."