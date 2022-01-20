High school boys basketball: Park comes up short against Hamilton

Daezyjuan Williams and KMarion Mayweather each scored 19 points, but the Park High School boys basketball team lost to Hamilton 75-70 Wednesday night in a nonconference game in Milwaukee.

The score was tied 70-70 with about 30 seconds left and both teams in the double bonus. A block call was made on Park and Hamilton made one free throw to take a 71-70 lead with 13 seconds left.

"We had a chance to take the lead, but had a huge turnover and had to foul," Park coach Tray Allen said. "Turnovers were really the difference in the game. We finished with 26 turnovers and went 5 for 18 from the free-throw line."

Demarion Burch, a 6-3 junior guard, made four 3-pointers and scored 38 points for Hamilton (5-7).

Brayden Burgher added eight points and Willie Williams seven for Park (4-6).

"We are playing better basketball and I have to find a way to get people in the game that can close out and win the close ones," Allen said.

Wrestling

MARTIN LUTHER 49, ST. CATHERINE'S/RACINE LUTHERAN/CATHOLIC CENTRAL 39: The St. Catherine's Co-op gave Greendale Martin Luther all it could handle Tuesday night before losing this Metro Classic Conference match in the John F. McGuire Gymnasium.

Henry Amborn, a Catholic Central student who was a state medalist as a junior last season, pinned LaShawn Taylor in 3:47 at 152 pounds.

Other pins for the St. Catherine's Co-op were by Xavier Sanchez (in 3:29 over Zion Sallee at 106), Mason Maile (in 1:34 over Melvin Finkley at 145), Elijah LaFountain (in 1:49 over Jalen Perera at 195) and Abel Mulder (in 1:59 over Aiden O'Brien at 285).

Also winning for the St. Catherine's Co-op was Nehemian Falaschi, who had a 6-3 decision over Solomon Stoddard at 160 pounds.

