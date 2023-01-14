High school boys basketball: Park comes together in second half

RACINE — There were cars lined for a few blocks along 12th Street Friday night, suggesting that what would be going on inside the Park High School fieldhouse was expected to be something special.

It certainly turned out to be just that for a Park High School boys basketball that might be starting to make progress under first-year coach Casey Robbins.

Hearing the noise from a strong turnout, the Panthers outscored the Rebels 47-24 in the second half after a tight first 18 minutes to win this Southeast Conference game 75-51.

Robbins, a former longtime assistant to Horlick coach Jason Treutelaar, saw Park (4-10, 3-4 SEC) win for the fourth time in its previous six games. Prior to that, the Panthers had lost 24 straight dating back to last season.

Clearly, they were tuning into the energy Friday night.

"The support from all the people in the city was real nice," said Park junior forward Brayden Burgher, who had 11 points and 11 rebounds. "I heard tickets were getting short. All those people just made us feel better."

Park players certainly performed is if they had plenty of adrenaline flowing. Leading 28-27 at halftime, the Panthers opened a 42-32 advantage when Treutelaar called a timeout with 13:07 to play.

But there was no holding back these Panthers on this night. Taking advantage of another cold shooting night by Horlick, Park went on a 19-4 run to take a 61-36 lead with 7:12 left.

Isaiah Robinson, still recovering from a football injury, played one of his finest games of the season, finishing with 13 points, six rebounds, four steals and two assists. He also helped direct an offense that shared the ball far better in the second half.

"We moved the ball," Robbins said. "In the first half, we were being a little selfish. In the second half, we got the ball moving, we kept our pressure up and their turnovers created points.

"I think we did a good job pushing in transition."

Robinson agreed, saying, "What worked for us in the second half were our transition points. We do really good once we get into transition. Nobody can stop us."

Also leading the Panthers were Daeyzjuan Williams with 14 points and nine rebounds and Trey Carothers (eight points, seven rebounds, three steals).

While better days have arrived for Park, Horlick (3-10, 2-5 SEC) is trying to work through a rough stretch. The Rebels, who have lost four straight and six of their last seven, struggled offensively once again after being held scoreless for the final 11:21 Tuesday night in a 66-59 overtime loss to Case.

Horlick's shooting statistics were not available Friday night, but the Rebels were off target most of the game. And they made just two 3-pointers after connecting on 11 from beyond the arc against Case.

"Nobody's trying to miss shots," Treutelaar said. "Obviously, we had some untimely turnovers to start the second half, but we just did not shoot the ball well in the second half. And even in the first half, we struggled.

"Part of that is their quickness and length. But when we get these open looks, we have to find ways to knock them down."

Making the night even longer for Horlick was that senior guard Isaiah King suffered an ankle injury with 6:35 left in the first half. A trainer wrapped King's ankle and he didn't return.

"We lose the energy and the depth," Treutelaar said when asked about King's absence. "Luckily, we've got a couple guards who can come off the bench for us. But you lose a little ballhandling there and, against their pressure, that never helps."

Horlick is about to lose more depth. Sayveon Chapman, a reserve forward who scored two points, is graduating at the semester break and played his final high school game Friday night.

"It's kind of neat to have somebody who is going on to other things," Treutelaar said. "We're going to miss him. He always had a lot of energy at practice and brought something off the bench for us."

Cam McIntosh led the Rebels with 14 points and Blake Fletcher added 10.

While Treutelaar continues to try and right Horlick's ship, Robbins appears to be doing that at Park. He'll have time to fine-tune his team all the more since the Panthers don't play again until Jan. 21, when they meet Milwaukee Reagan at the Luke Homan Showcase at Brookfield Central.

"As we get deeper into the season, everybody's finding their groove, everybody's finding their roles and we're finding out what we've got to do to win," Burgher said. "Coach is telling us what to do and we're just listening."