High school boys basketball: Oglesby ready for WIAA 3-Point Challenge

The Case High School boys basketball team isn’t the only Racine County team representing at the WIAA State Boys Basketball Tournament this weekend.

While the Eagles, who play a Division 1 semifinal against Neenah at 6:35 p.m. Friday, are not guaranteed to be on the Kohl Center court in Madison Saturday, Prairie’s Ashe Oglesby will definitely be on the court Saturday morning — but he will be flying solo for the Hawks.

The 6-foot-7 junior forward was one of the top 3-point shooters in the state and is competing in the 3-Point Challenge, which will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, prior to the Division 5 championship at the Kohl Center.

Based on a search of Journal Times archives, Oglesby is just the second Racine County player, and the first boy, to earn a spot in the 3-Point Challenge. Waterford’s Madison Blair competed in the first girls’ Challenge in 2015.

The players with the top two 3-point percentages in each division during the regular season — Oglesby will be in Division 4 — qualify for the Challenge. Eligible players had to attempt at least 70 3-point shots.

Oglesby and senior Cameron Martzke of Fall Creek tied for the top spot in Division 4 with at 46% percent from beyond the arc over 24 games in the regular season, based on statistics submitted to the wissports.net database. Both players had the same numbers, 40 for 87.

Prairie coach Jason Atanasoff said Oglesby’s percentage was good enough for the first two-thirds of the season, but he didn’t have enough attempts. When he reached the threshold, Atanasoff didn’t even tell him.

Atanasoff said the game that really got him going from long distance was the Hawks’ 70-59 nonconference loss to Appleton Xavier on Dec. 30, where he was 5 of 5 on 3s, all in the first half.

“That was his coming-out party for (3-point shooting),” Atanasoff said.

Oglesby went on from there, attempting at least three 3s per game in all but two games the rest of the way. His best long-range shooting game of the season was Feb. 18 against Greendale Martin Luther, when he went 6 of 11 en route to 24 points in a 59-57 MCC victory, part of Prairie’s regular season-ending three-game winning streak.

Atanasoff said former Hawks standout Reid Koenen, the Hawks’ junior varsity head coach, helped Oglesby develop his inside-outside game this season. Koenen, a 6-7 forward who graduated from Prairie in 2010 and played four seasons at NCAA Division I Texas State, was also more of a pure shooter than an inside player, Atanasoff said.

“Reid Koenen was a huge help to Ashe,” Atanasoff said. “He would stay after practice 15, 20, sometimes 30 minutes working with Ashe on his post moves and outside shooting.

“Ashe had a breakout year — he improved his strength, quickness and his outside shot. In the second half of season, he started to feel comfortable to shoot 3s and he got the green light. But you can’t hang out outside all day, so we had sets to get him in the post. His teammates did a good job finding him when he had the hot hand.”

In addition to his impressive long-range shooting, he led the MCC in rebounding, Atanasoff said.

In the Challenge, all 10 players compete against each other, regardless of division, and a blind draw is done to determine the shooting order for all rounds. Competition will be on both baskets (five shooters on each end), except for the final round, which is contested on one basket only.

It’s conducted the same as the NBA 3-Point Contest, with players shooting five balls each from five positions on the court (right and left corners, right and left of the free-throw line extended, and top of the circle). Each ball is worth one point each, with the fifth ball on each rack worth two points.

The top four shooters in the quarterfinals advance to the semifinals, where the top two will advance to the final round. Each shooter has a one-minute time limit per round.

The top shooter in the state was senior Jack Jorgenson of Division 1 De Pere, who shot 51.5% (53 for 103), and close behind him was Tim Franks of Mequon Homestead (61 for 123, 49.6%), also in Division 1.

Oglesby and the rest of the contestants should have a big crowd following the action. The last time Prairie was at the state tournament, reaching the Division 4 title game in 2021, it was in front of limited crowds at the La Crosse Center because of the pandemic. The Kohl Center holds just over 17,000.

Atanasoff said members of Oglesby’s family will be there, as will Atanasoff.

“Ashe is really looking forward to it,” Atanasoff said. "Having his family there is a neat thing and it’s nice to have Prairie represented.”

