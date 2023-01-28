High school boys basketball; Montgomery, Union Grove have big night against Waterford

UNION GROVE — There was no place like home Friday night for the Union Grove High School boys basketball team.

An elaborate new scoreboard. A typical enthusiastic home crowd. A tight little pep band. And baskets that seemed as cavernous as the Grand Canyon at times.

Shooting 25 for 54 for the night, including 13 for 29 from 3-point range, Union Grove earned payback against Waterford with a 71-59 Southern Lakes Conference victory. It was almost the same score as last Dec. 13, when the Wolverines defeated the Broncos 71-60 in Waterford.

The victory allowed Union Grove (11-6, 6-3 SLC) to pull into second place in the conference, two games behind co-leaders Burlington and Westosha Central with five conference games remaining. Waterford is 8-10 overall and 5-4 in the SLC.

"It's just comfortable with all the fans cheering for you," senior forward Zac Montgomery said. "When you're playing good, you hear all the reactions."

The 6-foot-4 forward fed off plenty of energy in Friday's rematch, connecting on on 4 of 5 shots from 3-point range and finishing with team highs in points (18) and rebounds (nine).

Owen Nowak added 12 points and Landon Dessart 10. Jackson Barber had seven points, 11 assists and four steals.

"We shot real well tonight," Montgomery said. "That was a major factor for us. We played good as a team tonight. Everyone was healthy and played good."

Energizing Waterford most of the night was senior guard Owen Martinson, who played what he considered to be his most complete high school game. The 6-2 Martinson matched his career high with 27 points — 18 of which came in the first half — and also grabbed 11 rebounds.

Making his night all the more impressive is he made five of Waterford's nine 3-point baskets. And Martinson, who has signed with UW-La Crosse to play safety on the football team, also was entrusted guarding Montgomery most of the night even though he is two inches shorter.

Asked if he would call this his most complete game at Waterford, Martinson said, "I would, yes. When I played at Mukwonago (Dec. 7, 2021, when he also scored 27 points in an 83-60 loss), I had 24 in the first half and I didn't really show up in the second half."

Waterford coach Nick Roeglin is running out of superlatives to describe Martinson, Waterford's only senior who entered Friday's game averaging 14.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.5 steals.

"It's the same thing I say every time about Owen Martinson," Roeglin said. "He guards their best guy, he takes a beating, he plays defense, rebounds … we try to play offense through him, they get a body on him the whole game and he finds a way to get it done for us.

"He's a competitor. I don't really know where also to go with that one."

Martinson kept Waterford afloat in the first half, especially considering how Union Grove was threatening to blow open a big lead with its hot shooting. The Broncos took a 29-15 lead with 7:23 left in the first half.

Playing primarily against Nowak in the first half (Dessart took over when Nowak picked up a couple of fouls), Martinson was a consistent force. His 18 first-half points were 14 more than anyone else on the team and Waterford rallied to pull to within 41-34 at halftime.

Union Grove coach Dave Pettit switched Jack Waters to Martinson for most of the second half. Martinson was more contained with the 6-5 Waters on him, but he still scored nine more points.

It just wasn't enough on this night.

"I think we just didn't hit shots when it really mattered," Martinson said. "Union Grove was really stroking the '3,' — they went 9 for 18 in the first half — and we've got to keep getting more people involved."

For Pettit, things are looking up. The Broncos have won four out of five following a three-game losing streak. And Friday was among their best performances of the season behind Montgomery.

"Zac is a pretty good shooter, he's good in the post and he's probably our biggest offensive threat," Pettit said. "He got hot in the first half (with 11 points). When we need a big basket, Zach usually has the ball in his hands to get that."

Added Roeglin: "They shot the ball very well early and killed our energy. We allowed the result of individual plays to just kill our energy. They hit shots, and they built a nice lead that got them going.

"They took us out of our game and we did not respond well. They beat us to what seemed like every loose ball … they were bigger, faster and stronger than us."

Brogan Finnegan, who scored a game-high 23 points in the first game against Union Grove, added 11 for Waterford Friday night.