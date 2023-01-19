High school boys basketball: Montgomery leads Union Grove over Reagan

Zac Montgomery took over in the second half for the Union Grove High School boys basketball team Wednesday night.

The 6-foot-3 senior forward scored 15 of his 19 points in the second half, helping the Broncos to a 62-32 nonconference victory over Milwaukee Reagan at Union Grove. Montgomery went 9 for 12 from the floor.

It was the second straight for Union Grove (9-5) after a three-game losing streak.

“Our defense kept us in the game with our offense emerging in the second half,” Union Grove coach Dave Pettit said. “Zac Montgomery took over in the second half to lead our offense.”

While Montgomery was the only player to score in double figures, he had plenty of support. Jack Lee, Owen Nowak and Jack Waters each scored seven points while Jackson Barber and Landon Dessart each added six. Waters also grabbed a team-high eight rebounds.

The Broncos also excelled defensively, hold Reagan (6-6) to 16 points in each of the two halves. Barber and Nowak each had three steals.

Reagan struggled with its shooting, going 13 for 52 from the floor, including 4 for 25 from 3-point range.