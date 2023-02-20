BURLINGTON — The big moment had arrived for James Robert "JR" Lukenbill Monday night.

The 6-foot-5 senior guard for the Burlington High School boys basketball team had scored eight points by midway through the first half. With one more basket, he would break Joey Berezowitz's two-year-old school scoring record before a strong turnout on Senior Night in Burlington's gymnasium.

A play was called for a the Lukenbill to receive a lob pass from Connor Roffers during Burlington's nonconference game against Case. Lukenbill would certainly take care of the rest — just as he so often has during his varsity career for the Demons.

And he did.

Slamming home the pass from Roffers, Lukenbill took ownership of the record in dramatic fashion. Play was stopped for the selfless Lukenbill to take it all in before the cheering crwod. And then Burlington went on to defeat Case 78-65 in a night Lukenbill will almost certainly never forget.

"It feels awesome to see all that hard work pay off," said Lukenbilll, a Northern Michigan recruit who has 1,167 points with one regular-season game remaining — 11 more than Joey Berezowitz's previous record. "Just to be up there with all those amazing players from Burlington means a lot. I was really excited to get that record."

And then Lukenbill glanced over at Roffers, who went 6 for 6 from 3-point range and finished with a career-high 34 points. Roffers, a junior, unofficially has 797 points and is in prime position to break Lukenbill's record next season.

"I think this guy over here, Connor Roffers, will have a really good shot to break it next year, so I'm excited for him," Lukenbill added. "But, yeah, that moment was really special to see all those people come out for support. It was a great time."

Burlington coach Steve Berezowitz, who saw Lukenbill break his son's record, could not have been more thrilled. Throughout his high school career, Lukenbill has earned widespread respect for his team-first mentality even though he has usually been Burlington's primary scoring option.

He was overshadowed by Roffers' performance Monday night. But Lukenbill still went 6 for 17 from the floor and finished with 20 points, seven rebounds, six assists, two steals and a block.

"He deserves this because of the work he's put in and the countless hours by himself that nobody sees," Steve Berezowitz said. "Obviously, to break a record, you have to have some things fall into place and play a few years and he was able to do that.

"I'm really proud of him for the work he's put in to get to this place."

Most meaningful for all on this Senior Night is that Burlington (18-5) won its fourth straight following a three-game losing streak. The Demons close out their regular season Thursday with a Southern Lakes Conference game against Waterford at Burlington.

Inspired by the excitement of Lukenbill's impending record, Burlington played with a great deal of energy in the first half. By halftime, Burlington had built a 37-18 lead behind 19 points from Roffers and 13 from Lukenbill.

For Case coach Jake Berce, who had seen his 13-10 team win four of its previous five games, the game was a letdown.

"We started so flat," Berce said. "Honestly, we played the worst first half we played all season. Just nothing went our way in that first half.

"In the locker room (at halftime), we just talked about how we have to have some pride and fight and show what we've got. And in the second half, we played solid. We outscored them (47-41) and, in the second half, I thought we definitely outplayed Burlington.

"We just didn't do that for 36 minutes and that's why we lost the game."

Case junior guard Termarion Brumby scored 21 of his 29 points in the second half. Anthony Bull and Cameron Werner each added 11 points for the Eagles, who wrap up their regular season Thursday with a Southeast Conference game against Indian Trail in Kenosha.

But as much as the Eagles came around in the second half, this much was clear: The night belonged to a Lukenbill, a likeable young man who made school history as his community looked in with approval.

"Especially for him to break it before all the people who came out tonight, it was very special," Roffers said. "Especially with his dunk (the record-breaking basket).

"It's great for the community, too. For everyone to come out to support our basketball team and get people talking about him and get people talking about our team, it's very good. It's very good for everybody."

Added Berce about Lukenbill: "He works hard every possession. He's a kid who can shoot the '3,' he can score shooting the ball, driving the ball, he can dunk ... the kid's very athletic, he can defend and he's just an overall player.

"He's tough to scout and he's tough to play against."