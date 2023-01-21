High school boys basketball: Lukenbill leads Burlington past Waterford

WATERFORD — The final stat line on JR Lukenbill Friday night read something like this: 19 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, three steals and one missed boxout. Oh, and one brief benching.

Even though the 6-foot-5 senior guard for the Burlington High School boys basketball team has led the Demons to a No. 6 ranking in the Associated Press Division 2 state poll, he has lapses like anyone else. And Burlington coach Steve Berezowitz was not too pleased when Lukenbill missed that boxout in the second half of the Demons' 72-61 Southern Lakes Conference victory over Waterford.

"Basketball is about doing all the things and he is such a great player," Berezowitz said. "I don't have to do that often, but a lot of these games come down to one or two possessions and, honestly, what we teach in practice is you have to take care of every little aspect."

Guilty as charged, Lukenbill conceded. But there's no denying the Northern Michigan recruit once again put on a show before a packed Waterford gymnasium.

Playing a strong overall floor game, Lukenbill helped break open a game that was tied 35-35 at halftime.

He had plenty of help with Connor Roffers (14 points), Karsen Skiles (13), Drew Lang (nine) and Tommy Teberg (seven). But Waterford coach Nick Roeglin left no question who he thought was Burlington's main man Friday night, especially in the second half.

"Defensively, he's guarding the best kid, he's kind of their floor leader, you have to really know where he is offensively, when a shot goes up, you've got to find him because he's rebounding and scoring … when he shoots like he shot tonight, they're not going to lose many games," Roeglin said.

"It's just his competitiveness. "Every loose ball he had a chance to grab, he did, he was flying out of bounds … he never took a play off."

The same could be said of Waterford. Facing mostly a 1-3-1 zone in the first half, Waterford kept pace with Burlington. Doing the most damage was Owen Martinson, who scored 13 of his game-high 24 points in the first half. Adam Chart added 11 in the half and Teegan Spence had eight.

But Berezowitz switched to a man-to-man defense for most of the second half and the Demons picked up their intensity. Waterford stayed within striking distance, but Burlington maintained control behind the steady hand of Lukenbill.

"We opened in our 1-3-1 and Waterford shot the crap out of the ball tonight," Lukenbill said. "So we shied away from that, played our man (defense) and played real solid and we shut them down after that."

Even with Lukenbill serving his punishment on the bench for a minute after that missed boxout.

"I was struggling a little bit boxing out," he said. "In my head, I can out-jump, but that's not always the case. I've got to start boxing out better. I got taken out for it, but I needed it. I needed a little reminder to box out."

Said Skiles, "I was kind of shocked that he got taken out for it, but he came back in with a new mindset, boxed out, got some boards and helped us to our victory."

That makes it two straight wins after the Demons lost two consecutive games. How far can a deep and talented Burlington (11-2, 6-1 SLC) extend its season? The goal is the program's first berth in the WIAA Tournament since 1979.

"Obviously, our goal is to go to state and just have that bond and chemistry with our team throughout the season and make each better," Skiles said.

Meanwhile, Waterford more than held its own most of the night. The Wolverines (7-8, 4-3) had just seven turnovers (matching Burlington's total), was outrebounded just 24-19 and went 9 for 20 from 3-point range (as did Burlington).

One key difference was free-throw shooting. Burlington went 19 for 23 while Waterford went 10 for 14.

"Waterford played great tonight," Berezowitz said. "They shot the ball well from the perimeter, which we knew they would. We were having a hard time. They had us on our heels for the longest time, even at the end of the first half.

"We'd get a lead and, all of a sudden, Martinson comes up with a big one."

Chart added 14 points while Spence had 10.