“Defense is the soundest part of this game because it remains constant. Putting the ball in the basket can fluctuate with a hot night or a cold night.”
— John McGuire, St. Catherine’s boys basketball coach, Feb. 4, 1971
RACINE — Trust Nick Bennett when he says this: He routinely sees Elijah Lambert do things on a basketball court that only a coach could appreciate. It’s not necessarily things that show up in a box score, but the intangibles that might mean the difference in a tight game.
The St. Catherine’s High School basketball coach takes it a step further. Coaches he trusts sees those same qualities in Lambert, his 6-foot-4 junior forward, and tells Bennett so on a regular basis.
“I always tell our guys they have to be smarter than the box score,” Bennett said. “I know box scores and shooting and point totals are what fans notice. But when I have coaches I know and trust around the state, who know the game and study the game, when they come and watch us, he’s usually one of the first people they mention.
“I’ve had nights when he’s scored two, three or four points and they’ll say, ‘Man, that Lambert kid, does he give you something! He guards hard, he’s willing to rebound, he passes well, he’s a tough kid.’ “
In other words, Lambert embodies the philosophy of John McGuire, for whom the St. Catherine’s gymnasium is named. McGuire demanded stout defense from his players, with the assurance they would sit on the bench if they didn’t give him that maximum effort.
Lambert confesses to not knowing too much about McGuire, who died in 2001, one year before Lambert was born. But this kid was McGuire’s kind of player based on these words from a Feb. 4, 1971 story in The Journal Times.
“I’ve had some real fine shooters at St. Catherine’s who didn’t play,” McGuire was quoted as saying in that story. “They just gave away too much defensively.”
Lambert doesn’t, which makes him a perfect fit on a team that is 19-3, co-champions of the Metro Classic Conference and ranked second in Division 2 in the state.
Willing to play a role
There’s plenty of scoring punch with seniors Quinn Cafferty and Azarien Stephens — each of whom scored their 1,000th point this season — along with Tyrese Hunter and Kamari McGee. Lambert himself is a capable scorer with efforts that include 28 points against Horlick, 24 against Racine Lutheran and 21 against Catholic Central during his two seasons as a starter.
“He can score and he’s had some pretty big nights for us,” Bennett said.
But when there’s some serious grunt work that is needed against elite scorers, like Alex Antetokounmpo of Whitefish Bay Dominican and Xzavier Jones of Greendale Martin Luther, Lambert is the man.
“It’s just developed into me that if I have like 40 points, but we lose, what’s the point?” Lambert said. “But if I have like 10 points, 10 rebounds and we won, then I’m happier than scoring 40 points.
“Especially in a big game like Martin Luther, then I’m happier.”
That happened Jan. 26, when St. Catherine’s hosted Martin Luther. When the Spartans defeated St. Catherine’s 78-75 Dec. 8, Jones went 12 for 15 from the floor and scored 28 points against Lambert.
Refocusing for the rematch Jan. 26, Lambert held Jones to eight points on 3 for 4 shooting and the Angels won 60-59 in overtime.
And then there was Feb. 15, when the Angels traveled to Whitefish Bay for a game against Dominican. Lambert was asked to guard Alex Antetokounmpo, who had scored 26 points in Dominican’s 75-62 loss at St. Catherine’s.
In the rematch, Lambert held Antetokounmpo to 19 points on 6 for 14 shooting and St. Catherine’s won 75-62. Watching from the stands was Antetokounmpo’s brother, Giannis, the Milwaukee Bucks’ All-Star forward.
“You don’t win championships without guys like that,” Dominican coach Jim Gosz said of Lambert. “Lambert’s a guy who plays the game the old-fashioned way.
“Everything he does does not show up in the box score. He’s deflecting. he’s guarding our biggest guy — he kind of shut down Antetokounmpo — and he plays with a good attitude. He does it the right way.”
Hard worker off the court
While Lambert is playing this selfless role, he has improved his grade-point average from a 2.8 two years ago as a freshman to 3.2. “I’m good in math,” Lambert said. He’s also been working at Wendy’s restaurant on Washington Avenue and hopes to save enough money to buy a car when he turns 17 in April.
But his immediate goal is helping St. Catherine’s get through a brutal postseason, which could feature showdowns against heavyweights Delafield St. John’s Northwestern Military Academy and Martin Luther. The Angels, who drew a first-round bye, open regional play Friday night in the John F. McGuire Gymnasium.
“I think we’re capable of doing great things,” Lambert said. “But we can’t look ahead because then we’ll get lost with what we have to do. So we’re going to focus on one game at a time.”
If the Angels advance to their first state tournament since 2011, Lambert will likely be as vital as anyone.
“He’s oftentimes a man among boys out there on the court physically,” Prairie coach Jason Atanasoff said. “The last few years, he would guard (graduated All-State forward) JC Butler and always did a tremendous job. He made JC earn every point.
“One game that really stood up to me this year was when I watched Catholic Central at St. Catherine’s. Tyrese Hunter and Elijah Sabala didn’t play that game and Quinn Cafferty rolled his ankle and Lambert just took over offensively, which, when they’re at full strength, he doesn’t need to do.”
All Lambert did that night was go 10 for 12 from the floor and score 22 points with eight rebounds.
“What I like about him is he just keeps quiet and plays,” Atanasoff said. “He lets his game do the talking.”
