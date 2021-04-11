High school boys basketball: Hunter sticks with commitment to Iowa State

“He likes to play defense,” Hunter said. “He likes to tell guys to be out there and throw the first punch.”

Hunter plans to be in Ames most of the summer starting June 14 to take some classes and get comfortable in his new environment. He’ll return to Racine for a few weeks in late summer and then do his part to help the Cyclones become a factor in the rugged Big 12.

Other help is also on the way. On Saturday, Minnesota guard Gabe Kalscheur announced he is transferring to Iowa State for his senior season. In 88 games with the Gophers, all starts, he averaged 10.4 points and shot 34.5% from 3-point range.

Hunter is heading to Ames with the mindset of working hard and letting everything else take care of itself.

“It’s a pretty good opportunity,” Hunter said. “You’re going to have to get out there and work no matter what college you go to. I’ll be ready to get out there and work.”

When asked about the right ankle he severely sprained during a game Jan. 23 and which hindered him for the rest of the season, Hunter said, “It’s 100%.”

Hunter is the all-time leading scorer in the history of St. Catherine’s program. He led the Angels to a 53-1 record the last two seasons and ended his high school career with the WIAA Division 3 championship March 5.

