High school boys basketball: Hunter sticks with commitment to Iowa State

It didn’t long during Tyrese Hunter’s conversations with T.J. Otzelberger for the inevitable subject to be mentioned.
“I used to try to beat St. Catherine’s,” Otzelberger told Hunter, his incoming freshman guard.
It was back in 2003, the same year Hunter was born, when Otzelberger started a one-year stint as coach of the Catholic Central High School boys basketball team. He is now the new coach at Iowa State and he learned within the past few days that he will have the services of Hunter, a two-time first-team AP All-State guard from St. Catherine’s.
That was put into question March 16 when Steve Prohm, who recruited Hunter to Iowa State, was fired. The Cyclones finished 2-22 last season and were winless in the Big 12 Conference.
In the aftermath of that change, Hunter considered re-opening his recruitment and perhaps signing with some other Division I program. But after some conversations with the 43-year-old Otzelberger, Hunter decided to keep his college destination in Ames, Iowa.
“I wouldn’t say they’re a lot alike,” Hunter said. “Coach Prohm is more laid back. Coach T.J. has a lot of energy and is a standup guy. They’re both pretty good guys.”
Otzelberger, a former Iowa State assistant who is returning to Ames after two years as UNLV’s head coach, emphasizes defense. That appeals to Hunter, who played on one of the most efficient high school defenses in the state last season.
“He likes to play defense,” Hunter said. “He likes to tell guys to be out there and throw the first punch.”
Hunter plans to be in Ames most of the summer starting June 14 to take some classes and get comfortable in his new environment. He’ll return to Racine for a few weeks in late summer and then do his part to help the Cyclones become a factor in the rugged Big 12.
Other help is also on the way. On Saturday, Minnesota guard Gabe Kalscheur announced he is transferring to Iowa State for his senior season. In 88 games with the Gophers, all starts, he averaged 10.4 points and shot 34.5% from 3-point range.
Hunter is heading to Ames with the mindset of working hard and letting everything else take care of itself.
“It’s a pretty good opportunity,” Hunter said. “You’re going to have to get out there and work no matter what college you go to. I’ll be ready to get out there and work.”
When asked about the right ankle he severely sprained during a game Jan. 23 and which hindered him for the rest of the season, Hunter said, “It’s 100%.”
Hunter is the all-time leading scorer in the history of St. Catherine’s program. He led the Angels to a 53-1 record the last two seasons and ended his high school career with the WIAA Division 3 championship March 5.