High school boys basketball: Horlick's win over Prairie was worth the wait

RACINE – One year after losing 86-52 at Prairie in a game that was scheduled just weeks in advance, the Horlick High School boys basketball team made sure that Prairie’s return trip in the home-and-home series would be a different story.

The Rebels (6-9) welcomed the Hawks (6-8) to John R. Belden Fieldhouse for the first time in over 20 years for a nonconference game on Saturday afternoon and never trailed in their 84-72 victory.

Senior forward Darrien Long scored a season-high 26 points to lead the Rebels and fellow frontcourt starter Matt Burnette added 17 points.

Prairie senior Jayce Jaramillo also set a new season-best, leading the Hawks with 17 points and five made 3-pointers. Asanjai Hunter and Ashe Oglesby each added 15 points for Prairie, which has now lost its last two games and five of the last seven.

“A worrisome trend right now is we’re coming out of the gate, for whatever reason, pretty slow,” Prairie coach Jason Atanasoff said. “It was good to see Jayce get going and hopefully it’s a sign of things to come.”

Meanwhile, Horlick has won five of its past seven games after starting the year 0-7.

“We’re starting to see what we do better,” Horlick coach Jason Treutelaar said. “I thought we played more at our tempo, especially early.”

The Rebels appeared to have found their confidence after the shaky start and it showed early on Saturday. Long set the tone in the first two minutes with a dunk as Horlick jumped out to a 6-0 lead.

The lead quickly ballooned to 16-5 thanks to multiple second-chance attempts from Long and Burnette, forcing Atanasoff to call a timeout less than seven minutes into the game.

The Rebels took a 38-27 lead into halftime despite only making two 3-point attempts in the half.

“We were able to get the ball into the high post and low post,” Treutelaar said. “When we’re able to score down there, that’s when we’re at our best.”

Prairie started the second half with a quick 7-2 run to make it a six-point game less than two minutes into the half, but were unable to slow Horlick’s offense for long.

Burnette scored Horlick’s first eight points of the second half and pushed the lead back to 12. The Rebels continued to build their lead by forcing turnovers and forcing the Hawks to shoot more threes with their 2-3 zone.

Another dunk by Long with seven minutes left put Horlick up 70-52, but Prairie made things interesting down the stretch. Hunter stopped the run with a three, his first points of the half, sparking a 10-2 run to make it a 10 point game with three minutes left. Hunter scored 10 points in the final five minutes of the game.

The Hawks had a chance to get put more pressure on the Rebels after forcing a turnover, but Horlick senior Zamarion Dyess dove for a loose ball and called a timeout. Dyess finished with nine points, all of which came in the second half. The Rebels ended the game on a 5-0 run.

“We started to show some toughness and grit but unfortunately we keep putting ourselves in a hole early,” Atanasoff said.

The win was Horlick’s first over Prairie since a 63-44 win December of 2007 that was part of the RLOA Holiday Classic at Case High School. The two schools scheduled the current series in January of 2021 after the Hawks a nonconference game due to cancellations caused by COVID-19. Both coaches hope to continue the series.

“Jason’s got a great program over there,” Treutelaar said. “They’re well coached and well disciplined. I love having these city games. It’s great for the city.”

The Rebels have now won two nonconference games over city opponents. They defeated Racine Lutheran 61-50 this past Tuesday.

“He’s one of the good ones,” Atanasoff said about Treutelaar. “He’s a dynamite coach and an even better person. Maybe we’ll be able to keep it going.”

Senior point guard TJ Williams added 11 points for Horlick and freshman Carsen Eeg helped Prairie with 11 points.

