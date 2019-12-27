High school boys basketball: Horlick starting to find its groove

After a slow start, the Horlick High School boys basketball team is showing signs of progress.
The Rebels (2-4) won their second straight game Friday afternoon when they defeated Waukesha North 60-53 in the New Berlin West Classic. Darrien Long, a 6-foot-4 sophomore forward, played one of his finest games with 14 of his team-high 22 points in the second half.
Horlick trailed 53-51 with about three minutes to play before closing out with a 9-0 run.
Long's performance was vital because Horlick had to overcome a slow start and also contend with John Kelliher, a 6-5 senior guard, who scored 34 points.
"He was a handful," Horlick coach Jason Treutelaar said. "He was going down low on us and we had to use different bodies on him and change up our defenses. We tried to stay active and make him continuously have to work."
North (4-5) led 31-27 at halftime. But then Long, who averages 7.6 points per game, stepped up with a spirited performance.
"He just really got aggressive and was taking the ball to the basket," Treutleaar said. "He knocked down a few outside jumpers for us against their zone early in the game. And in the second half, he really got aggressive and took it at them and was able to get into the paint off the dribble.
"We just saw a different mentality from him today where he was putting his foot down and really getting after people."
Patrick Wade scored 17 points for the Rebels and Quenterion Jones added 11.
CASE 77, MUSKEGO 71: After getting edged 88-87 by Kenosha Tremper Dec. 19, the Eagles got back on track Friday in the New Berlin West Classic. And JayVian Farr, who scored three points, was one of the biggest reasons why.
The 5-foot-10 senior guard came off the bench to spark Case defensively, coach Jake Berce said. He also had seven assists and six steals.
Muskego (2-6) had used eight 3-pointers in the first half — four by 6-4 forward Colbey Kuchler — to take a 39-33 at halftime. But Terryon Brumby scored 16 of his 20 points and Amari Jedkins scored nine of his 10 in the second half as the Eagles (4-2) clawed back.
But it was Farr who might have made the biggest difference.
"He really sparked our defense," Berce said. "He was really playing in passing lanes and being aggressive and putting awesome pressure on the Muskego guards.
JaKobe Thompson scored 20 points to get to 997 for his career. Jay Jay Rankins-James scored 15 of his 17 points in the first half and Jedkins grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds.
PRAIRIE 72, BURLINGTON 64: Antuan Nesbitt scored 26 points and Jacob Fallico added 17 in the Hawks' victory over Burlington Friday in the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Hoops Classic at Carthage College in Kenosha.
It was the third straight victory for Prairie (5-2).
Burlington's Dylan Runkel, a 6-foot-7 center who suffered a broken foot during a football playoff game against Waterford Nov. 1, played his first game of the season for the Demons (3-4) and scored two points.
"It was a back-and-forth affair all game and we didn’t seal it until hitting some clutch free throws in the final minute," Prairie coach Jason Atanasoff said. "With the return of Dylan Runkel for Burlington, they were just a matchup nightmare for us with their size and strength."
In addition to the offense of Nesbitt and Fallico, Atanasoff said bench players Malcolm Moses, Liam Shannon, Kaleb Shannon and Aydan Mills provided strong defense.
Dane Kornely led Burlington with 22 points. Freshman Danny Kniep added 12 points and nine rebounds and Logan Swantz had 11 points and 11 rebounds.
“I thought we really competed and earned this victory," Atanasoff said. "Burlington is extremely well coached and will never beat themselves. You have to play well all 36 minutes."
CATHOLIC CENTRAL 53, MCDONELL CENTRAL 47: The Hilltoppers improved to 6-1 with a victory over the previously unbeaten Macks in the Rick Majerus WBY Shootout Friday at Concordia College in Mequon.
Catholic Central, ranked ninth in Division 5 in the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association/wissports.net state poll, is off to its best start since the 2005-06 season, when the Hilltoppers won their first 14 games en route to the WIAA Division 4 championship. McDonell Central (6-1) defeated Catholic Central 63-41 in the 2016 Division 5 championship game.
Brandon Pum led a balanced scoring attack with 13 points. Paul Nevin added 12 points and seven rebounds and Bennett Wright had 12 points and eight assists.
"We were playing at 9 a.m. and we were playing a top-10 team (McDonell is ranked sixth) in D-5," Catholic Central coach Kyle Scott said. "Apparently, so are we, so it's kind of nice to see how we match up.
"And they're a team we lost to in the state championship back in 2016, so we knew we had our hands full."
Catholic Central came out hot, Scott said, but Wright and Chas Miles each only played about a third of the first half because they each had two fouls. Scott credited Pum for keeping the Hilltoppers on an even keel.
"He played a ton of minutes," Scott said of Pum. "He didn't come out in the first half because he couldn't. We had two of our main guys in foul trouble. He ended up taking over the ballhandling duties and, quite honestly, I saw leadership from him that I knew he was capable of."
ST. CATHERINE’S 79, STEVENS POINT 68 (OT): Tyrese Hunter and Jameer Barker each had a huge second half and Kamari McGee was perfect at the free-throw line in overtime as the top-ranked Angels survived a scare and beat the Panthers Friday at the Sentry Classic at UW-Stevens Point.
St. Catherine’s (6-0), ranked No. 1 in Division 3 in the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association/wissports.net state poll, trailed 29-27 at halftime, but Hunter had 19 of his game-high 26 points in the second half and overtime and Barker had 13 points of his 25 points, including three 3-point baskets, in the second half as the Angels tied the game at 65-65 at the end of regulation.
St. Catherine’s took over in overtime, outscoring Stevens Point (3-4), a Division 1 team, 14-3. McGee had eight of his 10 points in overtime, going 4 for 4 at the foul line. Hunter added four points in overtime.
Barker (five) and Hunter (four) combined for all nine of the Angels’ 3-pointers. St. Catherine’s also went 10 of 13 at the line. Elijah Lambert had 14 points for the Angels.
Evan Vollendorf had 25 points to lead the Panthers and Nate Streueler added 19 points.
MILWAUKEE LUTHERAN 79, PARK 39: The shorthanded Panthers had no answer for the Red Knights as they lost a nonconference game Friday at Milwaukee.
Park (1-6) had just nine players available because of injury and had an inexperienced group on the floor, coach Tray Allen said.
Lutheran (5-2) led 44-24 at halftime.
“We had a rough start right out of the gate,” Allen said. “We played from behind the whole game and couldn’t really get anything going.
“Milwaukee Lutheran played with a lot of energy and confidence.”
Terry Gamble led the Panthers with 15 points and Tyvon Cade and Tyler Huck had seven each.
Wrestling
HORLICK: The Rebels went 2-3 in the first day of the Milwaukee Hamilton Holiday Duals Friday. The Rebels defeated Milwaukee Hamilton 45-24 and Milwaukee Washington 42-12. They lost to Wauwatosa East/West 50-24, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 40-30 and Milwaukee Rufus King 54-27.
Freshman Damarion McCray went 5-0 to lead Horlick. Daniel Feest, Donta Roberts and Javae Migdal went 4-1, and Alex Opichka went 3-1.