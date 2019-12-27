High school boys basketball: Horlick starting to find its groove

Brandon Pum led a balanced scoring attack with 13 points. Paul Nevin added 12 points and seven rebounds and Bennett Wright had 12 points and eight assists.

"We were playing at 9 a.m. and we were playing a top-10 team (McDonell is ranked sixth) in D-5," Catholic Central coach Kyle Scott said. "Apparently, so are we, so it's kind of nice to see how we match up.

"And they're a team we lost to in the state championship back in 2016, so we knew we had our hands full."

Catholic Central came out hot, Scott said, but Wright and Chas Miles each only played about a third of the first half because they each had two fouls. Scott credited Pum for keeping the Hilltoppers on an even keel.

"He played a ton of minutes," Scott said of Pum. "He didn't come out in the first half because he couldn't. We had two of our main guys in foul trouble. He ended up taking over the ballhandling duties and, quite honestly, I saw leadership from him that I knew he was capable of."

ST. CATHERINE’S 79, STEVENS POINT 68 (OT): Tyrese Hunter and Jameer Barker each had a huge second half and Kamari McGee was perfect at the free-throw line in overtime as the top-ranked Angels survived a scare and beat the Panthers Friday at the Sentry Classic at UW-Stevens Point.