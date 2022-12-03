High school boys basketball: Horlick pulls off epic comeback against Tremper

Comebacks in basketball are not that uncommon, but the comeback the Horlick High School boys basketball team was able to pull off Friday borders on the unbelievable.

And that’s not even including Reggie Hubbard’s strong finger.

The Rebels trailed Kenosha Tremper by 12 points at halftime and by 17 points with about 13 minutes left in their Southeast Conference game at Horlick, then made a 180-degree turnaround and went on a 44-19 run to close out the game and pull out a 77-69 victory.

Horlick’s first win of the season, in the SEC season opener for both teams, was one of the craziest games Horlick coach Jason Treutelaar said he has coached in.

“That was quite a comeback — I don’t think I’ve been a part of too many of those,” Treutelaar said. “I told the guys in the locker room that the last time I was this proud of a group of guys was when we beat Madison East in a regional final in 2009.

“They could have easily quit on this game, but they stuck with it and played together as a team.”

The Trojans (0-3) built a 35-23 halftime lead with their defense, keeping Horlick (1-2) from running some of its set plays in the middle, Treutelaar said.

After Tremper extended the lead to 50-33, the Rebels dug deep and found another gear. Their subsequent 23-6 run tied the game at 56-56.

“We had to make a few adjustments (defensively),” Treutelaar said. “We got more aggressive with our guards to get in the passing lanes more and be more active — we were too passive in the first half.

“Coming off the bench, freshman Michael Farr gave us a spark. He had a couple fouls in the first half, but that didn’t (affect) his aggressiveness — he got after it and the whole team followed suit.”

Horlick took a 58-56 lead on a breakaway layup by Hubbard, a senior forward, but on the play, Treutelaar said Hubbard caught his finger in the net and ripped it off the rim, delaying the game for about 10 minutes.

That was an unexpected break that Treutelaar said helped his team survive the final minutes. Senior forward Blake Fletcher and senior center Cam McIntosh were “gassed,” Treutelaar said, and needed to rest, and Horlick had just one full timeout and two 30-second timeouts left.

“We couldn’t sit them (because of their physical presence inside),” the coach said. “We had to find a way to get to the finish line with Blake and Cam and (the break to fix the net) was something that wasn’t planned, but it sure was needed.”

The run continued after the game resumed and Horlick went ahead by nine points late after a 3-point basket by senior guard Isaiah King.

The offense picked up in the second half as the Rebels made eight 3-point baskets, three by Fletcher and two each by King and McIntosh.

“They were giving me everything they had and then some,” Treutelaar said. “It was a great thing to see.”

McIntosh led Horlick with 22 points, 15 in the second half, with King finishing with 21 points (13 in the second half) and Fletcher scoring all 19 of his points in the second half

Tremper’s DeJuan Graise made three 3-pointers late to keep the Trojans close, but Horlick made its free throws down the stretch. Graise made seven 3s and scored a game-high 27 points, 15 (four 3s) in the second half.”

Treutelaar said after the game, someone handed the ripped net to Hubbard and he came out of the locker room with it around his neck.

UNION GROVE 48, FORT ATKINSON 45: Junior forward Landon Dessart, in just his second varsity game, made some big plays in the second half for the Broncos as they outlasted the Blackhawks Friday in a nonconference game at Fort Atkinson.

Union Grove (2-0) struggled to score in the first half, trailing by eight points with about six minutes left, then started pressing more to disrupt the offense of Fort Atkinson (0-2). The Broncos got within 24-21 at halftime on a 3-point basket by senior center Jack Waters.

In the second half, Dessart took over. He opened the half by scoring all nine points in a 9-0 Union Grove run, capped by a 3-point basket.

The Blackhawks tied the game at 30-30 with 12:17 left in regulation, then senior guard Tobin Van De Water, who missed Union Grove’s season-opening 49-42 win over New Berlin Eisenhower Tuesday, made a free throw and added a basket just over a minute later to give the Broncos the lead for good.

Dessart helped finish off Fort Atkinson, making a free throw with 23 seconds left for a 48-45 lead, then stealing the ball after a Blackhawks offensive rebound. They got the ball back, but missed a final shot.

“At halftime, I felt like we got a bit of momentum,” Union Grove coach Dave Pettit said. “In the second half, our press created some turnovers and Landon had a couple of steals at the front of the press.

“It was fun to watch — we play hard and we have good athletes.”

Waters led the Broncos with 14 points and two blocks, Dessart finished with 11 points, six rebounds, three steals and two assists and senior forward Owen Nowak had eight points, six rebounds and two blocks.

PRAIRIE 79, ST. AUGUSTINE PREP 49: The Hawks won a nonconference game with ease Friday night in Milwaukee.

Prairie (3-1) visited St. Augustine Prep (1-3) as a gesture to alumnus and former teacher and assistant coach Eric Hollow, who now coaches the Lions.

“We’ve lost a few guys over the last few years to head jobs at other schools and whenever that happens we always schedule a game with them,” Prairie coach Jason Atanasoff said. “Tonight was enjoyable seeing Eric lead a program and our boys were looking forward to competing against his team. I think Eric within a few years will really do some nice things over at Aug Prep.”

Prairie led 38-24 at halftime.

Sophomore guard LaTrevion Fenderson led the Hawks with 27 points and 13 rebounds, and fellow sophomore guard Carson Eeg finished with 25 points and five assists. Junior guard Nick Peterson added eight points and junior guard Caden Roehl-Landrum had two points and five steals.

KENOSHA INDIAN TRAIL 69, PARK 65, OT: The Panthers lost their Southeast Conference opener in heartbreaking fashion Friday night at Kenosha.

Park (0-3 overall) led the Hawks 60-57 with 1:30 remaining, but a late 3-point basket forced overtime.

In overtime, a technical foul called against Park led to four free throws that helped Indian Trail (2-1, 1-0 SEC) pull away.

“Our team fought hard throughout the entire game,” Panthers coach Casey Robbins said. “In overtime, we beat ourselves.”

Jacob Freeman led the Panthers with 21 points.

The Hawks opened the game on a 12-5 run and led 31-21 at the half. Park opened the second half on a 6-0 run and tied the game with a 3-pointer by junior Dontreyvious Lynch with two minutes remaining. Another 3-pointer from senior Kmareon Mayweather put the Panthers ahead with 90 seconds left.

Junior Brayden Burgher had 13 points and seven rebounds, and Mayweather added 13 points and eight rebounds.

FRANKLIN 76, CASE 60: The Eagles suffered their first loss of the season in their Southeast Conference opener that was also a rematch from the 2022 WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinals.

Franklin (1-1, 1-0 SEC) jumped out to a 31-11 lead and Case (2-1) got back within 10 points at halftime, but the Eagles were never able to pull closer than eight in the second half.

Case junior guard Termarion Brumby led all scorers with 23 points.

The Eagles did not make a 3-point shot in 15 attempts and went just 18 of 38 at the free-throw line. The Sabers made 11 3-pointers and went 25 of 31 at the line.

“Their game plan was to play physical with us and they shot the ball well,” Case coach Jake Berce said. “Franklin’s a good team and you can’t beat good teams shooting that way. It’s a good learning experience for us and we’re going to grow from it and improve from it.”

Franklin was led by Alex Mierow, who scored 17 points. Case pulled within eight points with three minutes left, but the Sabers sealed the win with free throws.

Junior Denim Hicks scored 18 points for Case and went 8 of 8 at the line. Junior guard Kaden Coppage added eight points.

“Kaden’s a good defender and he’s scrappy” Berce said. “He’s a big part of our team.”

Since January of last season, the Eagles are 15-4 in regular season play with three of those losses coming to Franklin. They beat the Sabers 69-56 in the sectional semifinal on the way to a berth in the WIAA Division 1 State Tournament last season.

MILWAUKEE PIUS XI 63, WATERFORD 49: The Wolverines lost a physical nonconference game Friday at Milwaukee.

The Wolverines (1-3) and Popes (3-0) were tied at 25-25 at halftime. The game was physical and saw numerous contested lay-ups, according to Waterford coach Nick Roeglin.

"We did a lot of real good things defensively," Roeglin said. "But we didn't shoot the ball very well."

Waterford went 16 of 54 from the field against Pius, including 5 of 21 on 3-pointers. The Popes shot 24 of 58 from the field and picked up the pace in the second half.

"They came out and hit shots and we turned the ball over," Roeglin said. "We didn't want this to become a running game and they sped us up."

Senior guard Owen Martinson had a double-double for the Wolverines with 11 points and 10 rebounds, along with two assists and two steals. Sophomore guard Jamison Beesley led the Wolverines in scoring with 19 points, 16 in the first half.

WILMOT 57, RACINE LUTHERAN 55: Eric Ibarra and Justin Jones came up big for the Crusaders in a narrow loss in nonconference play Friday at Lutheran.

Ibarra and Jones each scored 18 points to lead the Crusaders (1-2). Ibarra added seven rebounds and a team-high five assists, and Jones had five rebounds. Alexander Loomis scored 12 points and led the Crusaders with eight rebounds.

The Panthers (1-1) were led by double-double by junior forward Kade Frisby, who scored 17 points (8 of 11 from the field), and grabbed 10 rebounds.