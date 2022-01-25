High school boys basketball: Horlick keeps pedal to the metal

The way the Horlick High School boys basketball team is playing these days, it’s hard to believe the team lost its first seven games this season.

That early funk is quickly becoming a distant memory as the Rebels continue to improve and evolve as a unit.

One of those early losses was avenged Tuesday when Horlick held off an Oak Creek rally and got a big defensive play in the final seconds by Zamarion Dyess to beat the Knights 53-51 in a Southeast Conference game at Oak Creek.

“That was a barnburner,” Horlick coach Jason Treutelaar said. “I’m really glad we came out on the winning end of that one.”

The teams’ first meeting, on Dec. 3, was the SEC and home opener for the Rebels (7-9, 4-4 SEC). They led 29-27 at halftime and were up by seven early in the second half, but the Knights (9-7, 4-4) pulled away in the final four minutes for a 66-56 victory.

Tuesday’s game had a similar scenario, with one big difference — Horlick didn’t let this one get away. The Rebels led 23-18 at halftime and extended the lead to 41-32 midway through the second half.

But like the first game, Oak Creek came roaring back, this time behind junior guard AJ Morgan, who has played most of the season on the junior varsity. Morgan made four 3-point baskets in the second half to help the Knights come back and take a 51-49 lead with about a minute left in regulation.

“He played the whole JV game and played just in the second half, but he was lights out,” Treutelaar said. “He was the one who kept them in the game and allowed them to creep back in.”

Right after Oak Creek took the lead, the Rebels tied the game at 51-51, then got a defensive stop with 35 seconds left, Treutelaar said.

Senior point guard T.J. Williams brought the ball upcourt on the ensuing inbounds play and when he reached the midcourt line, he found senior forward Matt Burnette alone under the basket for an easy layup and a 53-51 Horlick lead with 25 seconds left in regulation.

Oak Creek brought the ball over the line and called time out with 13 seconds left, and Treutelaar followed with a time out of his own to set the defense.

The Knights set up for a final shot, and that’s when Dyess came through. Oak Creek’s shooter released the ball just before the buzzer and Dyess got a hand on the shot to make it come up short.

“Zamarion defended it well,” Treutelaar said.

The Rebels had balanced scoring with Burnette, Williams and senior forward Darrien Long each scoring 11 points; all of Long’s points and nine of Burnette’s came in the second half.

Senior forward Jadin Dombrowski added eight points, including a pair of 3-pointers that partially helped counter Morgan’s 3-point splurge.

Junior forward Blake Fletcher’s inside presence continues to be a key part of Horlick’s game. The team is 6-2 since his return on Jan. 4 from a broken fibula suffered in the football season Sept. 3.

“He’s able to draw the charge and defensively, his presence in the middle is like playing middle linebacker,” Treutelaar said. “In our zone defense, he sees things on floor and does what needs to be done.”

Defensively, the Rebels focused on Oak Creek’s leading scorer, Carson Cordelli, who lit them up for 25 points in the teams’ first meeting. He had just 13 points Tuesday, slightly under his average of 16.1 per game.

“We communicated well and kept an eye on him,” Treutelaar said.

Horlick did an even better job on the Knights next three high scorers. Danny McNeive, who averages 9.1, was shut out and Joey Flaherty (7.8) and Marty Kleppek (7.4) had just two points each.

PRAIRIE 81, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 48: Hawks’ junior forward Ashe Oglesby had a career night Tuesday against the Hilltoppers, scoring 28 of his career-high 32 points in the first half of Prairie’s Metro Classic Conference victory at Prairie.

The 6-foot-7 Oglesby also had nine rebounds, five assists, three blocks and two steals in a complete performance. He went 13 of 17 from the field (10 of 13 inside the arc, 3 of 4 from 3-point range) and helped the Hawks (7-8, 5-4 MCC) to a 46-25 halftime lead. He has scored in double figures in every game this season.

Freshman guard Carson Eeg finished with 13 points, senior guard Asanjai Hunter had 12 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals, and junior point guard Kaleb Shannon had eight points, seven assists and six rebounds for Prairie.

“I was pleased with the energy we came out with from the start,” Prairie coach Jason Atanasoff said. “The boys played unselfish tonight, which we’ve really been stressing to them.

“It started on the defensive end tonight, which led to numerous transition opportunities.”

Senior guard Max Robson led Catholic Central (2-13, 0-9) with 13 points and three assists. Junior forward Riley Sullivan had a season-high 12 points along with two blocks, and junior guard Evan Krien had 10 points. Junior guard Danny Von Rabenau had five points, seven rebounds and two steals.

BURLINGTON 56, BADGER 34: The Demons had a big second half to break open a close game in Southern Lakes Conference action Friday at Lake Geneva.

Nine players scored at least two points for Burlington (11-4, 7-1 SLC), which has won four straight games and five of its last six. The Demons led 23-16 at halftime before outscoring the Badgers 33-18 in the second half.

Junior guard JR Lukenbill and sophomore guard Benjamin Graham each had 11 points to lead the Demons and senior forward Keegan Skiles had eight points. Sophomore guard Tommy Teberg and senior forward Ashton Hensley each added seven points and Hensley had a team-high rebounds.

Ty McGreevy had 15 points to lead Badger (5-10, 2-6).

WATERFORD 80, DELAVAN-DARIEN 69: At Waterford, the Wolverines reversed the outcome of their first meeting with the Comets this season to earn their second Southern Lakes conference victory of the season.

Delavan-Darien won the first meeting 53-43 on Dec. 10 in both teams’ SLC opener.

The game was close at the half with Waterford (6-10, 2-6 SLC) leading 33-31, but the Wolverines outscored the Comets (8-9, 2-6) 47-39 in the second half.

Consistency at the free-throw line was a major part of the victory. Waterford went 20 of 26 at the line in the second half after going 4 for 4 in the first half.

Junior guard Owen Martinson led Waterford’s free throw clinic, going 7 of 7 at the line, including 5 of 5 in the second half, to finish with 16 points. Senior forward Eric Kunze (4 of 4) finished with 15 points and sophomore wing Brogan Finnegan went 7 of 8, all in the second half, and had nine points.

Senior forward Griffin Opgenorth led the Wolverines with a season-high 18 points, and he and Martinson each had 10 points in the second half.

Senior guard R.J. Jordan led Delavan-Darien with 18 points.

ELKHORN 76, UNION GROVE 69 (OT): The Broncos rallied late to force overtime, but 15 missed free throws were too much to overcome in their Southern Lakes Conference loss Tuesday night at Elkhorn.

Union Grove (11-6, 4-4 SLC) trailed by six points with eight minutes remaining before going on a 10-4 run to tie the game at 52-52 with four minutes left. The Broncos led 62-61 with 17 seconds left, but the Elks (7-9, 6-2 SLC) made a free throw to tie the game.

The Broncos had a shot with nine seconds left in regulation to win the game, but the shot hit the back of the rim.

“It was pretty close the whole game,” Union Grove coach Dave Pettit said. “The kids showed they can handle adversity, we just have to eliminate some of our silly mistakes.”

In overtime, the teams traded baskets for the first three minutes before Elkhorn took control with a 5-0 run in the final two minutes. Union Grove had a chance to extend the game to another overtime trailing by three with 16 seconds left, but were once again unable to get a shot to fall.

“We just have to eliminate some of the mental mistakes on the defensive end and I think we’ll be OK,” Pettit said.

Senior forward Tyson Skalecki led the Broncos with 20 points and junior guard Jackson Barber added 15 points, but Union Grove shot 11 of 26 from the free-throw line.

Drew Davey led Elkhorn with 26 points.

Boys swimming

FRANKLIN 110, CASE 66: The Eagles finished their Southeast Conference dual meet season Tuesday with a loss at Franklin.

Sophomore Hugo Arteaga continued his strong season by winning the 50-yard freestyle in 21.85 seconds and the 100 butterfly in 53.51. Both are among the 50 best times in the state, according to the Wisconsin Swim Coaches Association top times list.

Arteaga also helped the 200 medley relay (Jake Hendricks, John Merrill, Arteaga, Brayden Moore) win in 1:51.52.

Senior diver Azaan McCray surpassed the 300-point mark for six dives for the second time this season, scoring 311.3 points competing only against teammate Corbin Bochinski. That was just short of McCray’s own record of 316.70 set on Jan. 6.

Moore, a freshman, swam lifetime-best times in the 500 freestyle (second, 5:24.58) and the 200 freestyle (third, 1:58.19).

SOUTHERN LAKES QUADRANGULAR: Burlington Co-op had the best times in five events and Prairie-St. Catherine’s swimmers had season-best times across the board in a four-team Southern Lakes Conference meet Tuesday at Elkhorn.

Caleb Weis had three victories for the Demons, winning the 100-meter butterfly in 1:04.69, the 100 backstroke in 1:08.24 and leading off the winning 200 medley relay (2:05.13) that also included Evander Craig, Spencer Gross and Franklin Mayer. Mayer also won the 50 freestyle (27.79) and Hopking Uyenbat won the 200 freestyle (2:16.90).

The best finish for PSC Aquatics was third place by the 200 freestyle relay comprised of Hemingway Fletcher, Timothy Peterson, Jerome Mattick and Brodin Sluis (2:18.57). The same four were in the fourth-place 200 medley relay (2:38.09) and Peterson was fourth in the 100 breaststroke (1:25.66).

In the SLC dual meets determined by the swimmers’ finishes, Burlington Co-op beat PSC Aquatics 115-20, Elkhorn beat Burlington Co-op 86-81, Edgerton/Evansville beat PSC Aquatics 52-48 and Elkhorn beat PSC Aquatics 122-27.

