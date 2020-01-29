High school boys basketball: Horlick holds off Racine Lutheran

"It was pretty tough to get shots around the rim. They blocked a lot of shots tonight. But toward the end of the (second) half, I really got going, it felt really good and I shot it with some confidence."

The issue, Christensen said, is that Wilks had to carry too much of the offensive load. Jackson Woodward with 11 points and Scooter Molbeck with 10 were the only other Lutheran players to score in double figures.

"He's always steady on the offensive and defensive ends," Christensen said of Wilks. "Everybody concentrates on stopping him and we need him to score more. But we needed other guys to score tonight and we didn't get it done."

While Horlick coach Jason Treutelaar was impressed with Wilks, he was more impressed with someone who last played for Lutheran in 1972. And that's Christensen.

"Wilks is a tough ballplayer," Treutelaar said. "Really, when you look at it, they're all tough kids. I don't think you play for Jeff without being tough. That's just something I've seen from their group since I've been here.

"I've got to give Jeff a lot of credit. I've nominated him for Coach of the Year (in the county) a couple of times and I just admire the way those guys play from the minute the ball is thrown up in the air right until the end. And I admire how disciplined they are.