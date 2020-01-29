High school boys basketball: Horlick holds off Racine Lutheran

RACINE — Darrien Long vowed that if he made his first shot Tuesday night, he would keep shooting.
Long's first basket was a dunk and he took it from there.
The 6-foot-4 sophomore forward ended up with a career-high 26 points and the Horlick High School boys basketball team ended up needing them in a 55-51 nonconference victory over Racine Lutheran in the John R. Belden Fieldhouse.
It marked the first time these two teams met since Jan. 2, 2016, when Horlick won 86-69. Horlick has won seven straight in this rivalry since Lutheran won the first game 69-67 in overtime Dec. 28, 1999.
"He's the reason they won the game," Lutheran junior guard Brady Wilks said of Long. "He had a terrific night on the offensive end. It was a tough matchup for us. He's a big dude, strong, physical ... he's a great player."
With Horlick leading 53-51 in the last 10 seconds, Wilks came up with a steal and the Crusaders rushed the ball down court. Nate Zawicki went for a layup, but his shot was blocked by Jeno Stacy. Jackson Woodward took a last shot from about 10 feet, but it was off the mark.
Horlick's Haden Sollman was intentionally fouled with one second left and he made two free throws.
Without Long, who went 10 for 15 from the floor, including 4 for 5 from 3-point range, Lutheran likely would have defeated Horlick. He scored 16 points in the first half as the Rebels (5-10) overcame a 20-12 deficit to tie the score 28-28 at halftime.
"When I started here, I was a little timid and shy," said Long, who also had 10 rebounds and four assists. "But once you get it going, you start getting more and more comfortable. I'm just starting to play my game more and more by the day."
Lutheran coach Jeff Christensen was certainly impressed by what he saw from Horlick's big man.
"He made a bunch of 3s on us in the first half and then in the second half, they posted him up," Christensen said. "We tried, but he's just a quicker jumper than us and then he scored on us inside. He was very tough both ways."
You have free articles remaining.
Lutheran (5-7), partially because of Horlick's superior athleticism, fell into a 44-34 hole in the second half. Christensen estimated that Horlick blocked about 10 shots in the game and the Crusaders were held scoreless for the first six minutes of the second half.
They missed their first seven 3-point attempts coming out of halftime.
Enter Wilks.
The 5-9 junior guard matched Long's four 3-pointers and scored 14 of his 25 points in the second half to help rally Lutheran and keep it close. He also had four steals and three rebounds.
"To start the second half, it honestly didn't feel great," Wilks said when asked how confident he was in his shot. "I missed a couple to start, which kind of put us in a hole with their athleticism.
"It was pretty tough to get shots around the rim. They blocked a lot of shots tonight. But toward the end of the (second) half, I really got going, it felt really good and I shot it with some confidence."
The issue, Christensen said, is that Wilks had to carry too much of the offensive load. Jackson Woodward with 11 points and Scooter Molbeck with 10 were the only other Lutheran players to score in double figures.
"He's always steady on the offensive and defensive ends," Christensen said of Wilks. "Everybody concentrates on stopping him and we need him to score more. But we needed other guys to score tonight and we didn't get it done."
While Horlick coach Jason Treutelaar was impressed with Wilks, he was more impressed with someone who last played for Lutheran in 1972. And that's Christensen.
"Wilks is a tough ballplayer," Treutelaar said. "Really, when you look at it, they're all tough kids. I don't think you play for Jeff without being tough. That's just something I've seen from their group since I've been here.
"I've got to give Jeff a lot of credit. I've nominated him for Coach of the Year (in the county) a couple of times and I just admire the way those guys play from the minute the ball is thrown up in the air right until the end. And I admire how disciplined they are.
"I'll tell you, there's a reason he has over 500 wins."
Stacy added eight points and nine rebounds for the Rebels.