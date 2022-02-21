High school boys basketball: Horlick holds off Badger

Despite playing in an unusual setting, the Horlick High School boys basketball team did just enough to hang on for a nonconference win over Badger Monday night at Horlick.

Originally scheduled to play Tuesday night at 7 p.m., the Rebels (12-11) and Badgers (7-16) agreed to move the game up to Monday at 5 p.m. instead to accommodate the Horlick girls basketball team hosting a WIAA Division 1 regional quarterfinal on Tuesday night. The late change in plans along with Horlick not having school on Monday threw off the team’s regular routine, but the Rebels were able to make some timely shots in the second half and pull out a 60-51 victory.

“It was just a flat environment and flat game in terms of the energy level,” Horlick coach Jason Treutelaar said. “We played like we had half a tank of gas left, but we played well enough to win.”

Senior forward Darrien Long led Horlick with 15 points and fellow senior Zamarion Dyess added 12 points. Junior forward Cam McIntosh finished with six points, making a pair of 3-pointers late in the game to keep Horlick’s lead intact. It was the second time this season that the 6’4” McIntosh made multiple 3-point attempts.

The Rebels led 35-30 at the half. In the second half, Badger pulled within three points twice but McIntosh countered each time with a 3-pointer. Horlick led by six points or more for the final five minutes of the game.

“We did what we needed to do,” Treutelaar said. “Darrien Long did a decent job leading the way for us tonight. It was a struggle all around for us on offense though.”

Badger has lost four consecutive games. The Rebels have now won eight of their past 10 games and are 12-2 since starting the season 0-7.

Even with the strong finish, Horlick received a nine seed in the WIAA Division 1 Tournament. The Rebels will host Kenosha Bradford (13-10) on Thursday in their regular season finale, then face the Red Devils again on the following Friday in the regional semifinal in Kenosha.

Horlick defeated Bradford 82-61 in the first matchup between the schools on Jan. 14.

