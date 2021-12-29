High school boys basketball: Horlick closes out Waukesha North at Viking Classic

The Horlick High School boys basketball team has had trouble finishing out games this season.

The Rebels have led two of their eight games this season at halftime and was within three points two other times, yet were winless coming into Wednesday’s game against Waukesha North at the Viking Holiday Classic at New Berlin West.

While it was still an adventure, Horlick finally kept its composure, with the help of solid post play and timely defensive stops, for a 68-62 victory over the Northstars.

“We’ve been close in a lot of games,” Rebels coach Jason Treutelaar said. “We’ve had second-half leads in more than half of our games and couldn’t find a way to close them out. Today, we were able to do that.”

Horlick (1-7) led 31-21 at halftime, its largest lead of the season at the break. The Rebels were working the ball inside to senior forwards Darrien Long and Matt Burnette and both were having success, especially Burnette.

“We were able to get the ball into the post and Matt Burnette had a great game for us,” Treutelaar said. “None of his baskets came from outside the lane.

“Darrien did a good job working down low and we kept using our size advantage. That seemed to work for us today.”

But like more than half their games — the Rebels lost three by single digits, one by 10 points and one by 11 — North (1-9) came back and got back within three points.

Horlick regained a 10-point lead with six minutes left, but the Northstars made a 3-point basket on each of the next three possessions and added a 2-pointer to take a 56-55 lead.

The Rebels went back to what was working, going inside, and senior forward Jadin Dombrowski made a couple of key 3s to help the cause.

“(North) started knocking down 3s and we had some empty possessions and they came back,” Treutelaar said. “It felt like a rerun of last (several) games, but luckily, we were able to regroup with a couple quality possessions. We got into the paint, were able to get a couple of baskets and stretch it back out.

“We did just enough on the defensive end to force them into tough shots and one-shot situations.”

Long finished with 22 points and Burnette had 18, with Dombrowski adding 13.

The one thing Treutelaar is concerned about is free-throw shooting. The Rebels went just 11 of 25 at the line and made just four foul shots in the second half.

“That’s been the story of the season,” Treutelaar said. “Luckily, we were able to do enough.”

Jake Eichstaedt, Aiden Faber-Hernandez and Patrick Still each scored 14 points for the Northstars. Eichstaedt had four 3-pointers, including two of the three late 3s that gave them the temporary lead. Still had three of North's 3-pointers.

ST. CATHERINE’S 73, MILWAUKEE PULASKI 47: After a one-point loss to Case the previous night at the Go Sports America Holiday Hoops Classic, the Angels came back strong against the overmatched Rams Wednesday at Carthage College in Kenosha.

St. Catherine’s (6-4) got back on track, outscoring Pulaski 20-4 early and leading 37-13 at halftime. The Angels had the size advantage and used it well, coach Ryan Thompson said.

“Pulaski (1-6) played hard, but we were the better team,” Thompson said. “They were overmatched and we were a lot bigger than they were.

“We rotated players and got everybody in there.”

Thompson played 16 players and all but two scored at least one basket. One of those who didn’t score was starting junior forward Domonic Pitts, who played about four minutes, Thompson said. The other four starters combined for just 14 points.

Senior forward DeMarcus Imani led St. Catherine’s with 14 points (10 in the second half), including two of the Angels’ six 3-point baskets. Another reserve, senior guard Michael Balderas Jr., added nine points and junior center KingGolden Brooks had seven.

“DeMarcus is a four-year player for us and he may help us down the stretch,” Thompson said. “Michael has not played a lot and it was nice to get him in, and KingGolden made some highly impressive moves down low.”

Thompson was happy to get his reserves, especially the seniors, some playing time on a college court in front of their families.

“It was great to have all our players … be a part of the action,” Thompson said. “They work hard at practice and make our starters and top part of our rotation better and don’t get a lot of recognition.”

Isaiah Conley led the Rams with 16 points.

WATERFORD 64, GREENDALE 55: The Wolverines snapped a six-game losing streak Wednesday, breaking open a close game in the second half for a nonconference victory over the Panthers at Waterford.

The game was tied 21-21 at halftime, with junior guard Owen Martinson scoring eight points for Waterford (2-7).

In the second half, Wolverines’ 6-foot-6 senior forward Eric Kunze got to work, scoring 15 of his 18 points, and matched his season high.

Martinson also finished with 18 points, including 7 of 9 at the free-throw line, and two other players doubled their season averages. Senior forward Griffin Opgenorth (4.8 points per game) scored 11 and freshman JD Beesley (5.7) had 10, nine in the second half.

Devin Isaj led Greendale (3-4) with 19 points and Zach Sheridan added 16 points.

BURLINGTON 58, GRAFTON 49: Junior guard JR Lukenbill scored a career-high 24 points Wednesday to lead the Demons to a victory over the Black Hawks at the Go Sports America Holiday Hoops Classic at Carthage College.

Lukenbill scored nearly double his average (13.0) and also grabbed five rebounds.

Sophomore Connor Roffers had 11 points, including 6 of 9 at the free-throw line. Sophomore forward Karsen Skiles had a team-high eight rebounds along with five points.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0