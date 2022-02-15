High school boys basketball: Hawks rally to upset Angels at Fiserv Forum

MILWAUKEE — The Prairie School boys basketball team struggled to rebound. They gave up too many second chance points. But, in the closing seconds, their fundamentals paid off. Specifically, junior guard Kaleb Shannon made his free throws, 10 out of his 13 attempts, including two with four seconds left to give his Hawks a 66-64 lead with just four seconds remaining even after his team trailed by double digits multiple times in the second half.

St. Catherine’s were unsuccessful in their ensuing attempts to score: first by barely getting the ball inbounded after Shannon's final free throws, calling timeout, then having an overthrown pass sail out of bounds to give Prairie the ball back with only a couple ticks left on the clock, fouling after the ensuing inbound, then missing a full-court heave as time expired, allowing Prairie to hold onto a 67-64 win.

In a Metro Classic Conference game Tuesday afternoon, in which the Angels (13-8, 10-4 MCC) dominated from early in the first half until halfway through the second half, their defense faltered at the end, leaving room for Shannon to find his wings and lead the Hawks (9-13, 7-8 MCC) to a victory with a team-high 26 points.

“We’ve challenged Kaleb all season, but especially this last week,” Prairie coach Jason Atanasoff said, noting that a lingering issue kept Shannon from starting in Prairie’s last game, a loss to Sun Prairie East. But Tuesday afternoon, on the Milwaukee Bucks' home court at Fiserv Forum as part of the annual Prep Series, Shannon “was flying around. His decision-making was on point … It’s what we’ve been waiting for. Kaleb has all the ability to be a special player.”

After the game, Atanasoff pulled Shannon aside, telling him "This doesn't need to be your best game of the year."

Tuesday was the first time Hawks has topped the Angels since their season sweep in the 2017-18 season.

“For the longest time, that game was looking like a microcosm of our season,” Atanasoff said after the game. In the first half, he appeared ready to have a conniption as the Angels gobbled up offensive boards. “Box out! God bless it!” he yelled at one point from the sidelines.

“They (the Angels) were cleaning up the offensive glass, and we were missing some bunnies (easy layups),” Atanasoff said.

But in the second half, the Angels came out “a little complacent,” St. Catherine’s coach Ryan Thompson said afterward. They allowed a couple steals, and ran into a number of charging and other offensive fouls, giving away possessions and allowing free throws. In the final seconds, one of the Angels lynchpins — Domonic Pitts, who scored 18 with a mix of inside and outside shooting, while also going 7-for-8 from the charity stripe — fouled out.

“We didn’t guard their guards the level at which we can,” Thompson said.

One of the key runs in the game started with about 10:30 left.

The Angels made a stop when their lead was just four, 51-47. After a couple offensive rebounds and quick buckets and free throws, the Angels led 61-51 and looked poised to seal the win.

On the Hawks next possession, the Angels committed a foul and one free throw was made: 62-51. After the Angels failed to score, Shannon found space during a lengthy offensive possession and knocked down an easy layup. Then Shannon led a fast break off a turnover, got fouled and made both free throws. Moments later, Jayce Jaramillo drained a corner three for the Hawks.

62-59. It was a one possession game, and it would remain that way or tied until the final buzzer sounded.

Alijah Matthews and Pitts shared most of the offensive load for the Angels, with Matthews dropping 20 and Pitts with nine in the first half alone. No one else on their team had more than one field goal in the first 18 minutes. Matthews finished with a game-high 28.

Returning from injury was the Hawks’ captain, Asanjai Hunter, who put up 11, third-highest on the team. Even if he didn’t shoot “lights out,” Atanasoff said, “his presence, his calmness” helped Prairie close out St. Catherine’s.

Without Hunter at full strength, “I had to step it up for us,” Shannon said.

Prairie forward Ashe Oglesby added 14.

Friends, opponents

Atanasoff described the matchup as “a beautiful chess game.”

He and Thompson are good friends and former colleagues. Last season, Thompson had been an assistant for Prairie before he was tabbed to lead St. Catherine’s ahead of the 2021-22 season.

Throughout Tuesday's game, despite managing a victory, the Hawks were rarely in rhythm, a credit to St. Catherine’s defense and coaching.

The Angels came out of the gates in a full-court press, then showed both man-to-man defense and zone in the half-court throughout the game. The Hawks responded with a full-court press throughout almost the entire second half, putting pressure on the Angels, forcing the turnovers that spurred on the comeback.

