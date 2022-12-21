High school boys basketball: Glass-Barnes, St. Catherine's hold off Park

RACINE — One can just imagine the dinner conversations about basketball that take place for Terrion Glass-Barnes on any given night.

The senior guard for the St. Catherine's High School boys basketball team is the brother of Jasonya "JJ" Barnes, who earned third-team Associated Press All-State honors as a freshman at Prairie last season. As for Terrion, he's a role player for St. Catherine's, which is shaping as one of the best Division 3 teams in the state.

On Tuesday night, Terrion undoubtedly made his more celebrated sister proud in the Angels' 76-65 nonconference victory over Park in St. Catherine's John F. McGuire Gymnasium.

The bespectacled Glass-Barnes, who is 5-foot-8, scored a career-high 17 points. Making his night all the more special is all of his points came in the first half, when he went 5 for 7 from the floor, including 3 for 4 from 3-point range. He also had just one turnover despite handling the ball extensively.

"It was one of the best games I ever played," Glass-Barnes said. "I was able to hit shots early and I kept going. And they kept finding me. It was amazing that I was able to get all the shots I was looking for."

Glass-Barnes, who became a starter in the second game after highly-regarded freshman Lamont Hamilton was held out for a medical precaution, has earned those shots. He gives his best every afternoon in practice, St. Catherine's coach Ryan Thompson said. And when he goes home, he is able to exchange ideas with a enormously talented sibling.

"We learn from each other and we are able to have a brother-sister bond," Glass-Barnes said. "It's fun to have her as my sister. She means everything to me."

Also giving Glass-Barnes an edge is that he likely feels the competition from Hamilton, who returned for the first time since the season opener Tuesday night and scored two points in a limited role.

"Terrion made the most of his opportunities," Thompson said. "It goes back to being a senior playing four years of high school basketball and being part of a process.

"He's got a little pressure now because everybody knows Lamont's presence, but he responded and he played well. He comes to practice every day and he works hard."

With Glass-Barnes setting the tone, it appeared at first that St. Catherine's (6-0) would have an easy time against Park (0-8). Combined with senior forward Domonic Pitts, who scored 10 points in the first half, St. Catherine's led 44-22 at halftime.

What hurt Park more than anything was its outside shooting. The Panthers went 3 for 13 from 3-point range in the first half and 4 for 19 in the game.

They also struggled inside. Brayden Burgher, Park's 6-3 forward who had 13 points and 13 rebounds, went just 5 for 12 in the paint and 5 for 14 overall.

Also, Park missed 11 free throws, which was the difference in the final score.

"We've been preaching to him to just get inside, get in the post," first-year Park coach Casey Robbins said of Burgher. "He just has to be a little more consistent finishing around the rim and then that 13 points turns into 30."

Park had some strong performances, primarily by Isaiah Robinson (13 points, seven assists, four steals and four rebounds) and Daeyzjuan Williams (17 points and four rebounds).

But a deep St. Catherine's team was simply too much for Park to overcome.

Pitts finished with 15 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. Davion Thomas, who is a preferred walk-on for the Wisconsin football team as a wide receiver, had 14 points and 11 rebounds, and senior guard Evan Moherek also had 14 points.

And then there was Glass-Barnes.

"They have a lot of players who know their roles and, today, he was the one who stepped up — especially in the first half," Robbins said. "I feel for the most part, we kept their top guys in check. Even though they put up some numbers, it wasn't easy."

Park might be winless. But by no means are they an automatic victory for any team on its schedule.

"Park's a hard team to beat," Moherek said. "They always stay in there, too. Coach Ryan (Thompson) was saying, 'Park plays better when they're down. They play more loose and they always come back.' They're a very solid team. Their record doesn't mean anything."

Added Thompson: "They have no quit in them. They play hard all the way through and they give an amazing effort. And not just tonight. You could see it on tape from other games they played."