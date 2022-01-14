High school boys basketball: Fletcher helps keep Horlick on hot streak

It’s not a coincidence that the current hot streak by the Horlick High School boys basketball team started gaining steam when Blake Fletcher rejoined the Rebels’ lineup.

Since the return of the junior forward on Jan. 4 against city rival Park — Horlick won 56-49 — Horlick is on a streak of three victories in four games.

The overall inside presence of Fletcher, along with the inside and transition scoring of seniors Matt Burnette and Darrien Long, were major factors in the Rebels’ 82-58 victory over Kenosha Bradford in a Southeast Conference game Friday at Kenosha.

Including a 62-60 victory over Waukesha North on Dec. 29 at the Viking Holiday Classic in New Berlin, Horlick (4-8, 3-4 SEC) has won four of its last five games after starting the season 0-7.

The 6-foot-3, 225-pound Fletcher, who as the quarterback of the football team suffered a fractured left fibula during a game against Oak Creek Sept. 3, has been right in the middle of that streak — literally and figuratively.

He had just one point Friday, making 1 of 3 free throw attempts, but when he came off the bench, he helped spark the Rebels with his rebounding and pure physicality.

“I would say so,” Horlick coach Jason Treutelaar said when asked how big Fletcher’s return has been. “(With him), we’re able to establish a rotation that allows us to get some of our big guys some extra time (to rest).”

Fletcher’s ability, and willingness, to absorb contact in the lane also factored into the victory.

“He’s so strong on the boards and he drew two charges, which were big momentum shifts,” Treutelaar said. “He’s one of those big guys in the middle of the zone willing to put his body out there. The beauty of it is he takes so much pride in that — he knows what that means.

“Those kinds of things alter the course of a game.”

The 6-3 Burnette and 6-5 Long, both forwards, took care of the scoring for the Rebels. Burnette finished with 26 points on 11 baskets and four free throws and Long had 24 on 11 baskets (one 3-pointer) and a free throw. Almost all of their scoring came from in the lane between layups and short jump shots within the offensive set or in transition.

“I can’t recall Darrien or Matt hitting anything from outside of the paint (other than the 3),” Treutelaar said. “We were able to get the ball down low and they scored a lot in transition too, over the top of the press and also off of turnovers we created, or defense rebounds.”

Horlick held the Red Devils (3-7, 1-4) scoreless over the first five and a half minutes of the game, leading 11-0 early and 40-31 at halftime.

In the second half, the Rebels broke loose and extended the lead to as many as 18 points, Treutelaar said. Bradford cut the lead in half with about nine minutes left, but it could not get any closer.

The defense played very well, holding the Red Devils’ two leading scorers, Keviyon Price (18.0 points per game) and Jalen Carlino (16.5) to a combined 21 points.

“We were able to keep their big scorers in pretty good check,” Treutelaar said. “For the most part, we did a really nice job knowing where Carlino was and we were able to disrupt the passing lanes.

“We’re starting to believe what we can do defensively.”

Zamarion Dyess added nine points and Jadin Dombrowski and Marcelino Bernal each added eight for Horlick.

DeAndre Jennings led Bradford with 14 points and Jamisen Young had 12.

The Rebels will have their hands full Saturday when they play Brookfield Central (9-1) at the Luke Homan Memorial Showcase at Brookfield Central H.S. The Lancer are ranked sixth in Division 1 in the Associated Press and WBCA/wissports.net polls.

PRAIRIE 63, MARTIN LUTHER 52: The Hawks won back-to-back games for the first time this season, riding strong performances by Asanjai Hunter and Ashe Oglesby for a Metro Classic Conference victory Friday at Greendale.

Hunter, a senior guard, had 21 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three steals, and Oglesby, a junior forward, had 17 points, 16 rebounds and four assists for Prairie (6-6, 4-3 MCC).

Prairie coach Jason Atanasoff was very wary of the Spartans (2-11, 2-5), who despite their record have hung close with several ranked teams this season, including a 76-74 loss to Milwaukee Saint Thomas More, ranked fourth in Division 3 in the Associated Press state poll.

“We knew we couldn’t let Martin Luther’s record fool us,” Atanasoff said. “They’ve played an extremely difficult schedule and have given numerous ranked teams in Division 1 a run for their money.

“It wasn’t always pretty tonight, but the kids competed their tails off and we love to see that.”

Atanasoff said reserve senior guard Charlie May was a nice spark, coming off the bench to contribute five points and three assists.

“Charlie May was just dynamite off the bench with his decision-making, passing and defense,” Atanasoff said.

Prairie alternated wins and losses in their first seven games, then had a rough streak in December with consecutive losses to Cuba City, Appleton Xavier and Thomas More.

This win makes Atanasoff believe the Hawks are turning a corner.

“The boys are getting better and hopefully, we can get in a little roll,” Atanasoff said.

Demerius Shakur had 14 points and Jalen Haynes had 13 points for Martin Luther.

ST. CATHERINE’S 49, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 46: In a game where every possession counted, the Angels outlasted the Pacers in a Metro Classic Conference game Friday at Somers.

St. Catherine’s (8-5, 5-1 MCC) led 25-21 at halftime and had a bit more balance offensively to pull out the victory.

Alijah Matthews had 16 points for the Angels and Evan Moherek (3 of 6 from 3-point range) and Domonic Pitts (11 of 11 at the free-throw line) each had 13 points. Pitts also had six rebounds and four assists.

The statistics bear out how close the game was. St. Catherine’s shot 34% from the field and Shoreland (5-5, 2-4) shot 39.5%. Both teams made three 3-point baskets each.

Ryan Strutz led the Pacers with 25 points, including 9 of 9 at the line, and eight rebounds. Brayden Van De Water added 10 points, but no one else had more than four.

RACINE LUTHERAN 61, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 56: At Burlington, the Crusaders earned their first Metro Classic Conference victory of the season Friday by holding off a late Hilltoppers rally.

“We needed this one at this point,” Lutheran coach Justin Hullum said. “We played strong and we played well.”

Gavin Zawicki led the Crusaders (4-7, 1-6 MCC) with 16 points (8 of 12 from the field). Jack Lichter (6 of 7) and Eric Ibarra each added 14 points. Ibarra also had team highs with seven rebounds, five assists and four steals; Zawicki also had four steals.

“Gavin did a great job leading us and Eric Ibarra played well,” Hullum said. “I think we did a decent job of controlling the tempo.”

Lutheran led 25-22 at halftime and outscored the Hilltoppers 36-34 in the second half. Catholic Central (1-11, 0-8) committed several turnovers in the second half and trailed by 14 points with 2:24 to go, but continued to fight and came back strong. The Hilltoppers had 21 turnovers, including 16 by the team’s three primary ball handlers, Hullum said.

“Defensively, we did some really good things,” Hullum said. “Down the stretch, we have to close out games better.”

Junior guard Evan Krein (five 3-pointers) and senior forward Calahan Miles each had 15 points to lead Catholic Central. Krein had missed a couple games because of a recent injury. Max Robson added 12 points and Danny Von Rabenau had six assists.

“Playing well tonight was big for him,” Hilltoppers coach Steve Smith said of Krien.

Miles played well “as usual,” Smith said, before fouling out with four minutes left.

UNION GROVE 72, DELAVAN-DARIEN 60: The Broncos started the second half with a 9-0 run to help pull away for a victory in a Southern Lakes Conference game Friday night at Union Grove.

Senior forward Tyson Skalecki led Union Grove (9-4, 4-2 SLC) with 24 points on 9 of 12 shooting from the field, including 4 of 5 from 3-point range. Junior Tobin Van De Water added 14 points for the Broncos and Adam Ross and Zac Montgomery each finished with 13.

“We did a much better job of getting to the basket and drawing fouls,” Union Grove coach Dave Pettit said. “Those kids did a nice job spreading the ball around and were a little less predictable.”

Union Grove trailed the Comets 25-20 with six minutes left until halftime, but ended the half on a 12-4 run for a 32-29 lead.

After the break, Ross continued the run with a basket and Van De Water put the Broncos up eight with a three-point play. By the time the Comets scored two minutes into the half, the margin had ballooned to 11. The closest Delavan-Darien would get the rest of the game was within nine points in the final two minutes.

“We got out in transition and created some turnovers with our press,” Pettit said. “They played hard and exerted a lot of energy.”

Erik Cesarz led Delavan-Darien (6-7, 2-4) with 24 points.

With the win, Union Grove matched its best win total in the past four seasons. The Broncos also finished with nine wins in the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons. They have not won more than nine games in a season since winning 19 in the 2017-18 season.

BURLINGTON 64, ELKHORN 52: The Demons won their third consecutive Southern Lakes Conference game Friday night with a victory at Elkhorn.

Four players scored in double figures for Burlington (8-4, 5-1 SLC), with junior guard JR Lukenbill leading the team with 18 points. Sophomore Tommy Teberg added 14 points and Connor Roffers and Ben Graham each finished with 10 points.

Lukenbill and Teberg also had six rebounds each.

Drew Davey led Elkhorn (5-9, 4-2 SLC) with 16 points.

The Demons started the game with a 17-5 run and led 34-20 at the half. The Elks never pulled closer than eight points in the second half.

WILMOT 57, WATERFORD 51, OT: Owen Martinson almost singlehandedly kept the Wolverines in their Southern Lakes Conference game Friday at Waterford to send it to overtime, but they came up short in the extra period.

The junior guard, Waterford’s leading scorer at 15.7 points per game, finished with a game-high 25 points, 17 of them in the second half and overtime. He went 10 of 11 at the free-throw line.

The Wolverines (4-9, 4-5 SLC) had little offense behind Martinson, with no other player scoring more than six points.

Waterford led 20-17 at halftime and the game was tied 43-43 at the end of regulation. Martinson and Liam Cockrell each had four points in overtime, but the Panthers (3-8, 1-5) outscored the Wolverines 14-8. Jake Christiansen had six of Wilmot’s points in overtime and Anthony Corona had four.

Christiansen had all of his 12 points after halftime and Corona also finished with 12 points.

