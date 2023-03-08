RACINE — OK, it may be a little premature to advance any comparisons between this St. Catherine's High School boys basketball team and the powerhouse state champion Angels from 2021.

Still, sports at any level invite debates and there is a reasonable debate to be made here. Even if this year's Angels have not yet had the chance to bring home a gold basketball, St. Catherine's coach Ryan Thompson won't immediately dismiss such a comparison between the two teams as unrealistic.

"We're a hard-working team, just like they were," the 46-year-old Thompson said. "It's about defense first."

The 2020-21 Angels, of course, went 28-1 and defeated Hartland Lake Country Lutheran 68-49 for the Division 3 championship. That team featured Tyrese Hunter and Kamari McGee, possibly the greatest backcourt in Racine County history, and had other standouts who included Jameer Barker, Calvin Hunter, Marcel Tyler and Victavian Thomas

St. Catherine's had a two-year record of 53-1 and likely would have won two consecutive state championships had the 2020 state tournament not been wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Angels were 25-0 when the balance of the 2020-21 season was cancelled.

St. Catherine's this season may not have one player as dynamic as Hunter, a starter as a sophomore for No. 7 Texas. But there are some who believe freshman Lamont Hamilton may be close to where Hunter was at a similar stage. Hamilton averages 13.9 points, 3.0 assists, 2.0 rebounds and 1.9 steals and directs the offense with the maturity of a senior.

What's more, there's plenty of talent from the 2020-21 team that make up the nucleus of these Angels. Senior forward Domonic Pitts was a top reserve on the 2021 team. Guards Davion Thomas and Evan Moherek also received minutes on that team as sophomores, although Thomas missed most of the season with a shoulder injury.

The 2020-21 Angels entered the sectional tournament with a 25-1 record, the same as this team.

The only loss for the 2020-21 team was 65-59 in overtime to Greendale Martin Luther, when Hunter was out with an injury. The only loss for this year's team was 57-43 to Westosha Central Jan. 4, when the Angels went 15 for 51 from the floor and Central went 22 for 37.

This year's St. Catherine's team averages 69.3 points and allows an average of 48.4. The 2020-21 team had respective averages of 70.2 and 42.2.

Thompson took over the program in the late summer of 2021, when Nick Bennett stepped down after five years. Thompson worked with several players from the 2020-21 team in their younger years and has strong perspectives on players from both teams.

"I think they were a quicker team and a much more athletic team, as a whole" Thompson said of the 2020-21 Angels. "I think we're maybe a little bigger team, lengthier team and maybe a little physically stronger of a team.

"We shoot the ball really well, not that they didn't, but we've got four guys who can really shoot it.

"Both teams are really good basketball teams. That team right there (the 2020-21 Angels) is possibly one of the best teams that I've ever seen in my life in Racine County.

Longtime Prairie coach Jason Atanasoff offered this perspective related to the respective coaching styles of Bennett and Thompson:

"While Nick and Ryan are both outstanding, they go about it in different ways from my perspective," Atanasoff said. "It just goes to show there's no one way or right or wrong way to coach. In 2021, what the group did was simplistic in nature, but they were so good at what they did. Everyone knew they were going to play halfcourt man-to-man defense and run a couple different types of motion offense and allow their stars to make reads and react accordingly.

"Schematically, it was easy to prepare for, but no one can emulate that in practice for what you were about to see in terms of athleticism, basketball IQ and tenacity on defense.

"With this years group, no one runs more stuff and gives coaches more of a headache to prepare for than St. Catherine's. They play halfcourt man, they run three different types of 1-3-1 zones, a 2-3 zone, a 1-2-2 three-quarter court trap, a full-court man press, a full-court run and jump and probably a few other things I'm missing.

"Offensively, they have over a dozen motions and set plays they can hit you with and rarely run the same thing on back-to-back possessions. It's a credit to those young men that they are able to digest that much info and are really darn good at everything that's been thrown their way.

"A large amount of credit also goes to coach Thompson and his staff."

Behind Pitts, Thomas, who will be a walkon wide receiver at Wisconsin this fall, and Moherek, St. Catherine's has exceeded expectations this season, in the opinion of Atanasoff.

"The 2021 team was well known around the state before they even played a game that season," Atanasoff said. "Tyrese and Kamari were both D1 recruits and top-10 players in the senior class. This years group has a D1 football player (Thomas) and a likely future D1 player in Hamilton. Perhaps even more in that freshmen class that are waiting their turn.

"What they are accomplishing this season is not a surprise to the Racine/Kenosha community, but I think the state as a whole is a bit surprised. They just don't realize how good of players like Pitts, Thomas-Kumpala, Moherek, and the Wray brothers are."

And now this team has put itself in position to bring home a gold basketball, just as the 2021 team did. It would be the 16th state championship in the history of this program.

"Coach has said from the very first day, 'Each practice, each game, we're going to get better. We're going to learn from the day before,' " Pitts said. "As good as we're playing right now, I think we're going to take it to another level and, hopefully, we can bring home the gold ball."