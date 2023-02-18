After a tough start to February, it appears that the Burlington High School boys basketball team is returning to form at the perfect time.

The Demons were ranked in the top 10 in Division 2 in the Associated Press state poll one month ago, but suffered a three-game losing streak over a seven-day span.

On Friday night, Burlington played more like the former than the latter with a dominating 63-38 Southern Lakes Conference victory at Union Grove to win its third straight game.

The Demons (17-5, 11-2 SLC), who are just out of the top 10 with six votes, struggled early in games in recent weeks, but opened Friday’s game by scoring the first eight points and jumping out to a 23-5 lead.

“Tonight we got a great start and it carried through,” Burlington coach Steve Berezowitz said.

The Broncos (16-7, 9-4), who entered the game on a seven-game winning streak, made just two shots over the first 12 minutes of the game and turned the ball over on four of its first five possessions. At halftime, Burlington led 30-15.

“Mentally, we were not there right away,” Union Grove coach Dave Pettit said. “And by the time we snapped out of it, we dug ourselves a pretty big hole.”

The beginning of the second half followed a similar script to the first. The Demons opened the half on a 15-3 run and led 45-18 with 10:30 left in the game.

JR Lukenbill had 17 points and seven rebounds to lead Burlington and he was also a force defensively. He held Union Grove forward Zac Montgomery, who entered the game with eight consecutive double-digit scoring games, to just one basket and two points.

“JR did a great job,” Berezowitz said. “He’s known for his scoring and rebounding, but he really defended well.”

Drew Lang added 11 points and seven rebounds, Jack Sulik finished with 10 points and six rebounds, and Connor Roffers had nine points and five assists.

Tobin Van de Water, who has battled injuries throughout the season, led Union Grove with 12 points. Owen Nowak, who was guarded by Roffers, scored six points and Jack Waters finished with four points.

“We won’t let it affect us mentally and we’ll have to move on,” Pettit said. “We’ve been playing well and this is just a bump in the road.”

With one SLC game remaining for each team, Burlington remains one game behind seventh-ranked (Division 2) Westosha Central for first place in the conference.

On Thursday, the Demons host Waterford and the Broncos will host the Falcons. If Union Grove and Burlington both win, the Demons would earn a share of the SLC title.

WATERFORD 70, LAKE GENEVA BADGER 63: The Wolverines held off a late rally to win a Southern Lakes Conference game Friday at Lake Geneva.

Waterford (11-12, 7-6 SLC) led Badger 38-26 at halftime, but the Badgers rallied to within three points in the final minute before the Wolverines sealed the victory with free throws.

“We made enough plays to win,” Waterford coach Nick Roeglin said. “We had a really solid first half, but we left some points on the floor. Badger’s a physical team that really works hard and our guys adjusted and responded. I’m very happy there.”

The Wolverines were led by Adam Chart, who scored 12 of his 16 points in the first half. Brogan Finnegan finished with 14 points and Owen Martinson recovered from early foul trouble to score 13 points in the second half. Caden Gustafson also scored 13 points.

Badger (9-14, 5-8) was able to stay in the game in the first half thanks to 11 offensive rebounds, but it was held to just one in the second half.

“It gave them new life and we didn’t do ourselves any favors there,” Roeglin said about the rebounding. “They made more shots in the second half but I was happy about them only having one offensive rebound.”

It was Waterford’s second straight win and secured a fourth-place finish in the SLC with one game left.

The Badgers were led by Dylan Cataldo with 19 points.

OAK CREEK 92, PARK 80: Isaiah Robinson had a career night to lead the Panthers Friday in a Southeast Conference game at Park.

Robinson, a sophomore guard, had a career-best 35 points and made nine 3-point baskets to lead Park (10-12, 7-6 SEC). Robinson was averaging 10 points per game this season and is the third leading scorer on the Park roster.

“A positive that came from tonight was Robinson,” Park coach Casey Robbins said. “It was good to see his shot falling tonight. In the beginning of the year, he struggled with his shot because of his injury. He kept us in the game tonight.”

Robbins said that the Panthers struggled to guard Oak Creek's Drew Braam and Izaac Neal, who combined for 57 points, 34 of those in the first half. The Knights were also efficient at the free-throw line, going 13 of 14.

“We struggled with turnovers and couldn’t keep them off of the offensive boards,” Robbins said. “We should be full strength for our games next week, so it’s exciting to get everyone back.”

Senior guard Willie Williams had 11 points for Park and juniors Brayden Burgher and Dontreyvious Lynch each scored 10.

ST. CATHERINE'S 87, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 40: Lamont Hamilton was nearly perfect for the Angels in a Metro Classic Conference game Friday on Parent and Senior Night at St. Catherine's.

The Angels (22-1, 15-0 MCC), ranked third in Division 3 in the Associated Press state poll, took a commanding 51-22 lead into halftime, and the freshman guard continued to shine in all phases of the game with 19 of his game-high 23 points in the first half.

Hamilton went 10 of 11 from the field — his only miss was on a 3-point attempt — and went 3 for 3 at the free-throw line.

Hamilton was also huge on defense and heavily pressured Hilltoppers senior guard Danny von Rabenau, who finished with 12 turnovers. Hamilton had five steals and five rebounds.

"Lamont Hamilton was relentless in the first half," St. Catherine's coach Ryan Thompson said. "Lamont was attacking and getting great looks."

Catholic Central coach Steve Smith could only wax philosophic on the Angels.

"(St. Catherine's) are really talented all-around," Smith said. "It's like going to the dentist — they just wear you down. They're probably the best team we've played this season."

Despite the defensive pressure, von Rabenau led the Hilltoppers (3-20, 0-15) with 11 points and added four assists.

The Angels' offensive output also saw big nights from Davion Thomas and Domonic Pitts. Thomas scored 19 points, all in the first half, on the strength of a game-high four 3-pointers to go with five steals, four rebounds and three assists. Pitts added 14 points.

As part of Parent and Senior Night, St. Catherine's team manager Jimmy Perez started the game and made a basket in the opening moments.

"It gave us a nice boost of energy to start the game," Thompson said.

The victory also gave the Angels the outright conference championship over Milwaukee Saint Thomas More and is the program's fourth MCC title in the last five seasons.

"Our seniors are a great group of young men," Thompson said. "Each of them are going to graduate high school, are currently honor-roll students and also all have part-time jobs when time allows them to work.

"Winning conference is always a goal and to play in this conference with Martin Luther, Thomas More and Dominican, our team has done a great job."

KENOSHA ST. JOSEPH 57, PRAIRIE 56: A victory escaped the Hawks late in a Metro Classic Conference game Friday at Wind Point.

Prairie (11-12, 6-9 MCC) led 28-21 at halftime and was looking to complete a wire-to-wire victory and break a four-game losing streak. Eric Kenesie and the Lancers (13-9, 7-8) had other ideas.

Prairie led 56-52 with one minute left in regulation when sophomore guard LaTrevion Fenderson, who led the Hawks with 23 points, missed the second of two free throws. Kenesie picked up the rebound, sprinted down the floor and made a step-back 3-point basket to make it a one-point game.

After a timeout by the Lancers, the Hawks turned the ball over on the inbounds play and Kenesie made a runner in the paint with five seconds remaining for the St. Joseph go-ahead basket.

Kenesie finished with 31 points, 23 of them in the second half. He scored more after halftime than the Lancers did as a team in the first half.

The Hawks got one final chance to hit back when senior guard Kaleb Shannon worked to get open for a shot on a set play in the final seconds, but the shot rimmed out.

"This was a tough one tonight," Prairie coach Jason Atanasoff said. "We had a couple things late unfortunately not go our way.

"To be leading the first 35 minutes of the game and lose it at the end is just gut-wrenching. I feel for our boys; they fought hard and deserved a better outcome.”

Ben Fiegel added 13 points for the Hawks. The team had difficulties on offense, going 19 of 48 from the field overall, including 13 of 29 from 2-point range.

GREENDALE MARTIN LUTHER 85, RACINE LUTHERAN 74: The Crusaders and Spartans' offenses were rolling during Friday's Metro Classic Conference game at Lutheran.

Lutheran (8-15, 5-10 MCC) trailed 45-35 after the first half as both sides were firing on offense throughout the game. The Spartans (16-8, 11-5) went 35 of 63 (55%) from the field to the Crusaders' 31 of 70 (44%).

Junior center Alexander Loomis had a double-double for the Crusaders with 11 points and a game-high 14 rebounds. Justin Jones led the team with 21 points and Eric Ibarra and Sam Pitrof added 14 and 13 points, respectively.

"Offensively, we played well," Lutheran coach Justin Hullum said. "The problem is we forgot to play defense."

Perry Dorris and Jalen Haynes powered the Spartans, with Dorris scoring a game-high 24 points with six 3-point baskets and Haynes adding 21 points.