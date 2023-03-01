The Catholic Central High School boys basketball team labored through the regular season in the Metro Classic Conference, having to play the likes of St. Catherine’s, Milwaukee Saint Thomas More, Whitefish Bay Dominican and Greendale Martin Luther — and twice a year at that.

As the smallest school and the only WIAA Division 5 team in the MCC, the positive effect of playing such a brutal schedule comes at tournament time, when the Hilltoppers are able to play more competitively against teams their own size.

Tuesday, Catholic Central showed how much playing tough competition can pay off by beating Argyle 64-61 in a Division 5 regional quarterfinal at Argyle.

“It was a heck of a game,” Hilltoppers coach Steve Smith said.

Catholic Central (4-21), seeded 11th in its playoff bracket, broke a 16-game losing streak by surviving a nearly 100-mile, two-hour bus ride and a late rally by No. 6 Argyle (11-14).

The Hilltoppers advance to a regional semifinal Friday at No. 3-seeded Abundant Life/Saint Ambrose in Madison, an hour and a half drive. The Challengers (18-7) beat Rio 82-26 in another regional quarterfinal Tuesday.

Catholic Central did not win a game in the MCC and that contributed to a slow start in Tuesday’s game, Smith said. That funk didn’t last too long, however as the Hilltoppers rallied from an early 10-point deficit to take a 26-24 lead at halftime.

“We started out slow,” Smith said. “It took a while to get used to their 2-3 zone and about eight minutes into the game, we turned it around and outscored them 20-4 to lead at halftime.

“When you’re punched in the mouth by St. Catherine’s, Dominican, Thomas More and Martin Luther, those memories are hard to shake. When we figured out who we are, we played very well.”

That level of play continued in the second half as the Hilltoppers built a 10-point lead, then potential disaster struck when their top scorer, senior guard Evan Krien, hurt his ankle with eight minutes left in the game.

Luckily, he was able to return about four minutes later and steady the ship. Catholic Central never lost the lead with Krien out.

“Four minutes is the most he’s missed in one game all season,” Smith said. “When he was out, our offense stalled and when he came back, he settled us down.

“He played a great, efficient game.”

Krien went 10 of 19 from the field and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line — he went 4 for 4 at the line in the final minute — to finish with a game-high 26 points. He also grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds.

Two other Hilltoppers played their best games of the season to help the cause.

Senior Christian Pedone, who did not have a double-digit scoring game during the regular season, went 4 of 6 from 3-point range, most of them in the first half, to score a career-high 12 points.

Senior point guard Danny Von Rabenau just missed his career high, scoring 17 points on 6 of 11 from the field and 5 of 5 at the line, including two late, and added six assists and four steals.

“It was by far Christian’s best game of the season,” Smith said. “He shot well, shot with confidence and was big for us in the first half.

“This was Danny’s best offensive game of the year. He was really efficient and able to attack the gaps.”

Senior forward Riley Sullivan had just five points, but grabbed seven rebounds, and senior forward Jonathan Benitez had four of his five rebounds on the offensive glass.

Junior Willie Helfvogt had 21 points to lead three Orioles in double figures.

Division 3

RACINE LUTHERAN 55, EAST TROY 44: The Crusaders played well in all facets of the game, especially on defense, and beat the Trojans Tuesday in a WIAA Division 4 regional quarterfinal game at East Troy.

Lutheran (9-16), the No. 9 seed in its bracket, advances to play St. Catherine’s (23-1) in a regional semifinal Friday at St. Catherine’s. The Angels swept the Metro Classic Conference season series with the Crusaders, winning 88-37 on Jan. 6 and 70-46 on Feb. 8.

Tuesday, Lutheran’s defense was the difference. The Crusaders held East Troy’s leading scorer, Ryan Weed, to 11 points, nine points under his average of 20.3. They also held the Trojans’ third-leading scorer, Josh Erman, to six points, half his average. East Troy (9-15) was without second-leading scorer Justin Brehm (12.0 per game).

Lutheran held the Trojans go 14 points under their season average of 58.3 points per game.

Offensively for Lutheran, senior guard Eric Ibarra had 17 points and freshman guard Isaiah Cosey went 7 of 11 from the field and finished with 16 points, one short of his season-high 17 he scored Jan. 31 in a 90-48 win over Destiny. Ibarra also had six rebounds (five offensive), two steals and two assists and Cosey had five rebounds.

Junior 6-foot-6 center Alexander Loomis had a monster day on the boards for the Crusaders, grabbing a career-high 17 rebounds in 33 minutes, along with seven points and three assists. It was his fourth straight game with double-digit rebounds.

“We did a great job controlling the tempo tonight,” Lutheran coach Justin Hullum said. “I’m proud of how we played defense tonight and controlled the boards.”

Weed, who had 13 rebounds, and Aiden Taylor led East Troy with 11 points each and Jon Gulig added 10.

Division 2

WILMOT 64, WATERFORD 55: A second-half scoring outburst from the Panthers was too much for the Wolverines to overcome in a WIAA Division 2 regional quarterfinal game Tuesday night at Waterford High School.

Waterford (11-14) led Wilmot 25-23 at the half, but the Panthers scored 41 points in the second half to pull away and end Waterford’s season.

“We were struggling to score and had no answer for their defense,” Waterford coach Nick Roeglin said. “They didn’t do anything different — they were just physical and we didn’t hit shots.”

Junior Brogan Finnegan led the Wolverines with 14 points. Fellow juniors Adam Chart and Josh Storm added 10 points each. Owen Martinson, Waterford’s lone senior, finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds in his final high school basketball game.

“He’s statistically a top-five kid that’s played basketball in our building,” Roeglin said of Martinson. “Never talked about points, never complained about anything. His leadership is going to be the biggest hole next year. He competed on both ends of the floor no matter what.”

Cooper Zimmerman scored 16 of his game-high 23 points in the second half to lead Wilmot (11-14). The Panthers also outrebounded the Wolverines 46-31 and 13-7 on the offensive glass. Waterford made 9 of its 33 3-point attempts.

The loss ended a fun season for the Wolverines earlier than they had hoped. After losing five seniors from a year ago, Waterford still managed to finish with the same record it had one year earlier despite having to replace three of its top five scorers.

“I’m just grateful,” Roeglin said of this season. “This group was really a fun group to coach. We didn’t have any drama or outside noise. It was just one of those years that you’re just grateful you get to work with a group of kids like that, but disappointed we didn’t get to play one more game.”

Wilmot will face Westosha Central (21-2) in the regional semifinals Friday night.