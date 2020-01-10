High school boys basketball: Catholic Central learns from tough test WITH VIDEO

On another night, they could have at least pushed Dominican (9-0, 5-0 MCC) a lot harder. But Dominican went 27 for 44 from the floor, including 8 for 14 from 3-point range.

Antetokounmpo was 7 for 10 from the floor and finished with 18 points and seven rebounds. He also thrilled the crowd with a couple of dunks. Also leading the way was Delone Austin, who scored 15 points on 6 for 10 shooting.

Catholic Central, meanwhile, did not at all appear comfortable in its own house. The Hilltoppers went 10 for 50 from the floor, including 1 for 17 from 3-point range.

Brandon Pum and Wright each led the way with seven points, but they combined to go 6 for 25 from the floor.

"We didn't hit any shots," said Scott, whose team fell into an early 22-2 hole. "But make no mistake — that's because coach Gosz had a good game plan for us. He scouted us and he put his guys in the right position.

"So I don't want to say it was just us missing shots. It was their defense."

So a rough one is out of the way and Catholic Central still has road games coming up against St. Catherine's and Dominican in February.

Just don't be surprised is the Hilltoppers are in the thick of things come March.

"It's tough," Miles said. "But I haven't seen too many teams go through a season without having a game of this caliber. But we're an 8-2 basketball team, I know we're good, we're really deep on the bench and I think we have a lot of guys who came make timely shots and play hard on the court."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1