MOUNT PLEASANT — Sometimes Termarion Brumby just needs a little nudge.

Such was the case Friday night.

Encouraged to shake his doldrums by coach Jake Berce at halftime, the junior guard for the Case High School boys basketball team scored 18 of his game-high 23 points in the second half. And the Eagles, who trailed 30-20 in the first half, went on to defeat Horlick 66-57 in a Southeast Conference game at Case.

The 6-foot-2 Brumby has skills similar to his graduated brother, Terryon, who was the All-Racine County Player of the Year last season. But he concedes that he sometimes gets a little hard on himself.

When he missed some layups in the first half, "it just got in my head," Brumby said. "Usually in the first half, I get down on myself if I miss a layup. But I always play good in the second half."

Case (13-9, 9-4 SEC), needed Brumby to do just that Friday night because Horlick appeared poised for the upset.

The Rebels (5-17, 3-10 SEC), coming off an inspiring 55-54 overtime victory over Lake Geneva Badger Monday night, played fast and loose in the first half. Bolstered by eight 3-pointers in the first 18 minutes, Horlick took a 20-10 lead with 6:35 left in the first half and led 35-32 at halftime.

During that time, Brumby was pretty much missing in action, but that was destined to change in the second half. Appearing far more assertive, Brumby consistently attacked the basket and finished with seven rebounds, six assists and three steals to go along with his 23 points.

Jason Treutelaar, Horlick's coach since 2003 who plans to step down after this season, could only admire what Brumby was able to do.

"He played a nice second half," Treutelaar said. "He took it to the bucket hard and we just couldn't find a way to contain him. We didn't do a very good job of keeping him in front of us, but he was able to get around us and find ways to avoid Cam (6-4 Horlick center Camren McIntosh) in the middle.

"He's got great body balance and he can just do a lot of different things out there. He basically was a one-man wrecking crew in the second half."

Said Berce: "We actually just talked to him in the locker room at halftime about staying the course. We just encouraged him and had his back. We knew he was going to turn that around because he's too good of a player."

Meanwhile, Horlick was not the same team in second half. The Rebels struggled badly with their outside shooting, making just two 3-pointers after connecting on eight in the first 18 minutes.

McIntosh, perhaps Horlick's best 3-point shooter, did not make any in the game and finished with eight points. Scoring in double figures for the Rebels were Isaiah King with 18 points, 13 in the first half, Keeyon Ormond with 13 and Blake Fletcher with 10.

"In the second half, we had some good looks, but we just weren't able to knock them down like we did in the first half, Treuletaar said. "We tried to get the ball to Cam in the post and we did, but they collapsed real hard and the ball just didn't go in for us."

Cameron Werner, Case's 6-8 center who had 13 points and 10 rebounds, thought the game was similar to when the Eagles defeated Horlick 66-59 Jan. 10 in the John R. Belden Fieldhouse. In that game, Brumby had 13 points and 10 assists.

"The last time we played them, it was the same story," he said. "They came out on fire and, the second half, they just cooled down a little. We take that as a compliment that they want to start the game hot because they think we're a good team."

And the Eagles are a good team, winning for the fourth time in five games. Soon, they will be trying for their second straight appearance in the WIAA Division 1 Tournament, where they reached the semifinals last season.

"We're starting to come together because it's the end of the season," Brumby said. "We got to come together because it's playoff time. We want to try and make a run for state.

Kaden Coppage added 12 points for the Eagles. Josiah McNeal added 10, all in the first half.