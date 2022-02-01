High school boys basketball: Case starts fast, takes over first place in SEC

After a string of slow starts in recent weeks, the Case High School boys basketball team wasted no time pulling away on Tuesday night.

The Eagles made back-to-back-to-back 3-point baskets midway through the first half to take a commanding 26-7 lead and went on to an 81-61 victory over Kenosha Bradford in a Southeast Conference game at Case.

The victory, coupled with Franklin’s 59-56 loss Tuesday at Horlick, puts Case (12-5, 9-1 SEC) in first place in the SEC with four conference games remaining. Case ends the regular season hosting Franklin on Feb. 24. It was the first SEC loss of the season for Franklin (12-4, 7-1 SEC).

Senior forward Amari Jedkins led the Eagles with 22 points, nine rebounds and three assists. Senior guard Terryon Brumby added 20 points, seven assists and five steals.

“Amari and Terryon played outstanding at both ends,” Case coach Jake Berce said. “Their leadership keeps getting better as the season goes on and I’m just impressed how they’ve showed that on the court.”

The Eagles had gotten off to slow starts in each of their past three games, which led to Berce stressing the earlier part of Tuesday’s game with his team. They responded, with Jedkins and seniors Adrian Bryant and Jack Schmidtmann making consecutive 3-pointers to break the game open early against Bradford (6-9, 2-6 SEC).

“We got off to a great start,” Berce said. “We were playing with a lot of energy on the defensive end and it translated to a big start.”

Berce credited a lot of the start to the leadership from his seniors, many of whom are in their fourth year of playing varsity basketball.

“They get the guys focused on a task at hand and then they bring the intensity,” Berce said. “The whole team follows their lead on that.”

The first-half lead continued to grow, in part due to a challenge that Brumby issued to his brother, Termarion, earlier in the season. Terryon challenged his younger brother to average two to three offensive rebound putbacks per game and Termarion responded again with three of them Tuesday.

Termarion Brumby finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Case led 43-22 at the half and the lead increased to 25 in the second half, but Red Devils senior Jalen Carlino made five 3s and scored a game-high 28 points to keep the lead from growing.

Adrian Bryant added 15 points for the Eagles and junior forward Cam Werner finished with seven points, eight rebounds and three blocks.

PRAIRIE 62, RACINE LUTHERAN 49: The Hawks got over the .500 mark in the Metro Classic Conference and with a victory over the Crusaders Tuesday at Prairie.

Prairie (8-9, 6-5 MCC), which has won three of its last six games, held the lead 35-26 at the half. The Hawks continued to perform offensively in the second half and kept the lead in double digits for most of the half, coach Jason Atanasoff said.

Prairie’s defense played big and was able to shut down Racine Lutheran’s leading scorer Gavin Zawicki. The senior forward, who averages 14.9 points per game, was held to just seven points.

“I’m very proud of the defense Charlie May and Arjun Kumar played on Zawicki,” Atanasoff said. “After he had 32 on us the first time around, they really made him work.”

The teams last met December 14 at Lutheran, where Prairie won 68-57.

Senior guard Asanjai Hunter played a dominant game for Prairie with a season-high 31 points, five steals and two assists. Junior forward Ashe Oglesby added 18 points and an impressive 19 rebounds.

Junior guard Eric Ibarra led the Crusaders (5-13, 1-10 MCC) with 18 points, four steals and two assists. Julian Ramsey added 10 points and was the only other Lutheran player to score in double digits.

“It was a quality win,” Atanasoff said. “It was a choppy game without a ton of flow, but I was proud that we were able to limit Lutheran’s runs and answer on both ends of the floor.

“(Lutheran coach) Justin (Hullum) has them competing and they’re heading in the right direction.”

ST. JOSEPH 64, ST. CATHERINES’ 57: The Angels rallied from a 17-point deficit to get with a basket, but poor shooting early on contributed to their Metro Classic Conference loss at Kenosha that ended a five-game winning streak.

St. Catherine’s (12-6, 9-2 MCC) led early, but that lead quickly dissipated as St. Joseph was able to penetrate the Angels’ zone defense and St. Catherine’s own offense started sputtering.

“We couldn’t make a shot,” Angels coach Ryan Thompson said. “We missed some shots we usually can make. We were slow out of the gate and didn’t have a lot of energy.”

Caden Lecce and Luke Schuler led the first-half charge for the Lancers (12-3, 8-2), ranked ninth in Division 4 in the Associated Press state poll, with eight points each. Junior forward Domonic Pitts had seven for St. Catherine’s as St. Joseph led 27-15 at the break.

In the second half, the Angels picked up the pace and chopped their deficit down. Senior guard Alijah Matthews had 19 of his game-high 21 points in the second half and Pitts had 11 as they got within two points.

But the Lancers, thanks to Matt Schulte (10 points), Lecce (seven) and Schuler (six), held on.

“In the second half, we loosened up, extended our defense and pressured the ball,” Thompson said. “We made it interesting, but we missed too many good looks. If you’re going to win at St. Joes, you have to make your shots.”

Pitts finished with 18 points for the Angels, who received votes in Division 3 in the AP poll, but just five players scored.

Schuler had 16 points, going 8 of 9 from the field, mostly inside, Thompson said. Lecce had 15 points (6 of 8) and Schulte had 13 for St. Joseph. Leading scorer Andrew Alia was held to nine points.

OAK CREEK 87, PARK 53: Playing with a totally revamped lineup, the Panthers fought to the end Tuesday in a Southeast Conference game at Park.

Park (4-11, 1-7 SEC) fell behind 11-2 early as Oak Creek (11-8, 6-4) seemingly made every shot, Park coach Tray Allen said.

“They said they shot badly against Horlick (a 53-51 Knights’ loss on Jan. 25), but they were over it today and got hot and knocked shots down,” Allen said.

Oak Creek made 13 3-point baskets, nine in the first half, and led 51-21 at halftime.

The Panthers came out in the second half and kept the Knights on their toes.

“We had a pretty good second half and cut into their lead,” Allen said. “They went to their bench, then had to put some of their starters back in.

“We competed to the end. We hit some shots to make it respectable.”

Senior Jamier Pratt and junior Isaiah Robinson each had 12 points to lead Park.

Allen said five of his best players, all underclassmen, cannot play for the rest of the season because of academic ineligibility.

“We preach academics, education and commitment, and they didn’t get it done.” Allen said.

To replace those players, he promoted Jaxson Moss and Jacob Freeman from the freshman team and sophomore Jason Jones from the junior varsity team to the varsity. Two others, junior Emmanuel Johnson and sophomore Jaden Harrell, have split time between JV and varsity and will see more varsity action.

“It’s been a hectic day,” Allen said. “(The newly promoted players) didn’t get a chance to practice,” Allen said. “We just gave them their jerseys and put them out there. I told them ‘you guys haven’t practiced yet, but let’s compete’ and they never quit.”

Allen was impressed with Moss, a 6-foot-4 forward, who had just four points, but “played great defense and got to a lot of loose balls,” Allen said.

Carson Cordelli and Izaac Neal each had 14 points to lead Oak Creek.

DOMINICAN 75, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 35: The Hilltoppers’ offense fell flat in the first half and they lost a Metro Classic Conference game loss Tuesday night at Catholic Central in Burlington.

Catholic Central (2-15, 0-11 MCC) trailed Dominican (13-4, 8-3 MCC) 50-6 at halftime. Senior guard Max Robson led the Hilltoppers with nine points.

“They jumped on us real bad,” Catholic Central coach Steve Smith said. “It was one of those games where we dug ourselves too big of a deficit and it was too much to come back from.”

The Hilltoppers turned the ball over 19 times in the first half.

Smith commended the play of junior forward Ayden Muellenbach, who played the final 10 minutes and finished with two points and two rebounds.

“Ayden came in and was an energy guy,” Smith said. “He defended well and he helped a lot in the second half.”

Catholic Central outscored Dominican 29-25 in the second half.

Aaron Womack led the Knights with 20 points.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0