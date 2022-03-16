High school boys basketball: Case ready for showtime

MOUNT PLEASANT — It was all smiles and laughs from the Case High School boys basketball team on Monday afternoon.

Doors were propped open throughout the fieldhouse, letting fresh air and sunlight in on one of the first nice days of the year. Inside, players were shooting around, laughing and enjoying the day with each other.

The WIAA Division 1 Sectional plaque and a recently cut net, souvenirs from Case’s victory Saturday night in Mukwonago, were currently in use by photographer Jace Covelli as part of a promotional video for the upcoming weekend.

The Eagles were back at practice for the first time since their 58-47 sectional final victory over Waukesha South, a goal fulfilled after a few years of pandemic-related frustration. It was no surprise that everyone was in a jovial mood.

But when head coach Jake Berce shouted out “Michigan State,” the name of a hyper-competitive practice drill, players lined up and got into the drill without hesitation.

There may already be a lot to celebrate at Case, but the Eagles are well aware that more opportunity awaits this weekend.

“We’re ready to focus this week and not goof off,” senior guard Terryon Brumby said. “We want to be ready all week, practice hard and try not to get injured.”

Case (22-6) has a tough challenge, as the WIAA re-seeding procedures pitted the Eagles against AP No. 1-ranked Neenah (27-1) on Friday night at 6:35 in the Kohl Center in Madison.

The Rockets are on a 25-game winning streak and much like the Eagles, they have won in a variety of different ways. They have won games by scoring anywhere from 47 to 103 points and while many of their wins have been in blowout fashion, Neenah has played in nine games decided by less than 10 points.

The most recent close game for Neenah was perhaps its most dramatic, a 66-64 victory over Fox Valley Association rival Kimberly last Thursday in a sectional semifinal. The Rockets trailed 64-63 with 3.1 seconds left when senior guard Chevalier Emery Jr. caught an inbounds pass in the corner and drained a game-winning fadeaway 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Emery, Neenah’s leading scorer at 18.4 points per game, is committed to Division I Merrimack University.

“They are big and they’re athletic,” Berce said. “They have a few really good athletes. I think our advantage will be in certain matchups.”

Last week, the Eagles were able to keep their season alive by utilizing a size advantage in the paint in the second halves of their wins over Franklin and South. On Friday night, they might not have that size advantage.

The Rockets next two leading scorers are 6-foot-5 senior Carter Thomas (15.2 points per game) and 6-8 senior JJ Paider (11.4 points, 10.8 rebounds). For most of the game, the two will be matched up against senior Amari Jedkins (6-8) and junior Cam Werner (6-8).

The frontcourt matchup might force Berce to deviate from recent game plans, but that is something his team is well-equipped to handle.

The Eagles have also played against a variety of styles throughout the season, and Berce intentionally scheduled some of the best teams and best players in the state to prepare his group for this moment. Case has squared off against fellow state participants Brookfield Central (23-5) and Westosha Central (25-2), along with games against St. Catherine’s (18-10), Whitnall (23-4), Wisconsin Lutheran (25-3) and Burlington (17-9).

Case’s inside-out approach the past two games may have led to only four made 3-point attempts, but the Eagles have shot above 33% from 3-point range for the season. In its 77-53 regional final victory over Janesville Parker, Case made 13 of 26 3-point attempts.

“They’re a good team with a lot of talent,” Neenah coach Lee Rabas said about the Eagles. “They’re really good in transition and like to get to the basket. We’re gonna have our hands full on Friday night.”

Neenah will take the court in the state tournament for a WIAA-record 28th season. Despite being frequent visitors to Madison, however, the Rockets have not won a state championship since 1978 — which is also the year Case made its first appearance at the tournament.

Meanwhile, Case will be making an appearance at state for the eighth time in program history, surpassing Horlick and St. Catherine’s (seven each) for most among Racine’s schools. The Eagles have not won a game at state since winning the Division 1 championship in 1999.

Despite having that history at state, the experience is completely new for Berce. When the Reedsburg girls basketball team defeated Union Grove to reach state for the second time in as many years one week earlier, the Beavers had lodging booked and were making reservations in Green Bay before the players had even finished cutting down the net.

At Case, the process has taken a little longer. Berce has talked with his AD more in the 48 hours after Saturday night than he had in recent months leading up to it.

“I did not realize how many logistics and meetings and emails regarding just the state tournament there were,” Berce said. “But I want this. It’s been fun.”

The Eagles will have a send-off at the school on Thursday afternoon before heading up to Madison for practice. Berce may have never coached a team at in the state tournament, but he is very familiar with the scene. Along with frequently attending the state tournament over the past 10 years, Berce is also a graduate of the University of Wisconsin.

As for the players, the weekend presents another opportunity for them to play with, and for, their friends and family.

Chase Werner and Logan Schmidtmann each had their run to state cut short in 2020 by the pandemic. Now, their younger brothers, Cam and Jack, are both X-Factors who helped keep Case’s current team playing.

Jedkins and Terryon Brumby have played together since fourth grade and played on Case’s varsity team since they were freshmen. This weekend, the two first-team All-Southeast Conference selections will be playing together one final time on the state’s biggest stage.

“He’s like a brother to me,” Brumby said. “We’ve known each other our whole life and we’ve always played basketball with each other.”

Brumby will also get to play at state alongside his younger brother, Termarion, a sophomore forward who Berce sees considerable potential.

“He loves basketball and he’s gonna work at it,” Berce said. “He and Cam are gonna have big seasons next year because of this experience.”

Termarion Brumby only scored six points in each of Case’s wins last week, but his defensive effort and fight for rebounds was a main reason his team never trailed in the second half of either game.

“This has given me better experience on a varsity level for me to improve,” Termarion said. “(It’s been tough) playing against people that are fast and stronger and taller.”

“Not a lot of people get to do this,” Terryon said about playing at state with his brother. “I think he was nervous at the beginning of the year but now he’s gotten into his comfort zone and he’s hooping.”

As for Case’s two all-conference seniors, it has been a memorable run so far. Terryon Brumby, the SEC Player of the Year, opened the postseason by scoring 29 points in Case’s 75-61 victory over Indian Trail. In the sectional semifinal against Franklin, he was limited to just two made shots but made 12 of 13 free throw attempts.

Brumby also hit one of the biggest shots of the postseason for the Eagles that night against Franklin. As time expired in the first half, he drained a shot from beyond half court to give Case a nine-point halftime lead. Because of the buzzer-beater, the Sabers were only able to cut the deficit to three points in the second half.

Jedkins entered the postseason coming off being held to seven points in a loss to Franklin. After the game, Berce and his staff told him to be more aggressive and direct in his attacks to the rim and the message stuck.

In four playoff games, Jedkins is averaging 17 points per game. In the rematch against the Sabers, he finished with 19 points and 20 rebounds while also throwing down two thunderous dunks in the final 10 seconds of the game. Franklin coach Tyler Podoll said that Jedkins was the main reason the Eagles were able to win their third meeting after losing the first two.

“The key difference was Jedkins,” Podoll said after the loss. “He put more pressure on us downhill and got us into foul trouble.”

While Brumby and Jedkins have led the team, all six rotation players have had big moments during the run.

Senior guard Adrian Bryant, who the team calls Kobe, made six of nine 3-point attempts in the Janesville Parker game and made a key layup late against South to help put the game away. Werner scored a career-high 20 points against Franklin, 18 of which came in the second half.

Berce believes that with another year of practice, 20-point games could be a regular occurrence for the junior.

“He needs to get more touches,” Berce said after the Franklin win. “If he plays like that next year he’ll average 20.”

Jack Schmidtmann is Case’s sixth man, coming off the bench to provide defensive help and shooting, and he did just that on Saturday night. The senior was being heckled by the Waukesha South student section for most of the first half after a couple of early misses, but took the air out of its crowd with a buzzer-beating three right in front of the students at halftime.

Schmidtmann also made another 3-pointer in the second half that increased the lead to six points.

“Part of being a good team is that you have to be adaptable,” Berce said. “I don’t believe that you can do the same thing over and over again, it’s good to mix it up and keep the opposition uncomfortable. Against certain teams, you have to be adaptable.”

Case’s adaptability has put the team two wins away from a gold ball for its first gold ball since 1999, and people have noticed. Players were getting congratulated by their classmates Monday. Berce has been receiving similar messages via text, including a memorable one from former Case athletic director and principal Eugene Syvrud.

Syvrud is now a principal at Marshall High School. Marshall’s basketball team will also be in Madison to face Roncalli in the Division 4 semi-final on Thursday night.

As Berce was talking about the upcoming weekend, he trailed off multiple times. The Michigan State drill had gotten intense, and players were falling on each other fighting for rebounds and loose balls.

Berce nearly ended the drill early to avoid risking injury, but instead the players listened and quit falling. Fittingly, it was Terryon Brumby ending the drill by hitting a mid-range jumper to reach the target of 11 points.

Case may have had a week of school different from anything it has seen in the past decade. But as soon as the clock strikes three, it’s just another afternoon of practice.

After two seasons of pandemic-related frustration, the Case High School boys basketball team find themselves contending for their first state championship since 1999.

