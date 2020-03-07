High school boys basketball: Case, Prairie advance to sectionals

Prairie (15-9) went on a 10-0 run to pull within 37-30 at halftime and then went on an 11-2 run to go up 41-39. From there, it was a back-and-forth battle until junior Jacob Fallico hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 45 seconds left to give the Hawks a 73-70 lead.

Nesbitt, a junior, nearly had a triple-double as he finished with 14 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists. Kody Krekling had 23 points, Liam Shannon had a career-high 18 points and both Fallico and freshman Ashe Oglesby had seven points. Sophomore Asanjai Hunter had six points.

“Krekling went nuts in the second half as he hit three '3’s' in a 90-second span. It was like watching a video game,” Atanasoff said. “Jacob's shot at the end, after having an off night, that kid is fearless. I could not be more proud of our young men.”

The Blue Knights (16-8) were led by Logan Landers, who scored 26 points, and Adam Clarey, who added 20.

Division 2

WAUKESHA WEST 46, BURLINGTON 36: The Demons' magic finally ran out as their 11-game winning streak was ended by the Wolverines in this WIAA Division 2 regional championship game at Burlington.