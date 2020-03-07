High school boys basketball: Case, Prairie advance to sectionals

Things might have unraveled for the Case High School boys basketball team Saturday night after leading scorer JaKobe Thompson got into early foul trouble and only played about seven minutes.
Instead, the Eagles pulled together and went on a roll.
With several players contributing, the top-seeded Eagles went on to a 78-48 victory over Kenosha Indian Trail in a WIAA Division 1 regional championship in Case's fieldhouse.
The Eagles move on to play fourth-seeded Kenosha Bradford at Milwaukee South on Thursday in a 7 p.m. sectional semifinal. Case, which is seeking its first state tournament berth since 2005, defeated Bradford 63-59 Feb. 18 in the most recent game between the two schools.
“It was just a really strange game where it seemed like both of our entire teams were in foul trouble most of the game,” Case coach Jacob Berce said. “A lot of our starters, including our top scorer (Thompson), had small amounts of minutes played but we were able to battle through the adversity and come out on top.”
Case (20-4) and Indian Trail (13-11) each had 23 fouls. Thompson fouled out along with two players for Indian Trail. Both teams were in the double bonus in each of the halves and 46 free throws were shot. Case was 11 for 22 and Indian Trail was 16 of 24.
Helping keep the Eagles together were Nick Fugiasco and Terry Brumby. Fugiasco had 16 points and seven rebounds. Brumby had 13 points and seven rebounds.
Logan Schmidtmann had 11 points, JayVian Farr had nine and Jay Jay Rankins-James had seven points and 11 rebounds. Amari Jedkins added five points.
“Both Logan and Amari went down with ankle injuries and came back and fought hard tonight. The determination you could see in them and how badly they wanted to win just really helped motivate the team and push us forward,” Berce said. “Defensively we did a good job of communicating and being physical out there. We did a lot of little things well to help slow down their offense and I’m just so proud of how the guys battled tonight.”
Ezra Stargell led Indian Trail with 19 points. Anthony Bernero added nine.
Division 4
PRAIRIE 76, BROOKFIELD ACADEMY 71: The third-seeded Hawks battled back from a 37-20 deficit with four minutes left in the first half to defeat the second-seeded Blue Knights at Brookfield Academy. It marked the fourth straight regional championship for Prairie.
The Hawks (15-9) play top-seeded Milwaukee Academy of Science (19-3) at West Allis Central at 7 p.m. Thursday in a Division 4 sectional semifinal.
“Wow, what a game,” Prairie coach Jason Atanasoff said. “Their length in their matchup zone really bothered us early with a 6-10 and 6-7 kid inside, but once we made the adjustment to have (Antuan) Nesbitt take over at point guard, it made a huge difference.”
Prairie (15-9) went on a 10-0 run to pull within 37-30 at halftime and then went on an 11-2 run to go up 41-39. From there, it was a back-and-forth battle until junior Jacob Fallico hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 45 seconds left to give the Hawks a 73-70 lead.
Nesbitt, a junior, nearly had a triple-double as he finished with 14 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists. Kody Krekling had 23 points, Liam Shannon had a career-high 18 points and both Fallico and freshman Ashe Oglesby had seven points. Sophomore Asanjai Hunter had six points.
“Krekling went nuts in the second half as he hit three '3’s' in a 90-second span. It was like watching a video game,” Atanasoff said. “Jacob's shot at the end, after having an off night, that kid is fearless. I could not be more proud of our young men.”
The Blue Knights (16-8) were led by Logan Landers, who scored 26 points, and Adam Clarey, who added 20.
Division 2
WAUKESHA WEST 46, BURLINGTON 36: The Demons' magic finally ran out as their 11-game winning streak was ended by the Wolverines in this WIAA Division 2 regional championship game at Burlington.
“We did a good job of playing our game plan and held them to just 33% shooting from the field, but we just weren’t able to get enough offense going,” Burlington coach Steve Berezowitz said. “They’re a big, strong, physical team and we really needed another perimeter shot here and there to stretch them out and we just couldn’t get it tonight.”
Burlington (15-9) trailed 21-18 at halftime. The Demons took a brief lead early in the second half before slipping into a five-minute scoreless stretch.
“Both teams had a pretty deliberate, patient style of play, but that cold stretch after we managed to take the lead gave them an opportunity to take it right back from us and they took full advantage of it,” Berezowitz said.
Dylan Runkel scored 16 points and Joey Berezowitz had 11 points and nine rebounds. Kale Dietz had five points and eight rebounds and junior Dane Kornely contributed four points.
“I’m really proud of these young men,” Berezowitz said. “To go from 4-8 and not really knowing where the season was going to here, I’m just really proud of how they got together, they battled and the amount of perseverance they showed during that winning streak.”
Waukesha West (13-11) were led by Cam Palesse with 23 points and Cal Krohn with 10 points.
Division 5
HUSTISFORD 66, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 56: The Hilltoppers struggled to find consistency on offense in their Division 5 regional championship loss to the Falcons at Catholic Central.
Catholic Central (16-9) trailed 29-23 at halftime and wasn't able to dig itself out of that hole. The Hilltoppers were 10 for 34 from two-point range and 8 for 24 from three-point range.
Bennett Wright led Catholic Central with 19 points four rebounds and three assists. Chas Miles had 12 points with six rebounds, David Doerflinger scored 11 points and Paul Nevin had 10 points and six rebounds. Brandon Pum had four points and three assists.
Dylan Kurhl scored 25 points for the Falcons (22-3) and Dylan Schmitt added 21.