NEENAH 60, CASE 52

High school boys basketball: Case loses in WIAA Division 1 state semifinal

MADISON — The Case High School boys basketball season came to an end with a 60-52 loss to top-ranked Neenah in the WIAA State semifinals Friday night at the Kohl Center in Madison.

The Eagles nearly erased a 16-point deficit in the final minutes but were unable to complete the comeback. Case (22-7) pulled within two points on multiple occasions late but could not get the go-ahead shot to fall.

Senior guard Terryon Brumby led the Eagles with 14 points. Fellow seniors Adrian Bryant and Amari Jedkins finished with 13 points each.

JJ Paider led Neenah with 17 points.

This story will be updated.

