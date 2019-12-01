High school boys basketball: Case falls short against Brookfield East
Terryon Brumby had 20 points and four assists for the Case High School boys team in its 73-65 loss to Brookfield East Saturday night. The game was part of the Thanksgiving Autism Awareness Showcase at Oak Creek.

The Eagles pulled to within four points on a Brumby layup with 50 seconds left, but East made free throws to pull away after that.

“We played a mix of 1-3-1 and 1-2-2 zones, diamond press and man defense for the duration of the game to keep them out of rhythm,” Case coach Jake Berce said. “East is one of the most disciplined teams in the state, but our guys fought hard for 36 minutes and were in the game until the final minute.”

Logann Schmidtmann made four 3-pointers and scored 16 points for Case. Sentreal Gilliam had seven points and seven rebounds.

Amari Jedkins, Case’s 6-foot-8 sophomore center, was out with an injury.

