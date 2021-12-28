High school boys basketball: Case edges St. Catherine's at Go Sports America Classic

The boys basketball game between the Case and St. Catherine’s high school teams at Carthage College in Kenosha Tuesday was a battle of experience vs. relative youth.

The Eagles start four seniors, while the Angels, coming off a WIAA Division 3 championship season, had major graduation losses and start four juniors.

Experience won — barely — as Case edged St. Catherine’s 53-52 in one of the marquee games of the Go Sports America Holiday Hoops Classic.

Case senior guard Terryon Brumby made 1 of 2 free throws with 1.6 seconds left for the final margin.

Defense was the story of the first half as Case (4-3), which was averaging 74.3 points per game coming in, led just 21-19 at halftime. Eagles coach Jake Berce said the Angels (5-4) dictated the tempo.

“They threw a lot of defenses at us,” Berce said. “They used six to eight different defenses throughout the game and were mixing it up. They definitely made us uncomfortable in the first half.”

That was exactly the plan of St. Catherine’s first-year coach Ryan Thompson.

“We watched a lot of tape on them,” Thompson said. “We like to use a lot of man-to-man, but man didn’t seem like the right thing to do.

“We had to do a lot of different things, mix it up and keep them off balance. When they made an adjustment, we would throw something else at them.”

In the second half, it was Case that made a change, using diamond-and-1 and 1-2-2 full-court defenses to make it difficult for St. Catherine’s to get the ball upcourt.

“In the second half, we were pressing and got the pace of the game going,” Berce said.

It worked for a while as the Eagles extended their lead to 39-31 with about eight minutes left. St. Catherine’s then began chipping away as Case struggled to make free throws, going 9 of 16 in the second half. The Eagles were 13 of 24 in the game.

“There were a lot of fouls called in the second half,” Berce said. “Both teams went into the double bonus and that slowed the pace of the game.”

The Angels also got back to their more style, working the ball around in the half-court set, and that helped them close the gap.

“We were real deliberate,” Thompson said. “We take the ball low and back out, side to side, and try to get high-percentage shots inside. We got back in it kept it close.”

Case led 51-46 with three minutes left after a power slam by 6-foot-8 senior forward Amari Jedkins, but the Angels went on a 6-1 run and tied the game at 52-52 with 6.8 seconds left. Jedkins led the Eagles with 18 points, 14 in the second half.

That’s when Brumby, who had 15 points, came through. He drove the length of the court and was fouled putting up a shot with 1.6 seconds left.

“He drove the right side with a few hard dribbles and drew contact,” Berce said.

Brumby, who went 7 of 9 from the line in the second half and 9 of 13 in the game, missed the first free throw and made the second for a 53-52 lead.

A desperation shot by the Angels was well off the mark.

“Those guys played really well and got us through it,” Berce said. “We had a lot of adversity in the game and I’m proud of how they fought and came out with win.

“It was good to get a win against (St. Catherine’s) in a college gym. It was a good atmosphere.”

Senior guard Adrian Bryant added 10 points for Case.

Thompson said he’s never happy after a loss, but he said his team played at a high level to keep the high-scoring Eagles in check.

“They’re averaging (74.3) and to hold a team like that to 51, we needed a good effort," Thompson said. "We played with discipline and I couldn’t be happier to have group of kids who work their tails off.

“We’re starting to come together and I’m happy with the progress we’re making.”

Senior guard Alijah Matthews led St. Catherine’s with 16 points and junior Domonic Pitts added 10.

