High school boys basketball: Case dominant against Horlick

Logan Schmidtmann, another senior guard, senses that same transformation.

"I think we've been buying in tremendously," he said. "We came in ranked as one of the top teams in Division 1 and we're just a lot more unselfish this year. We know if we work as a team, we could easily win conference and make a run at state."

Some perspective is needed because Horlick (0-3, 0-1 SEC) is facing a major rebuilding job. The Rebels graduated four starters, including Marquise Milton, the program's all-time leading scorer.

Some of the new names are Dontrell Bush, Kasey Mitchell, Quenterion Jones (who inherited Milton's No. 13), Jeno Stacy and Annan Houston. There were flashes here and there, but there's no mistaking that coach Jason Treutelaar has plenty of work to do with his young players.

And after such a rough loss against a city rival, part of that work will be trying to keep his players from getting down on themselves.

"Obviously, we ran into a team that's very talented, very quick," Treutelaar said. "They outworked us tonight, they are very well coached and we knew coming in that it was going to be a very difficult basketball game.