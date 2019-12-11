High school boys basketball: Case dominant against Horlick WITH VIDEO

RACINE — Now that these guys apparently have things figured out, one can only imagine what the end game could be.
The talent-laden Case High School boys basketball team, realizing the value of share and share alike after some hard lessons, exhibited that Tuesday night. The result was an 82-40 Southeast Conference victory over Horlick in Horlick's John R. Belden Fieldhouse.
JaKobe Thompson, Case's leading scorer each of the last two seasons, led the Eagles (2-1, 1-0 SEC) with 19 points while Terryon Brumby and Amari Jedkins added 14 each. But 11 other players scored at least two points and the enthusiasm was obvious.
In fact, when 6-foot-9 reserve Jacob Potter muscled for a basket late in the game, jubilant Case players on the bench were leaping in excitement.
This selflessness seems to be spreading on a team that imploded last season by losing eight of its final 14 games after an encouraging start. There was a reason for that.
"I'd say we definitely improved maturity-wise," senior guard JayVian Farr said. "We've definitely grown as a group. Everybody's trying to chase one goal and that's to win.
"We're starting to buy into our roles. Guys aren't looking to see whose getting the glory, who's getting all the points. We just want to win."
Logan Schmidtmann, another senior guard, senses that same transformation.
"I think we've been buying in tremendously," he said. "We came in ranked as one of the top teams in Division 1 and we're just a lot more unselfish this year. We know if we work as a team, we could easily win conference and make a run at state."
Some perspective is needed because Horlick (0-3, 0-1 SEC) is facing a major rebuilding job. The Rebels graduated four starters, including Marquise Milton, the program's all-time leading scorer.
Some of the new names are Dontrell Bush, Kasey Mitchell, Quenterion Jones (who inherited Milton's No. 13), Jeno Stacy and Annan Houston. There were flashes here and there, but there's no mistaking that coach Jason Treutelaar has plenty of work to do with his young players.
And after such a rough loss against a city rival, part of that work will be trying to keep his players from getting down on themselves.
"Obviously, we ran into a team that's very talented, very quick," Treutelaar said. "They outworked us tonight, they are very well coached and we knew coming in that it was going to be a very difficult basketball game.
"We thought on the defensive end, we had to contain them, keep them out of the middle and, offensively, we were going to have to hit some shots and value the ball — not turn it over. We didn't do anything of those things tonight.
"Defensively, we got beat down the floor way too many times. They were playing at another speed and level than we were. Offensively, we had too many turnovers on the perimeter and we couldn't knock down shots."
There were times when Case was turning this game into a track meet with the fast breaks. Thompson scored several of his points that way. And just about everyone had their moment.
"Guys were having fun," said Case coach Jacob Berce, whose team led 39-19 at halftime. "It was an unselfish team win. I'm proud the way they played tonight."
One player who showed signs of being a force is Jedkins, a 6-foot-8 sophomore center who had 13 rebounds and two blocked shots to go with his 14 points. If Jedkins continues his progression, he will give this team one more dimension.
"Everything's there as long as he keeps working," Schmidtmann said.
Horlick, which ousted Madison East, the No. 1-ranked team in the state, in a regional championship last season, clearly has plenty to work on. Berce, who is friends with Treutelaar, believes better days are ahead for the Rebels.
"They had one of the top players in the state last year (with Milton) and he was able to control the game so well against everybody," Berce said. "When you have to replace him as well as some other seniors, it's not easy thing to do.
"He has a lot of young guys out there, guys without a lot of varsity experience, and you've got take some lumps. But Jason will do the right things and he'll get it back."
Jones led Horlick with 11 points while Bush added nine.