They already have four losses.
They're not state ranked.
They've lost both games so far against their city rivals.
They only have two seniors on their roster.
But now let's look at the rest of the story with the Case High School boys basketball team.
The Eagles have lost three of their four games by a total of 14 points. Their most lopsided loss so far was by just nine points — 74-65 — to Waukesha West, which is ranked fourth in Division 1 in this week's Associated Press state poll.
Sophomore guard JaKobe Thompson has already produced 709 points in his varsity career. Freshman guard Terryon Brumby gives the Eagles their second bright, young prospect in two years. Amari Jedkins, a 6-foot-7 freshman, is an emerging big man.
And there's so much more to like about this team, which could develop into a major force in time for the postseason.
"With their youth starting to develop, they're going to be a tough team come February," said Horlick coach Jason Treutelaar, whose Rebels defeated Case 60-56 Dec. 18. "They already are. They're showing that by what they're doing to opponents in terms of how bad they're beating them.
"To be honest with you, I think they're going to be a really tough out when you get to the tournament because of the depth they have. I really don't think you can look at those players anymore and say they're necessarily freshmen and sophomores.
"They're going to have all that experience under their belt, including Kobe."
The 6-1 Thompson, whose father, Barry, played on Case's 1999 WIAA Division 1 championship team, has been the focal point. He's Case's leading scorer by more than five points with an average of 19.6 points per game, but he also leads the Eagles in rebounding (5.4) and assists (3.8).
"We as coaches challenged him this past offseason to focus more on defense, rebounding and getting his teammates involved and he's doing all those things," said second-year Case coach Jake Berce, who is just the fourth coach of this program in its 53-year history.
The 6-foot Brumby is Case's second-leading scorer with an average of 14.0 points per game. He is shooting .431 from 3-point range (28 for 65) and erupted for 26 points Dec. 4 against Burlington — just his second varsity game.
"He is really a nice ballplayer," Treutelaar said. "He didn't have the best of nights when we played the first time and we were very fortunate. For someone who is a freshman, he really doesn't play like it very often."
Thompson and Brumby are the most high-profile players in terms of statistics, but the Eagles would not be where they are without the players around them.
Jedkins (4.7 points, 3.8 rebounds) is starting to show flashes and he's produced against the best. Against Waukesha West, he contributed nine points, four rebounds, two blocks and two steals, and connected on a 3-pointer.
"His potential is huge," Berce said. "Even though he's a freshman, he's strong. When he was playing against Nobal (Days) in that Park game, I thought he really held his own strength-wise."
Here are the others:
• Cody Sardin, a 6-4 senior forward averaging 7.4 points and 4.4 rebounds, is one of the Eagles' best defenders who usually guards the opponent's best big man, Berce said.
• Mylin Duffie (5.9 points), a 5-11 senior guard who didn't play last season, brings energy, Berce said. So does 6-1 junior guard Isaiah Wright, who has been limited to six games this season because of a leg injury.
• JayVian Farr, a 5-10 junior point guard, who averages 5.6 points and 2.1 assists, creates shots for others with his penetrating skills.
• Logan Schmidtmann, a 6-0 junior guard, who averages 5.0 points, brings outside shooting to the mix.
• Sentreal Gilliam, a 6-2 junior forward, averages 3.1 points and 4.0 rebounds. He also is an elite defender.
• Jonathan Rankins-James, a 6-1 junior guard, who averages 6.2 points and 4.8 rebounds, "has come on strong the last month," Berce said. "He's playing really well right now." Rankins-James leads the Eagles with 35 offensive rebounds.
• Rounding out this team is 6-4 junior forward Nick Fugiasco, who averages 5.6 points and 4.2 rebounds. He also is one of Case's best offensive rebounders.
Put this all together and what do the Eagles see as far as their potential?
"We're not even an up-and-coming team," Farr said. "I feel our time is now. I feel everybody contributes in their own way. Everybody is not OK with being satisfied. Everybody wants to be the best.
"Our goal is to go to state. We don't just want to win conference. We want to go to state and win it."
Perhaps it's a little too early for the Eagles to be thinking along those lines. Then again, who knows what this team is capable of as it matures?
"I think we'll make a good run in the playoffs, to be honest," Fugiasco said. "I think we'll surprise a lot of teams. Our four losses were all kind of tight, so we should be able to make an impact."
Added Thompson: "I feel good about this team. Our chemistry is getting better. We're all coming together as a team."
