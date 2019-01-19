JaKobe Thompson had 28 points and 11 rebounds in leading the Case High School boys basketball team to a 91-85 nonconference victory over Milwaukee Marquette Saturday night. The game was part of the Luke Homan Showcase at Brookfield Central.
The Eagles (9-4), who have won six of their last eight games, took a 43-35 lead at halftime and protected that margin throughout the second half.
Nick Fugiasco added 13 points, freshman Terryon Brumby added 12 and Jonathan Rankins-James 11 for Case.
"We pushed the pace of the game," Case coach Jake Berce said. "That was our game plan from the start. In the first half, we were up 43-28 at one point and then they finished that half with a 7-0 run.
"But we were playing really good basketball the first half. I suited up 10 guys and all 10 contributed in the first half. In the second half, we were up six to 10 points for the whole half."
Aidan Flynn led Marquette (6-6) with 28 points and Joey Platz added 18.
