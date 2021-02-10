High school boys basketball: Case comes together against Tremper

It's been a slow start for the Case, Horlick, Park high school boys basketball teams after not starting their seasons until Jan. 19 because of the coronavirus pandemic. The three programs have combined to go 3-17 so far.

But Case showed some signs Wednesday night of coming around after coming within one victory of the WIAA Division 1 State Tournament last season.

Terryon Brumby scored 22 points and Amari Jedkins added 21 for the Eagles, who defeated Kenosha Bradford 87-74 in Kenosha. The victory ended a three-game losing streak for Case (3-6).

"We just finally started playing as a team and playing with intensity," Case coach Jacob Berce said. "Part of it is conditioning. I think the guys are finally starting to get their legs after being off for so long.

"I thought we'd be able to get back into it sooner, but after being off, the conditioning is coming back. They played with intensity the whole game rather than parts of the game."

Case, using an effective 1-3-1 zone defense, opened up a 38-21 lead shortly before halftime. But Tremper (6-3) went on an 11-3 run.

"But then we jumped on them in the second half and went up by 25 at one point. We were up 82-58 with like three minutes left.