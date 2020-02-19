High school boys basketball: Case clinches outright SEC championship WITH VIDEO

MOUNT PLEASANT — When the Rev. Jon Nelson held his usual pre-game chapel service with members of the Case High School boys basketball team Tuesday night, his theme was the value of perseverance.
He obviously had an attentive audience.
Trailing 46-37 with 12:11 to play, the Eagles stormed back to defeat Kenosha Bradford 63-59 in a Southeast Conference game at Case's fieldhouse. Since losing to Bradford 59-58 Jan. 3, Case has won 13 straight games.
More importantly, the Eagles (17-3, 11-2 SEC), tied for seventh in Division 1 in the Associated Press state poll, clinched their first outright conference championship since 2014.
"That is something we definitely used to get back in the game," senior point guard JayVian Farr said of Nelson's words about perseverance.
Case led 27-26 at halftime despite going just 12 for 40 from the floor in the first half. Especially troubling is that the Eagles were just 10 for 29 from 2-point range.
And then things got worse. The Red Devils (14-6, 8-5 SEC) started blitzing the Eagles with 3-pointers in the second half and Max Glass was especially hot. The stocky 6-foot-3 senior center made four of his five 3-pointers in the final 18 minutes, helping the Red Devils build that 46-37 lead.
"In the second half, that kid played his heart out and hit big shots," Case coach Jake Berce said of Glass. "He had great passes and he was really, really good down the stretch of this game."
Gradually, Case picked up its intensity and was more efficient with its shooting (12 for 27 from the floor, including 2 for 6 from 3-point range in the second half). Berce also went to a diamond full-court press and started creating turnovers.
One of the biggest came with 2:41 left, when Logan Schmidtmann stole the ball and passed it to JaKobe Thompson to start a fast break. Thompson fired a pass to Jay Jay Rankins-James, who slammed it home to pull the Eagles to within 59-57.
"His dunk gave us a lot of momentum to finish the game out," Case forward Nick Fugiasco said.
"That really just changed the momentum of the game," Schmidtmann said.
Case closed with baskets by Amari Jedkins and Schmidtmann and two free throws by Thompson, who scored a game-high 23 points — 16 in the second half.
"The few minutes, we got out of sync offensively," Bradford coach Greg Leech said. "We struggled to get good looks. I think their defensive quickness bothered us a little bit."
And that's one reason why Leech believes could be a serious contender when the playoffs start.
"They're very athletic," he said. "When you play Case, you've got to make them play in a half-court game and it's difficult to do because they're able to pressure you and get you into some quick turnovers.
"Their quickness is impressive. They've got JaKobe and a big man in the middle (Jedkins) who can make absolute differences when it comes to needing a big win in playoff time. They've got those two guys and a great supporting cast and they rebound the hell out of the basketball.
"So they've got a lot of plusses and a lot of benefits as they move to the playoffs."
Case closes out its SEC schedule Friday with a now meaningless game at Franklin before tuning up for the playoffs with a major test. The Eagles close out the regular season Feb. 27 against fourth-ranked Sussex Hamilton and 6-9 guard-forward Patrick Baldwin. The junior has been recruited by colleges that include Duke and North Carolina.
But for now, the Eagles are going to take time to enjoy the SEC banner they have earned.
"It means a lot for everybody, but especially the seniors and even guys like Kobe (a junior) who has been on the team since freshman year," Schmidtmann said. "When we were all sophomores, we were like .500 in the conference (7-7) and we got blown out in some games.
"To come back two years later and win it all, it's great."
Added Farr: "To win the conference means that all of our hard work and sacrifice has definitely paid off. Everybody had bought into his role and hasn't cared about who gets the glory. But we still have much more to accomplish."