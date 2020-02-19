High school boys basketball: Case clinches outright SEC championship WITH VIDEO

"Their quickness is impressive. They've got JaKobe and a big man in the middle (Jedkins) who can make absolute differences when it comes to needing a big win in playoff time. They've got those two guys and a great supporting cast and they rebound the hell out of the basketball.

"So they've got a lot of plusses and a lot of benefits as they move to the playoffs."

Case closes out its SEC schedule Friday with a now meaningless game at Franklin before tuning up for the playoffs with a major test. The Eagles close out the regular season Feb. 27 against fourth-ranked Sussex Hamilton and 6-9 guard-forward Patrick Baldwin. The junior has been recruited by colleges that include Duke and North Carolina.

But for now, the Eagles are going to take time to enjoy the SEC banner they have earned.

"It means a lot for everybody, but especially the seniors and even guys like Kobe (a junior) who has been on the team since freshman year," Schmidtmann said. "When we were all sophomores, we were like .500 in the conference (7-7) and we got blown out in some games.

"To come back two years later and win it all, it's great."